« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1357219 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22800 on: Today at 04:07:57 pm »
If they had an ounce of common sense they would get Dyche in and return to being the yard dog mongrels they are as club. Only way they stay up in my view because Tory boy Lampard is taking them down.
Logged

Online SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,999
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22801 on: Today at 04:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:07:57 pm
If they had an ounce of common sense they would get Dyche in and return to being the yard dog mongrels they are as club. Only way they stay up in my view because Tory boy Lampard is taking them down.

Thing is they dont have that many Dogs of War, Coady and Tarkowski I give you but the rest?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,215
  • JFT 97
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22802 on: Today at 04:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:17:10 pm
This is what happens when you hire fat Frank to be your manager.  Has anyone ever lived off their playing career as a manager more then him?

Bryan Robson and Mark Hughes spring to mind.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,601
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22803 on: Today at 04:17:53 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:05:15 pm
https://twitter.com/everton_extra/status/1607781608131633154?s=61&t=THuJ3pyJZIM49cLUnP9alw

Some of the replies.

And because Carlo went there for the loot they think the likes of Tuchel would follow suit
:lmao
To be fair to him, he does say that being Everton theyll probably end up with Solskjaer

And you know what? 

Thats perfect for Everton.  Its so Everton its untrue

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 566 567 568 569 570 [571]   Go Up
« previous next »
 