Thing is, Ancelotti's stock had actually fallen prior to his move to Everton. He had started to take Napoli backwards, and they are 4th biggest team in Italy at best. No bigger clubs were in for him, which Everton took advantage of by throwing an ever increasing amount of money at him. It's not too dissimilar to them attracting Benitez afterwards.



Pochettino, Zidane and Tuchel on the other hand will be in the frame for any big job that comes up.