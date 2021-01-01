Wolves was a massive game for them, aside from allowing a rival to get 3 points and build confidence, the run of games coming up looks a challenge.





A City

H Brighton

A United (FAC)

H Southampton

A West Ham

H Arsenal

A Liverpool





That Southampton game looks massive now although Soton have Fulham and Forest before then. If they go into that game in the bottom 3 and don't win I suspect Frank may be lamped, that would be such a shame. Let's hope they beat United in the cup to help him save his job and see them gone



