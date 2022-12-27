Agreed, we were all excited last season but think deep down most of us knew Watford, Norwich and Burnley existed so while hopeful it was always unlikely, Burnley had a go but wasn't enough. This year who's the Watford, Norwich and Burnley they are going to get above? Southampton I'll give them but I'm struggling with who else, Forest are messy but have a better squad and manager. Could be generous and say Bournemouth but Bournemouth haven't just beaten them twice recently they absolutely destroyed them twice. West Ham, Wolves etc should be fine like you say. Their only hope is the transfer market now but they just wasted all the Richarlison money so that's not exactly a reliable option for them.



Some of them are losing their shit at our spending power at the GoT Asylum.



If they'd gradually grown their abysmal turnover under Moshiri instead of borrowing stupidly on a White Elephant of a stadium and funding transfers with Chinese pay day loans then they could spend wilfully without worrying about finances, which theirs are perilous right now.



£600 million plus turnover compared to their £193 million and the gap will continue grow even with their pay day loan stadium built, we are miles away from them off the pitch and it hurts them.



Southampton, Forest and Bournemouth are their best bet. Nathan Jones, Steve Cooper and Gary O'Neil are unproven at this level and lack experience, their teams are Championship standard as well, so it's relying on 1 or 2 of those to excel/have a good January window. Wolves are decent enough otherwise but have a chronic lack of goals in the team so will need to sort that out. Then there's the likes of West Ham, Leeds and Leicester who'd expect to have enough.Everton are shite themselves but probably have a new manager bounce in them, get the crowd up for a few games and scrap it out i.e. last season. They will need to strengthen in Jan as well and will find the money to get a few in. As they are now they're in big trouble though.They take the piss out of us for not spending usually but when we do buy players it's not fair.