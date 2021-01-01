I'm not just saying this because of my dislike for them, but in my honest opinion, if Everton go down then I genuinely don't see them coming back for a long long time. They've been using TV money to keep up with the Jones' for the best part of 2 decades now. If they're relegated, then not only will their sponsorship revenues shrink, their capacity to service the debt on their new stadium will also suffer a massive blow. That would likely lead to them having to sell their better players, reduce their wage bill, and place a stronger emphasis on scouting, which they're already fucking horrendous at. I'm not being dramatic when I say I genuinely believe that relegation would spell the end of that club as we know them.



You never know really, the Championship is not strong. Burnley were tipped for freefall after relegation and had a huge firesale (half the team went to Everton) and financial meltdown after that Glazer-style takeover. They're clear at the top of the league though, although it's imperative they go up. Norwich and Watford have been hopeless this season (as they were last year) and sacked their managers recently but are still in the top 6.It took Leeds and Forest a long time to get back.