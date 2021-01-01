« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1338905 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22520 on: Yesterday at 08:19:02 am »
Just saw it posted on Twitter. Blues saying he was just so good the others appeared crap by comparison. Mentions Dunc and Stubbs by name in that piece (as well as pembridge)
It hasnt occurred to them that he is now comparing them to every other player he has played against or with, not just himself.
I think it has stung a few
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22521 on: Yesterday at 08:39:48 am »
https://twitter.com/philmcnulty/status/1600090709574287360?s=61&t=pVaRxseTRXTru133iVuN3g

Lifelong Evertonian and Former Red Echo reporter McNulty upsetting a few blues
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22522 on: Yesterday at 09:48:50 am »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 12:37:23 am
Part 1? hour long intereview? whats there to talk about? he was at everton for 2 years
10 mins to talk about Everton ("you left pretty quickly Wayne, why?" "Because Everton were crap") 1 hr 50 mins to talk about Liverpool (directly) and Liverpool (indirectly).
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22523 on: Yesterday at 11:33:38 am »
Everton fans demand removal of chairman Bill Kenwright in open letter to Farhad Moshiri

Why do they insist on blaming Kenwright, he doesn't do anything does he?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22524 on: Yesterday at 11:37:27 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:33:38 am
Everton fans demand removal of chairman Bill Kenwright in open letter to Farhad Moshiri

Why do they insist on blaming Kenwright, he doesn't do anything does he?

Where is the Everton are crap money, Bill?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22525 on: Yesterday at 12:25:51 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:33:38 am
Everton fans demand removal of chairman Bill Kenwright in open letter to Farhad Moshiri

Why do they insist on blaming Kenwright, he doesn't do anything does he?
I was under the impression that Kenwrong was little more than a club mascot these days.

The Bitters do love, and need, a scapegoat though, so I suppose in the absence of Rafa, Kenwrong will have to do.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22526 on: Yesterday at 12:39:00 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:33:38 am
Everton fans demand removal of chairman Bill Kenwright in open letter to Farhad Moshiri

Why do they insist on blaming Kenwright, he doesn't do anything does he?
What does the Bullens Road wall have to say about this?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22527 on: Yesterday at 03:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 12:39:00 pm
What does the Bullens Road wall have to say about this?

It says They are crap.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22528 on: Yesterday at 03:43:27 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:33:38 am
Everton fans demand removal of chairman Bill Kenwright in open letter to Farhad Moshiri

Why do they insist on blaming Kenwright, he doesn't do anything does he?
I actually thought you were joking about the open letter until I saw it in the paper just now.

What is it with these people and their demands? They've got the manager they so rabidly campaigned for and never stop defending. They have an owner funding the stadium they have no money for themselves. I mean it's amazing they've got this far with it given that they don't even have funding in place to get it finished. The guy is pissing his money into the Red River Mersey at an alarming rate on this stadium and he's funded them to ridiculous levels for players too, which the club wasted on abject shite.

What more does this 28 Years Group actually want? They've got what they asked for. The manager, the players they insist are all better man-for-man than ours. The stadium being built. The billionaire owner making them ''fuckin' rich.'' These are their dreams come true, yet they still bitch and moan. They expect far, far too much. Football has left them behind. Even with everything they dreamed of now in place, they are still light years behind. This is what they wanted though. Just because it still leaves them in the wilderness they cannot moan and groan about it now. Only for Moshiri pissing his money into a black hole they'd have no stadium in the process of being built. No half a billion plus to waste on shite players either. They'd probably be in the Championship too.

I wonder if this is coming out now because they are all absolutely shitting it in case we get bought by an oil state? Not that most of us here want that either, but still. They know that LFC being bought by an oil state means Everton are dead in the water forever as far as rivaling LFC is concerned.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22529 on: Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm »
Kenwrong is the least of their problems.
The buck stops with whoever has wasted all the money they have thrown into the Mersey and on shite signings.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22530 on: Yesterday at 05:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 03:43:27 pm
I actually thought you were joking about the open letter until I saw it in the paper just now.

