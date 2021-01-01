I'm not just saying this because of my dislike for them, but in my honest opinion, if Everton go down then I genuinely don't see them coming back for a long long time. They've been using TV money to keep up with the Jones' for the best part of 2 decades now. If they're relegated, then not only will their sponsorship revenues shrink, their capacity to service the debt on their new stadium will also suffer a massive blow. That would likely lead to them having to sell their better players, reduce their wage bill, and place a stronger emphasis on scouting, which they're already fucking horrendous at. I'm not being dramatic when I say I genuinely believe that relegation would spell the end of that club as we know them.
What debt on the new stadium? They havent got a finance agreement in place yet.
You never know really, the Championship is not strong. It took Leeds and Forest a long time to get back.
It might not be "strong" per se, but it's definitely an absolute dog-fight of a division. By my count there's about 12 clubs down there who were all in the PL within the last 10 years
You never know really, the Championship is not strong. Burnley were tipped for freefall after relegation and had a huge firesale (half the team went to Everton) and financial meltdown after that Glazer-style takeover. They're clear at the top of the league though, although it's imperative they go up. Norwich and Watford have been hopeless this season (as they were last year) and sacked their managers recently but are still in the top 6.It took Leeds and Forest a long time to get back.
But there is the parachute payment package that helps enormously. depends how it's used, of course.
Wouldn't they go straight to the firm that has paid up front for their share of the cake ?
I guess it depends what changes are in store. Teams like Fulham, Burnley, West Brom, even Watford and Southhampton have been able to yo-yo bounce between divisions based largely on that parachute package, I think.
The problem for Everton if they go down is that, in order to come back up, they actually have to try and win something. What's the saying? Every team in the entire football league bar Everton has managed to win something since 1995?
The problem for Everton if they go down is that, in order to come back up, they actually have to try and win something.
