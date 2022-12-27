« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22680 on: Today at 02:10:39 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 02:09:37 pm
Saw an old blue mate the other day, reminded him that Palace bought Benteke off us with the money Everton paid for Bolasie

You ruined his Christmas with that one ;D
Fuck the Tories

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22681 on: Today at 02:13:44 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:38:24 am
Sell Gordon

Sign Trossard & Kudus.

Yeah that's gonna happen

Why would Trossard leave Brighton for Everton? I know people would say money, but I doubt the lad is that stupid. He will be able to see he's better off staying where he is than going to a club that has so many problems at the moment and who have an utterly toxic fan base.

As for Kudus, that ship has sailed for them. Much bigger and better clubs are more aware of his talent now.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22682 on: Today at 02:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:13:44 pm
Why would Trossard leave Brighton for Everton? I know people would say money, but I doubt the lad is that stupid. He will be able to see he's better off staying where he is than going to a club that has so many problems at the moment and who have an utterly toxic fan base.

As for Kudus, that ship has sailed for them. Much bigger and better clubs are more aware of his talent now.

I doubt too. How anyone can fathom that lives in Fantasy land. He is aiming to join Chelsea and unless Everton could pay 3x what Chelsea was willing to pay for him then I dont see why a player on the rise is attracted to the idea of joining Everton.
« Reply #22683 on: Today at 02:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:31:13 pm
The Sun reading Mike 'Porky' Parry. What an utter blert he is.
Using the Scouse vernacular he's a fucking beaut.
« Reply #22684 on: Today at 02:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:31:52 pm
Lampard is the key here for me. If they give him money to spend in January they aren't sacking him anytime soon. And if those transfers/loans don't improve them significantly, they're gone. Even if they then sack him before the season is out they may well be too far gone. Both points-wise and mentally.

They allowed Benitez to sell Digne and sign Patterson and Mykolenko with the money and then sacked him a week later.

They'll either panic if they go into the bottom 3 and sack him then or they'll wait for the bedsheets on Goodison Road or the graffiti on Bullens Wall. There's enough shit down there with them to stop them getting cut adrift.

They'll go out and sign a striker, maybe try and hope Lampard can get a couple of loans from Chelsea or something.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:22:48 pm
Agreed, we were all excited last season but think deep down most of us knew Watford, Norwich and Burnley existed so while hopeful it was always unlikely, Burnley had a go but wasn't enough. This year who's the Watford, Norwich and Burnley they are going to get above? Southampton I'll give them but I'm struggling with who else, Forest are messy but have a better squad and manager. Could be generous and say Bournemouth but Bournemouth haven't just beaten them twice recently they absolutely destroyed them twice. West Ham, Wolves etc should be fine like you say. Their only hope is the transfer market now but they just wasted all the Richarlison money so that's not exactly a reliable option for them.

Southampton, Forest and Bournemouth are their best bet. Nathan Jones, Steve Cooper and Gary O'Neil are unproven at this level and lack experience, their teams are Championship standard as well, so it's relying on 1 or 2 of those to excel/have a good January window. Wolves are decent enough otherwise but have a chronic lack of goals in the team so will need to sort that out. Then there's the likes of West Ham, Leeds and Leicester who'd expect to have enough.

Everton are shite themselves but probably have a new manager bounce in them, get the crowd up for a few games and scrap it out i.e. last season. They will need to strengthen in Jan as well and will find the money to get a few in. As they are now they're in big trouble though.


Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:37:36 pm
Some of them are losing their shit at our spending power at the GoT Asylum.

If they'd gradually grown their abysmal turnover under Moshiri instead of borrowing stupidly on a White Elephant of a stadium and funding transfers with Chinese pay day loans then they could spend wilfully without worrying about finances, which theirs are perilous right now.

£600 million plus turnover compared to their £193 million and the gap will continue grow even with their pay day loan stadium built, we are miles away from them off the pitch and it hurts them. :)

They take the piss out of us for not spending usually but when we do buy players it's not fair.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

The shites next five fixtures:

City (A)
Brighton (H)
Man Utd (A) FA Cup
Southampton ((H)
West Ham (A)


Can't see them gaining any more than one point against City & Brighton. Those two games against Southampton and West Ham are going to be absolutely massive for them.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:05:18 am
He's an absolute Fucking weapon.
He is. I see him on the Jeremy Vine show sometimes.
Tory Bastards!

Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:49:49 am
https://twitter.com/owens_efc/status/1607519184057151488?s=61&t=ddlmJKYfKol4dj6E5zSZiw

Apparently Diaz and Gakpo were on their way to Everton and we hijacked both moves. Apparently the Diaz move was scrapped because they offered Hamez in part ex but couldnt agree wages. So now they have Gordon and McNeill. The same Gordon who was touted at £60m in the summer.

Unbelievable levels of delusion. The reason they have McNeill is because Frank Lampard is clueless, the club is not attractive to good players and they are still spending money like a drunken sailor.
No way either of them would have gone to The Shite.
Tory Bastards!

Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 03:18:45 pm
He is. I see him on the Jeremy Vine show sometimes.

I catch that too, switch over as soon as he opens his gob.
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:15:40 pm
The shites next five fixtures:

City (A)
Brighton (H)
Man Utd (A) FA Cup
Southampton ((H)
West Ham (A)


Can't see them gaining any more than one point against City & Brighton. Those two games against Southampton and West Ham are going to be absolutely massive for them.
Said that last season and that started a run that saved them..


So I predict that they will win them all.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 03:37:04 pm
Said that last season and that started a run that saved them..


So I predict that they will win them all.

They had a better side last season. Another thing, they were all on board with Lampard being their manager last season too. I feel these things will make a difference. This January transfer window is massive for them. Get it wrong and they're toast.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:15:40 pm
The shites next five fixtures:

City (A)
Brighton (H)
Man Utd (A) FA Cup
Southampton ((H)
West Ham (A)


Can't see them gaining any more than one point against City & Brighton. Those two games against Southampton and West Ham are going to be absolutely massive for them.

City will get 6 or 7, Haaland probably with the lot, Brighton will destroy them, Trossard will get a Hat Trick, Mancs will dump them out of the Cup, Southampton are shite, so they'll beat them, West Ham will beat them by the odd goal.
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 03:41:41 pm
They had a better side last season. Another thing, they were all on board with Lampard being their manager last season too. I feel these things will make a difference. This January transfer window is massive for them. Get it wrong and they're toast.

The fans have turned again. He gets them alright. He called them out for their toxicity and they dont like it.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:00:42 pm
The fans have turned again. He gets them alright. He called them out for their toxicity and they dont like it.
What's Lumplard said?
Tory Bastards!

Fwank will fuck off soon enough. He'll cry to his mates in the media; say he was lied to, that he wasn't given enough money to enact his vision, it's Rafa's fault, the club's a basket case, toxic fans, forced out etc etc.

Won't harm his "career" at all and just bring that shower even more scrutiny they have been sorely lacking.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Quote from: only6times on Today at 02:09:37 pm
Saw an old blue mate the other day, reminded him that Palace bought Benteke off us with the money Everton paid for Bolasie

Who did we buy with the Benteke money? Mane or Salah? You reminded him of that bit too  right?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 04:02:15 pm
What's Lumplard said?

Yes, I too would like to know what Frank said.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Weve crunched the numbers to compile the Premier League table since Lampards appointment to assess the former England midfielders impact at Goodison Park.

Note: weve only included the 17 teams that have been in the Premier League throughout Lampards tenure at Everton, so ignoring last seasons relegated trio Burnley, Watford and Norwich and this seasons newly-promoted sides, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth.

1. Arsenal  32 games, 73 points, +29 GD

2. Liverpool  31 games, 69 points, +42 GD

3. Manchester City  29 games, 68 points, +58 GD

4. Newcastle United  33 games, 66 points, +25 GD

5. Tottenham  34 games, 65 points, +37 GD

6. Chelsea  28 games, 48 points, +13 GD

7. Crystal Palace  31 games, 46 points, +1 GD

8. Manchester United  30 games, 46 points, -4 GD

9. Brighton  31 games, 45 points, +4 GD

10. Brentford  31 games, 43 points, +2 GD

11. Leicester City  34 games, 43 points, -1 GD

12. Aston Villa  33 games, 37 points, -6 GD

13. Everton  34 games, 34 points, -19 GD

14. West Ham United  31 games, 33 points, -8 GD

15. Leeds United  31 games, 31 points, -25 GD

16. Wolves  33 games, 30 points, -23 GD

17. Southampton  32 points, 27 points, -32 GD
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:19:51 pm
Yes, I too would like to know what Frank said.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12774916/frank-lampard-urges-everton-fans-to-stick-by-players-after-wolves-inflict-dramatic-late-defeat

