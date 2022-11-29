« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1335782 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22480 on: November 29, 2022, 05:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on November 29, 2022, 05:13:26 pm
Distant cousins.

The Bocca Della Verita gets all its info from the Bullens Wall though.

So there is an International Confederation of Walls?

The Great Wall of China? The Berlin Wall?

Another first then.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22481 on: November 29, 2022, 05:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on November 29, 2022, 03:55:47 pm
Imagine this lot reacting to an LFC takeover by either Saudi or Qatar?

FC Class & Dignity would be tutting so hard from their pedestal up on high that their collective tongue would fall out. They would laugh and point at the "RS sellouts" - as they fight back bitter tears.

I've heard Blues go on about it as though Liverpool fans want that and how disgraceful they are, when most don't anyway. Even though the same Evertonians have been boasting about Usmanov's dirty money for years and would snap your arm off for a Saudi or Qatar prince.

Remember Dave on GOT telling the Ukraine and the west to surrender so Usmanov could have his assets unfrozen,
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22482 on: November 29, 2022, 05:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on November 29, 2022, 05:16:51 pm
I've heard Blues go on about it as though Liverpool fans want that and how disgraceful they are, when most don't anyway. Even though the same Evertonians have been boasting about Usmanov's dirty money for years and woud snap your arm off for a Saudi or Qatar prince.

Exactly.  If that happens to us, it's lose/lose for them - which is of course a win/win.
Popcorn's Art

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22483 on: November 29, 2022, 05:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on November 29, 2022, 03:55:47 pm
Imagine this lot reacting to an LFC takeover by either Saudi or Qatar?

FC Class & Dignity would be tutting so hard from their pedestal up on high that their collective tongue would fall out. They would laugh and point at the "RS sellouts" - as they fight back bitter tears.
They are absolutely shitting it in case we get owners even we don't want.  ::)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22484 on: November 29, 2022, 05:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on November 29, 2022, 05:22:41 pm
They are absolutely shitting it in case we get owners even we don't want.  ::)

Unsure why, it's not like they are anywhere near us even without Qatari/Saudi money. Not much would change in regards to us and them.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22485 on: November 29, 2022, 05:30:50 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on November 29, 2022, 05:16:13 pm
So there is an International Confederation of Walls?

The Great Wall of China? The Berlin Wall?

Another first then.

The Bullens is twinned with the Wailing Wall.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22486 on: November 29, 2022, 05:30:57 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on November 29, 2022, 05:25:17 pm
Unsure why, it's not like they are anywhere near us even without Qatari/Saudi money. Not much would change in regards to us and them.

Because they crave becoming the next City so they can kick sand in our faces. If we get a sportswasher they are permanently relegated to irrelevance.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22487 on: November 29, 2022, 05:36:54 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on November 29, 2022, 05:25:17 pm
Unsure why, it's not like they are anywhere near us even without Qatari/Saudi money. Not much would change in regards to us and them.
Simply because they crave a sportswasher themselves, but it's now possible we might be lumbered with one instead.

They're up shit creek. In monumental debt. Can't afford to finish their stadium. They've lost their money launderer because of Putin. Their team is abject.

They've long seen a sportswash as their saviour and have been praying for one since they realised Moshilad is a dud. To them, a sportswash buying us is the final nail in their coffin.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22488 on: November 29, 2022, 05:42:58 pm »
If we get a sportswasher, they'll be praying for an ESL and for us to go there, be kicked out of the PL. Then they can take their rightful place keeping their 1995 record intact.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22489 on: November 29, 2022, 06:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on November 29, 2022, 05:36:54 pm
Simply because they crave a sportswasher themselves, but it's now possible we might be lumbered with one instead.

They're up shit creek. In monumental debt. Can't afford to finish their stadium. They've lost their money launderer because of Putin. Their team is abject.

They've long seen a sportswash as their saviour and have been praying for one since they realised Moshilad is a dud. To them, a sportswash buying us is the final nail in their coffin.

Very true. Trying to take the moral high ground whilst being sick with jealousy 🤣 like always with that lot.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22490 on: November 29, 2022, 07:53:23 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on November 29, 2022, 05:16:13 pm
So there is an International Confederation of Walls?

The Great Wall of China? The Berlin Wall?

Another first then.

Diplomatic conferences are Enclosures...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22491 on: November 29, 2022, 08:45:51 pm »
Was on Youtube. Saw a video from Toffeetv with the title.. Footy is fun without Everton. Whatever could they mean?  ;D

And the rest of the title is: And Jill Scott saves TV.

