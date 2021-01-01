« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1353798 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22720 on: Today at 07:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:14:45 pm
I'm not just saying this because of my dislike for them, but in my honest opinion, if Everton go down then I genuinely don't see them coming back for a long long time. They've been using TV money to keep up with the Jones' for the best part of 2 decades now. If they're relegated, then not only will their sponsorship revenues shrink, their capacity to service the debt on their new stadium will also suffer a massive blow. That would likely lead to them having to sell their better players, reduce their wage bill, and place a stronger emphasis on scouting, which they're already fucking horrendous at. I'm not being dramatic when I say I genuinely believe that relegation would spell the end of that club as we know them.

What debt on the new stadium? They havent got a finance agreement in place yet.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22721 on: Today at 07:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:14:45 pm
I'm not just saying this because of my dislike for them, but in my honest opinion, if Everton go down then I genuinely don't see them coming back for a long long time. They've been using TV money to keep up with the Jones' for the best part of 2 decades now. If they're relegated, then not only will their sponsorship revenues shrink, their capacity to service the debt on their new stadium will also suffer a massive blow. That would likely lead to them having to sell their better players, reduce their wage bill, and place a stronger emphasis on scouting, which they're already fucking horrendous at. I'm not being dramatic when I say I genuinely believe that relegation would spell the end of that club as we know them.

You never know really, the Championship is not strong. Burnley were tipped for freefall after relegation and had a huge firesale (half the team went to Everton) and financial meltdown after that Glazer-style takeover. They're clear at the top of the league though, although it's imperative they go up. Norwich and Watford have been hopeless this season (as they were last year) and sacked their managers recently but are still in the top 6.

It took Leeds and Forest a long time to get back.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22722 on: Today at 07:29:33 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:19:33 pm
What debt on the new stadium? They havent got a finance agreement in place yet.

However they finance it, money will have to be owed at some point down the line.

They also can't back out of finishing it, especially as they'd be ineligible to return to the PL with Goodison as their home ground

 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22723 on: Today at 07:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 07:23:25 pm
You never know really, the Championship is not strong.

It took Leeds and Forest a long time to get back.

It might not be  "strong" per se, but it's definitely an absolute dog-fight of a division. By my count there's about 12 clubs down there who were all in the PL within the last 10 years 
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22724 on: Today at 07:34:47 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:19:33 pm
What debt on the new stadium? They havent got a finance agreement in place yet.


Getting relegated would turn them back into renters & that's the best case scenario.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22725 on: Today at 07:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:33:35 pm
It might not be  "strong" per se, but it's definitely an absolute dog-fight of a division. By my count there's about 12 clubs down there who were all in the PL within the last 10 years 
But there is the parachute payment package that helps enormously. depends how it's used, of course.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22726 on: Today at 07:34:54 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 07:23:25 pm
You never know really, the Championship is not strong. Burnley were tipped for freefall after relegation and had a huge firesale (half the team went to Everton) and financial meltdown after that Glazer-style takeover. They're clear at the top of the league though, although it's imperative they go up. Norwich and Watford have been hopeless this season (as they were last year) and sacked their managers recently but are still in the top 6.

It took Leeds and Forest a long time to get back.

You sort of contradict yourself here. You say the championship isn't strong. Implying Everton might not find it hard to get out of it. You then go on to say it took Leeds and Forest a long time to get out of it.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22727 on: Today at 07:36:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:34:49 pm
But there is the parachute payment package that helps enormously. depends how it's used, of course.


Wouldn't they go straight to the firm that has paid up front for their share of the cake ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22728 on: Today at 07:39:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:36:28 pm

Wouldn't they go straight to the firm that has paid up front for their share of the cake ?
I guess it depends what changes are in store. Teams like Fulham, Burnley, West Brom, even Watford and Southhampton have been able to yo-yo bounce between divisions based largely on that parachute package, I think.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22729 on: Today at 07:45:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:39:14 pm
I guess it depends what changes are in store. Teams like Fulham, Burnley, West Brom, even Watford and Southhampton have been able to yo-yo bounce between divisions based largely on that parachute package, I think.


None of those had mortgaged their payments though had they ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22730 on: Today at 08:03:50 pm »
The problem for Everton if they go down is that, in order to come back up, they actually have to try and win something.

What's the saying? Every team in the entire football league bar Everton has managed to win something since 1995?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22731 on: Today at 08:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 08:03:50 pm
The problem for Everton if they go down is that, in order to come back up, they actually have to try and win something.

What's the saying? Every team in the entire football league bar Everton has managed to win something since 1995?
But they've won the 'Staying In The Top Flight' contest longer than anyone else ever has... ???
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22732 on: Today at 08:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 08:03:50 pm
The problem for Everton if they go down is that, in order to come back up, they actually have to try and win something.

What's the saying? Every team in the entire football league bar Everton has managed to win something since 1995?


Sydney Super cup Champions

We'll never sing that.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22733 on: Today at 08:17:13 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 08:03:50 pm
What's the saying? Every team in the entire football league bar Everton has managed to win something since 1995?

The saying is - Since 1995, Everton has spent more money than any team in Europe without winning a single thing.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22734 on: Today at 08:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 08:03:50 pm
The problem for Everton if they go down is that, in order to come back up, they actually have to try and win something.

What's the saying? Every team in the entire football league bar Everton has managed to win something since 1995?
Like football matches to start with, you mean? What is that heresy?! They coined the term "winning without winning".
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22735 on: Today at 08:21:17 pm »
In all reality Everton haven't been good since 1987. In hindsight what the late Howard Kendall as Everton manager did was extraordinary between 1981-1987. His recruitment was generally spot on in that time and that for any manager is the key.