Hes urging the fans not to be critical of the players.
The boos that were ringing out at 1-1 as the two ball playing centre backs were passing to each other, sees too have impacted on the team.
Funny thing is, when they then lumped it forward like the fans were screaming out for, they lost possession and got done on the break.
It seems the fans over the park dont like anyone calling out their booing.
Ive heard Blues fans get really defensive when booing gets mentioned. Apparently its their right to boo poor performances. That lets get behind Frank and the Team attitude lasted as long as someone on here predicted. Cant remember who, but someone said last summer that they would be back to booing and calling for the managers head by Christmas. The World Cup break gave him a reprieve.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

They'll still be blaming Rafa even if they spend the next 20 years in The Championship. It's what they do. It was all our fault apparently that they fell from grace after their success in the mid 80's. It wasn't their shite owners, hiring shite managers, who bought shite players that were at fault. Nope, it was those horrible Kopites who were to blame.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:44:47 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12774916/frank-lampard-urges-everton-fans-to-stick-by-players-after-wolves-inflict-dramatic-late-defeat

Hes urging the fans not to be critical of the players.
The boos that were ringing out at 1-1 as the two ball playing centre backs were passing to each other, sees too have impacted on the team.
Funny thing is, when they then lumped it forward like the fans were screaming out for, they lost possession and got done on the break.
It seems the fans over the park dont like anyone calling out their booing.
Ive heard Blues fans get really defensive when booing gets mentioned. Apparently its their right to boo poor performances. That lets get behind Frank and the Team attitude lasted as long as someone on here predicted. Cant remember who, but someone said last summer that they would be back to booing and calling for the managers head by Christmas. The World Cup break gave him a reprieve.

This is not going to end well for them.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:56:39 pm
They'll still be blaming Rafa even if they spend the next 20 years in The Championship. It's what they do. It was all our fault apparently that they fell from grace after their success in the mid 80's. It wasn't their shite owners, hiring shite managers, who bought shite players that were at fault. Nope, it was those horrible Kopites who were to blame.
Their obsession with us has a huge reason why they are where they are and have been for the last nearly 28 years. It's been said before, but them getting flushed will probably do them good as they might just get some sanity, (a long shot, I know) back.

A spell in the Championship looks very likely and I won't miss the toxicity that they throw at us one bit.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:44:47 pm
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11661/12774916/frank-lampard-urges-everton-fans-to-stick-by-players-after-wolves-inflict-dramatic-late-defeat

Hes urging the fans not to be critical of the players.
The boos that were ringing out at 1-1 as the two ball playing centre backs were passing to each other, sees too have impacted on the team.
Funny thing is, when they then lumped it forward like the fans were screaming out for, they lost possession and got done on the break.
It seems the fans over the park dont like anyone calling out their booing.
Ive heard Blues fans get really defensive when booing gets mentioned. Apparently its their right to boo poor performances. That lets get behind Frank and the Team attitude lasted as long as someone on here predicted. Cant remember who, but someone said last summer that they would be back to booing and calling for the managers head by Christmas. The World Cup break gave him a reprieve.

Their fans were a joke yesterday. It was a shit atmosphere but that happens. 1-1 into the last 10 minutes and they were screaming and booing at them trying to pass the ball about and break Wolves down. So they resorted to hoof ball and that's how Wolves broke on them in the end because the fans showed no patience.  They had no presence up front to knock it long, although even their goal came from the big lad coming up for a corner. I've no time for the Tory but he's right there.

Dogs of war and stick it in the box is literally all their fans know, yet they still go on about school of science.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:01:56 am
Any serious club would have sacked Lampard an hour after the final whistle last season. A semi-serious club would have sacked him at the start of the WC break.

