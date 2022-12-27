Weve crunched the numbers to compile the Premier League table since Lampards appointment to assess the former England midfielders impact at Goodison Park.
Note: weve only included the 17 teams that have been in the Premier League throughout Lampards tenure at Everton, so ignoring last seasons relegated trio Burnley, Watford and Norwich and this seasons newly-promoted sides, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth.
1. Arsenal 32 games, 73 points, +29 GD
2. Liverpool 31 games, 69 points, +42 GD
3. Manchester City 29 games, 68 points, +58 GD
4. Newcastle United 33 games, 66 points, +25 GD
5. Tottenham 34 games, 65 points, +37 GD
6. Chelsea 28 games, 48 points, +13 GD
7. Crystal Palace 31 games, 46 points, +1 GD
8. Manchester United 30 games, 46 points, -4 GD
9. Brighton 31 games, 45 points, +4 GD
10. Brentford 31 games, 43 points, +2 GD
11. Leicester City 34 games, 43 points, -1 GD
12. Aston Villa 33 games, 37 points, -6 GD
13. Everton 34 games, 34 points, -19 GD
14. West Ham United 31 games, 33 points, -8 GD
15. Leeds United 31 games, 31 points, -25 GD
16. Wolves 33 games, 30 points, -23 GD
17. Southampton 32 points, 27 points, -32 GD