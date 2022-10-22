« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #22560 on: Today at 03:23:40 pm
Red decorations - sack him off.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #22561 on: Today at 03:28:58 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 02:48:36 pm
That's just the thing isn't it, while I think most reds will see this as a bit of a "meh" story, you just know if it was John Henry's daughter, the rabid mongrel element of that fan base would be up in arms over it.

It it was John Henrys daughter we'd probably have posts in the main forum from the usual suspects about how it shows we're owned by Tory sympathisers
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #22562 on: Today at 04:08:23 pm
Ha! Probably.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #22563 on: Today at 04:41:15 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:28:58 pm
It it was John Henrys daughter we'd probably have posts in the main forum from the usual suspects about how it shows we're owned by Tory sympathisers
Instead of being both owned and managed by them
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #22564 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:58:58 pm
I see Moshiris daughter took advantage of a social mobility charity set up to help the disadvantaged journalists to get herself a nice little job at the BBC.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1708164/Everton-football-club-owner-Farhad-Moshiri-BBC-World-News-Azadeh-Moshiri

Poor little rich people eh?

Well Moshila is bezzies with Jim White as well.