I don't really know if they are in genuine relegation trouble again, but they need to get their fingers out.
Exactly right. But they're so far gone now and delusional (that last season was somehow just an aberration) that by the time they realise they're in another relegation battle, it'll be too little too late to dispense with Fat Fwank and rescue themselves.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 04:56:39 pm
They'll still be blaming Rafa even if they spend the next 20 years in The Championship. It's what they do. It was all our fault apparently that they fell from grace after their success in the mid 80's. It wasn't their shite owners, hiring shite managers, who bought shite players that were at fault. Nope, it was those horrible Kopites who were to blame.
They fell from their brief period of grace because they rested on their laurels. It's as simple as that. A criminal lack of foresight and the total inability to adapt to the changes in the game. The game overtook them whilst they were still celebrating thinking they'd made it back into the big time.

Self-awareness has always been a weak point for them, so they simply don't possess the collective wisdom to address their own failings. Instead, preferring to blame others for their own mess and decline back into mediocrity.

It's incredibly ironic given their chants, but I've never come across a bigger set of professional victims than Everton. The self-pity simply oozes out of the woodwork across the park.
Tory Bastards!

Everton don't win any games but never seem to be in the bottom three.  :butt

They've this unerring ability to be somehow always just above the bottom 3.

Do they get like 5 points for a win, 3 for a draw and 1 for a loss?
What I find mad about some of the fanbase I interact with - they talk huge amounts of sense about other clubs, players and games, then when it comes to Everton, all sensible thought departs.

I work closely with 3 Evertonians and my partners mother is a Blue too and they all, to a person, think Lampard is the right man, who should be given money and time to get Everton back to where they belong, as if theyre a temporarily embarrassed European-regular.

If they wait too long to sack Lampard it will relegate them. Theyre lucky that theres 3 or 4 teams that look equally inept.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:30:38 pm
What I find mad about some of the fanbase I interact with - they talk huge amounts of sense about other clubs, players and games, then when it comes to Everton, all sensible thought departs.



They very rarely talk sense when it comes to us either mate. There is always some dodgy reason why we win games.
Just realised. That lad who thought Everton were in with a shout for Gakpo?
The sporting director who negotiated his transfer was Marcel Brands

Brands Cody lad, its a  choice between Everton or Liverpool
Cody So boss you worked in the city. What are the Everton fans like? Are they anything  like the Liverpool fans Virgil talks about?
Brands, they told me to fuck off out of their club
Cody  a choice you say?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 04:07:50 pm
Fwank will fuck off soon enough. He'll cry to his mates in the media; say he was lied to, that he wasn't given enough money to enact his vision, it's Rafa's fault, the club's a basket case, toxic fans, forced out etc etc.

Won't harm his "career" at all and just bring that shower even more scrutiny they have been sorely lacking.
not sure about that - he's accomplished eff-all so far and getting kicked out by them might just see him move abroad (not Europe that is) to get any kind of job.
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 04:12:22 pm
Who did we buy with the Benteke money? Mane or Salah? You reminded him of that bit too  right?
He was on the floor to be fair, couldn't put tge boot in too. Will do next time I bump into him.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Quote from: only6times on Today at 02:09:37 pm
Saw an old blue mate the other day, reminded him that Palace bought Benteke off us with the money Everton paid for Bolasie

Paid 30 million or something crazy like that, didn't they? And 4-5 year contract on top of that... fucking hell...
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:30:38 pm
What I find mad about some of the fanbase I interact with - they talk huge amounts of sense about other clubs, players and games, then when it comes to Everton, all sensible thought departs.

I work closely with 3 Evertonians and my partners mother is a Blue too and they all, to a person, think Lampard is the right man, who should be given money and time to get Everton back to where they belong, as if theyre a temporarily embarrassed European-regular.

If they wait too long to sack Lampard it will relegate them. Theyre lucky that theres 3 or 4 teams that look equally inept.

They are so busy taking vicarious credit for the trophies Lampard won as a player, he speaks well and he has a Latin GCSE they have lost track of the glaring fact that hes a shite manager.

Oh and he gets them and told Klopp to fuck off.
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 06:34:36 pm
They are so busy taking vicarious credit for the trophies Lampard won as a player, he speaks well and he has a Latin GCSE they have lost track of the glaring fact that hes a shite manager.

Oh and he gets them and told Klopp to fuck off.

Which, of course, makes him an automatic legend in their eyes.
Tory Bastards!

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