What is it with these people and their demands?
To be fair to this group (which I think includes The Esk), they have been asking the sorts of questions that many Reds have. I think some of them are as amazed as we are that the PL accepted that last set of accounts, they're afraid that it's all going to come crashing down financially and they're concerned that those who have presided over several disastrous and expensive seasons appear untouchable. In their shoes I'd feel the same
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22531 on: Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:43:02 pm
To be fair to this group (which I think includes The Esk)

Do the usual caveats apply?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22532 on: Yesterday at 05:53:46 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
Do the usual caveats apply?
;D I think he stopped caveating when he quit predicting transfers and switched to football finance.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22533 on: Yesterday at 06:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm
Kenwrong is the least of their problems.
The buck stops with whoever has wasted all the money they have thrown into the Mersey and on shite signings.
That'll be ... err ... Rafa the Red shite.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22534 on: Yesterday at 06:23:06 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:43:02 pm
To be fair to this group (which I think includes The Esk), they have been asking the sorts of questions that many Reds have. I think some of them are as amazed as we are that the PL accepted that last set of accounts, they're afraid that it's all going to come crashing down financially and they're concerned that those who have presided over several disastrous and expensive seasons appear untouchable. In their shoes I'd feel the same
How dare you ruin my fun, Rita.  ;D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22535 on: Yesterday at 06:56:09 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:43:02 pm
To be fair to this group (which I think includes The Esk), they have been asking the sorts of questions that many Reds have. I think some of them are as amazed as we are that the PL accepted that last set of accounts, they're afraid that it's all going to come crashing down financially and they're concerned that those who have presided over several disastrous and expensive seasons appear untouchable. In their shoes I'd feel the same

Simple, be as curious as they want and throw as many questions in an open letter that they can think of - what they should be asking is "What would Everton do?"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22536 on: Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm »
What are our blue brethren moaning about at the moment other than Kenwright?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22537 on: Yesterday at 07:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 07:42:34 pm
What are our blue brethren moaning about at the moment other than Kenwright?

Moaning? They're gonna win the WC, haven't you heard?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22538 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:53:46 pm
;D I think he stopped caveating when he quit predicting transfers and switched to football finance.

Hes quite good on the finances but his transfer predictions.oh dear. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22539 on: Yesterday at 07:48:35 pm »
Kenwright and LFC should be the least of this lot's concerns right now. But they're not.

Lol.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22540 on: Yesterday at 08:05:27 pm »
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Yesterday at 07:43:54 pm
Moaning? They're gonna win the WC, haven't you heard?

 ;D

There will be absolutely no room for that cuckoo clock in their trophy cabinet once they place the WC Trophy alongside all those other claimed trophies they've won down the years.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22541 on: Yesterday at 08:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:05:27 pm
;D

There will be absolutely no room for that cuckoo clock in their trophy cabinet once they place the WC Trophy alongside all those other claimed trophies they've won down the years.
They also won the 'Im a Celebrity' trophy the other week.  :champ
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22542 on: Yesterday at 09:04:27 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 05:43:02 pm
To be fair to this group (which I think includes The Esk), they have been asking the sorts of questions that many Reds have. I think some of them are as amazed as we are that the PL accepted that last set of accounts, they're afraid that it's all going to come crashing down financially and they're concerned that those who have presided over several disastrous and expensive seasons appear untouchable. In their shoes I'd feel the same

Have Everton got their new auditing group in since the last one left? Haven't heard a scooby since that all went quiet.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22543 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 pm »
An open letter to the Bullens Wall is what they need.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22544 on: Today at 05:40:32 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm
Hes quite good on the finances but his transfer predictions.oh dear. ;D

Realistically, the former is much easier, you just have to be able to recognise that they are fucked, whereas with transfers you actually have to predict based on far more variables such as how idiotic their current manager and owner are, what agents can blag well enough to interest them etc.