Didn't watch but if you're interested:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4FaDHDkDY4
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22492 on: November 29, 2022, 09:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on November 29, 2022, 05:30:50 pm
The Bullens is twinned with the Wailing Wall.

And linked to the Bridge of Sighs.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22493 on: November 29, 2022, 09:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on November 29, 2022, 05:36:54 pm
Simply because they crave a sportswasher themselves, but it's now possible we might be lumbered with one instead.

They're up shit creek. In monumental debt. Can't afford to finish their stadium. They've lost their money launderer because of Putin. Their team is abject.

They've long seen a sportswash as their saviour and have been praying for one since they realised Moshilad is a dud. To them, a sportswash buying us is the final nail in their coffin.

The only way they can overhaul us is with a sportswasher. We don't need one to stay ahead of them.

A sportswasher could buy them, build their stadium and upgrade their squad for less money than what it would cost to buy us. Despite all that, a sportswasher is still more likely to buy the team in red.

Should that happen they would be force fed their own irrelevance and likely choke on it.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22494 on: November 29, 2022, 09:54:29 pm »
Noticed all the blues in work seem to be getting right behind England. Good for them if they want to cheer them on, but by contrast all the reds are ambivalent at best.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22495 on: November 30, 2022, 12:22:29 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on November 29, 2022, 09:48:43 pm
The only way they can overhaul us is with a sportswasher. We don't need one to stay ahead of them.

A sportswasher could buy them, build their stadium and upgrade their squad for less money than what it would cost to buy us. Despite all that, a sportswasher is still more likely to buy the team in red.

Should that happen they would be force fed their own irrelevance and likely choke on it.





Sportswasher would instantly change Everton FC name to
Liverpool Blues.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22496 on: November 30, 2022, 12:41:36 am »
Quote from: moondog on November 30, 2022, 12:22:29 am




Sportswasher would instantly change Everton FC name to
Liverpool Blues.

Liverpool Boos...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22497 on: November 30, 2022, 01:03:06 am »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on November 29, 2022, 09:54:29 pm
Noticed all the blues in work seem to be getting right behind England. Good for them if they want to cheer them on, but by contrast all the reds are ambivalent at best.
England has always been followed by fans of clubs who aren't successful and rarely get into Europe.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22498 on: November 30, 2022, 08:53:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on November 29, 2022, 05:30:50 pm
The Bullens is twinned with the Wailing Wall.

Also with Trump's wall since it is equally as unsuccessful.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22499 on: November 30, 2022, 10:27:44 am »
Their natural twin is Hadrian's Wall

Once quite successful but now just a crumbling relic visited occasionally by more elderly people thinking about what once was, and never again going to experience its halcyon days.

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22500 on: November 30, 2022, 10:30:37 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on November 29, 2022, 04:01:17 pm
Presented without comment.


Unless he has special educational needs, for a grown adult making and wearing that is pretty [I can't decide on one word  ::)]
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22501 on: November 30, 2022, 01:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on November 30, 2022, 10:30:37 am

Unless he has special educational needs, for a grown adult making and wearing that is pretty [I can't decide on one word  ::)]
Everton?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22502 on: Yesterday at 02:46:13 am »
Haven't lost since November 12th. Fat Frank is on a roll.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22503 on: Yesterday at 05:33:23 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:46:13 am
Haven't lost since November 12th. Fat Frank is on a roll.
And at the same period we haven't scored a single goal, let alone get a point... It's clear which one is the better team on Merseyside.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22504 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on November 29, 2022, 05:16:51 pm
I've heard Blues go on about it as though Liverpool fans want that and how disgraceful they are, when most don't anyway. Even though the same Evertonians have been boasting about Usmanov's dirty money for years and would snap your arm off for a Saudi or Qatar prince.

Remember Dave on GOT telling the Ukraine and the west to surrender so Usmanov could have his assets unfrozen,
Does he still call Klopp the Cliff Barnes of football?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22505 on: Yesterday at 10:19:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:46:13 am
Haven't lost since November 12th. Fat Frank is on a roll.
A sausage, egg and bacon roll.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22506 on: Today at 08:25:17 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22507 on: Today at 08:29:00 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22508 on: Today at 08:31:03 pm »
That is class :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22509 on: Today at 08:34:34 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22510 on: Today at 09:32:06 pm »
