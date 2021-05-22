If they had an ounce of common sense they would get Dyche in and return to being the yard dog mongrels they are as club. Only way they stay up in my view because Tory boy Lampard is taking them down.
This is what happens when you hire fat Frank to be your manager. Has anyone ever lived off their playing career as a manager more then him?
https://twitter.com/everton_extra/status/1607781608131633154?s=61&t=THuJ3pyJZIM49cLUnP9alwSome of the replies.And because Carlo went there for the loot they think the likes of Tuchel would follow suit
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]