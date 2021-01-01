Everton fans demand removal of chairman Bill Kenwright in open letter to Farhad Moshiri



Why do they insist on blaming Kenwright, he doesn't do anything does he?



I actually thought you were joking about the open letter until I saw it in the paper just now.What is it with these people and their demands? They've got the manager they so rabidly campaigned for and never stop defending. They have an owner funding the stadium they have no money for themselves. I mean it's amazing they've got this far with it given that they don't even have funding in place to get it finished. The guy is pissing his money into the Red River Mersey at an alarming rate on this stadium and he's funded them to ridiculous levels for players too, which the club wasted on abject shite.What more does this 28 Years Group actually want? They've got what they asked for. The manager, the players they insist are all better man-for-man than ours. The stadium being built. The billionaire owner making them ''fuckin' rich.'' These are their dreams come true, yet they still bitch and moan. They expect far, far too much. Football has left them behind. Even with everything they dreamed of now in place, they are still light years behind. This is what they wanted though. Just because it still leaves them in the wilderness they cannot moan and groan about it now. Only for Moshiri pissing his money into a black hole they'd have no stadium in the process of being built. No half a billion plus to waste on shite players either. They'd probably be in the Championship too.I wonder if this is coming out now because they are all absolutely shitting it in case we get bought by an oil state? Not that most of us here want that either, but still. They know that LFC being bought by an oil state means Everton are dead in the water forever as far as rivaling LFC is concerned.