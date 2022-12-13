« previous next »
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22560 on: December 13, 2022, 03:23:40 pm »
Red decorations - sack him off.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22561 on: December 13, 2022, 03:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on December 13, 2022, 02:48:36 pm
That's just the thing isn't it, while I think most reds will see this as a bit of a "meh" story, you just know if it was John Henry's daughter, the rabid mongrel element of that fan base would be up in arms over it.

It it was John Henrys daughter we'd probably have posts in the main forum from the usual suspects about how it shows we're owned by Tory sympathisers
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22562 on: December 13, 2022, 04:08:23 pm »
Ha! Probably.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22563 on: December 13, 2022, 04:41:15 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 13, 2022, 03:28:58 pm
It it was John Henrys daughter we'd probably have posts in the main forum from the usual suspects about how it shows we're owned by Tory sympathisers
Instead of being both owned and managed by them
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22564 on: December 13, 2022, 04:45:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December 13, 2022, 12:58:58 pm
I see Moshiris daughter took advantage of a social mobility charity set up to help the disadvantaged journalists to get herself a nice little job at the BBC.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1708164/Everton-football-club-owner-Farhad-Moshiri-BBC-World-News-Azadeh-Moshiri

Poor little rich people eh?

Well Moshila is bezzies with Jim White as well.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22565 on: Today at 04:56:09 pm »
Frank gets them though... ;D
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22566 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm »
Theyre in a world of pain right now. This looks terminal.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22567 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm »
 ;D In massive, massive trouble. Can't see them staying up unless they somehow get a good attacker from somewhere in Jan. Fulham being decent will likely finish them. Their best hope was the 3 promoted teams being terrible.

Would imagine Martinez will be back in the dugout in a few weeks.

Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22568 on: Today at 04:59:58 pm »
Going down, put your money on it
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22569 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
https://www.grandoldteam.com/product/goodison-park-welcome/

Aren't flares and coach welcomes RS behaviour?
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22570 on: Today at 05:03:29 pm »
Frank has had 6 weeks to get them ready... and they are. For the drop.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22571 on: Today at 05:03:41 pm »
Merry christmas Frank  ;D
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22572 on: Today at 05:04:40 pm »
They are starting to hate Gordon too, lovely stuff
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22573 on: Today at 05:06:05 pm »
That GD cushion they currently have will take a hit against Man City
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22574 on: Today at 05:07:19 pm »
Merry Christmas Everton. ;D
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22575 on: Today at 05:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 05:07:19 pm
Merry Christmas Everton. ;D

Sing the whole song, go on...
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22576 on: Today at 05:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 05:04:40 pm
They are starting to hate Gordon too, lovely stuff
They turned down £60m for him. Mental from Bill.
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22577 on: Today at 05:11:18 pm »
Ait-Nouri's scoring, all around us...
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22578 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm »
wtf was Pickford doing there? Like he dropped to his knees to save a phantom ball and just stranded himself when the shot came in so he dived right over it. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22579 on: Today at 05:16:27 pm »
Only one team has fewer points in the Premier League than Everton in 2022 - Wolves.

Wolves have beaten Everton three times in 2022.
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22580 on: Today at 05:16:39 pm »
No matter how bad things can get on the football side for Liverpool, The Ev are always there to show it could be worse. Thanks lads.
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22581 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm »
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!  ::) ::) ::) ::) ::) ::)
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22582 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
Tis the season to be jolly........Said no Evertonian today.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22583 on: Today at 05:19:04 pm »
Need to keep an eye on the Bullen's Wall.
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22584 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm »
From BBC live feed

Everton fans hoping there's another World Cup soon so that they don't have to suffer their football team for another month

 ;D
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22585 on: Today at 05:23:56 pm »
Think they have Brighton at home after City, and there's no excuses for Brighton not to go there and win.

Shameful that we didn't beat these at Goodison, though.
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22586 on: Today at 05:26:14 pm »
Another first.
 
First team to lose a Premier league game after a winter world cup.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22587 on: Today at 05:26:19 pm »
A big win for Forest tomorrow night would send them into the bottom three.  :-X
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22588 on: Today at 05:30:27 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 05:26:19 pm
A big win for Forest tomorrow night would send them into the bottom three.  :-X

Forest isn't beating Utd at Old Trafford, unfortunately.
Offline

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22589 on: Today at 05:56:57 pm »
They keep floating around the bowl but can't be flushed. Hope this year is the year.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22590 on: Today at 06:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:30:27 pm
Forest isn't beating Utd at Old Trafford, unfortunately.

Yer probably right  ;D but one can only hope.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22591 on: Today at 06:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:30:27 pm
Forest isn't beating Utd at Old Trafford, unfortunately.

They weren't beating us at the City Ground.....
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22592 on: Today at 07:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:30:27 pm
Forest isn't beating Utd at Old Trafford, unfortunately.
Ohhhhh yes they are
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22593 on: Today at 07:44:16 pm »
A bang average squad, a forward line of players who it'd be generous to call "attackers" and the worst tactician the Premier League has seen since Ole. Doesn't take a rocket scientist. Amazingly, they'll still stay up.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22594 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
Just saw the Tory saying they will get in loans and buys in January. They wont rest until they're a billion in debt.

They seem to be blaming Kenwright and Baxendale as much as Lampard. I reckon this has to be the year they go, surely.
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22595 on: Today at 07:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:56:09 pm
Frank gets them though... ;D

Was he booing too then?
Online

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22596 on: Today at 07:56:58 pm »
Just seen one of them on GOT saying Maupay is the worst forward theyve ever had :D

Thats some claim with the shite theyve had.
