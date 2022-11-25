« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1330913 times)

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,705
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22440 on: November 25, 2022, 08:32:39 am »
Quote from: farawayred on November 24, 2022, 11:43:49 pm
If Brazil wins the WC, would Everton get a replica in their trophy cabinet?

They'd have to share it with us ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline an fear dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22441 on: November 25, 2022, 09:20:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 25, 2022, 08:32:39 am
They'd have to share it with us ;)

Theyd get half of one and wed get 2 full ones..
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22442 on: November 27, 2022, 11:53:02 pm »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22443 on: Yesterday at 12:40:06 am »
I didn't know she'd played for the shite.  :(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22444 on: Yesterday at 04:21:03 am »
Who is it?
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22445 on: Yesterday at 06:25:34 am »
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,660
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22446 on: Yesterday at 09:19:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 12:40:06 am
I didn't know she'd played for the shite.  :(

Wish sleazy Matt Hancock had won now. ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22447 on: Yesterday at 10:12:54 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 09:19:42 am
Wish sleazy Matt Hancock had won now. ;D
I'd still rather have a Bitter than Matt the Twat.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22448 on: Yesterday at 10:19:32 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 10:12:54 am
I'd still rather have a Bitter than Matt the Twat.  :)
If ITV introduced Beelzebub as a late wildcard I'd still vote twatty Matty out.  At least Beelzebub owns his dastardliness instead of pretending he's just one of the lads.

Not arsed about Jill Scott being a former Everton player.  Less keen that she was front and centre of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing project.  There are fewer options to make a good career in women's football - certainly during her pomp - that I can just about get over it.

Let Evertonians have a few small victories.  A Jill Scott win and goal of the tournament for Richi-la will almost certainly be as good as it gets for them this season.
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22449 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:19:32 am
If ITV introduced Beelzebub as a late wildcard I'd still vote twatty Matty out.  At least Beelzebub owns his dastardliness instead of pretending he's just one of the lads.

Not arsed about Jill Scott being a former Everton player.  Less keen that she was front and centre of the Abu Dhabi sportswashing project.  There are fewer options to make a good career in women's football - certainly during her pomp - that I can just about get over it.

Let Evertonians have a few small victories.  A Jill Scott win and goal of the tournament for Richi-la will almost certainly be as good as it gets for them this season.
I was lucky in that I didn't have a clue who she was when she went into the jungle, so I took her totally on face value. I only found out she'd played for Everton last night, and that she also played for Abu Dhabi this morning.

I'm with you on Beelzebub. At least he owns his shit. Unlike Matt the Twat. Even the eels in the bushtucker trials thought he was too slimy for them.

Anyway, it's nice to see our blue neighbours have won the I'm a Celebrity trophy. 🏆
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,901
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22450 on: Yesterday at 10:55:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 10:49:58 am
Anyway, it's nice to see our blue neighbours have won the I'm a Celebrity trophy. 🏆
Open-top bus parade? DVD? Commemorative beer glasses?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,414
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22451 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:55:53 am
Open-top bus parade? DVD? Commemorative beer glasses?

She and Richarlison can share it when he wins the World Cup.
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22452 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:55:53 am
Open-top bus parade? DVD? Commemorative beer glasses?
Rhyl council will be arranging it as we speak.

🎶.. champions of the jungle, you'll never sing that... 🎶 🏆
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,393
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22453 on: Yesterday at 05:42:21 pm »
I'm totally lost as to recent posts so I'm assuming it's something to do with reality TV?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,705
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22454 on: Yesterday at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 05:42:21 pm
I'm totally lost as to recent posts so I'm assuming it's something to do with reality TV?

I'm a Celebrity - Jill Scott won this latest series, that c*nt Hancock was in it and finished 3rd
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,737
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22455 on: Yesterday at 07:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 05:42:21 pm
I'm totally lost as to recent posts so I'm assuming it's something to do with reality TV?
From what I can gather an Evertonian called Gill Scott Heron was on tv.

"The revolution will be televised. In black and white"
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22456 on: Yesterday at 07:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 06:25:34 am
Jill Scott

Oh. I've never heard of her.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22457 on: Yesterday at 07:24:39 pm »
United away.

Oh well, 28 years and counting.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,893
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22458 on: Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm »
United away in the cup.
Looks like they will be waiting another year for a trophy.  ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22459 on: Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm »
Like a midseason friendly for them then.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22460 on: Yesterday at 09:31:09 pm »
1995

That is all.
Logged
Fuck FIFA and Fuck Qatar. One Love.

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,854
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22461 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:24:39 pm
United away.

Oh well, 28 years and counting.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
United away in the cup.
Looks like they will be waiting another year for a trophy.  ;D
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 09:20:30 pm
Like a midseason friendly for them then.
I wonder if any of the pubs around Snake Mountain will put a buffet on for their friendly fellow "RS" haters?
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,660
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22462 on: Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
United away in the cup.
Looks like they will be waiting another year for a trophy.  ;D

Theyll beat United, draw Millwall in the next round and lose the Battle of the Brawlers.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,705
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22463 on: Yesterday at 09:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
I wonder if any of the pubs around Snake Mountain will put a buffet on for their friendly fellow "RS" haters?

It's an unrequited love
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22464 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:39:52 pm
It's an unrequited love

Like a dog's love for a good owner
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22465 on: Yesterday at 10:13:13 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 09:34:03 pm
Theyll beat United, draw Millwall in the next round and lose the Battle of the Brawlers.
Urgh! Not another Millwall vs Rhylwall tie.

Mind you, Millwall would be right up for a rematch with that lot. I wonder if Harry the Dog might even come out of retirement for it, if he's still alive?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,128
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22466 on: Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
I wonder if any of the pubs around Snake Mountain will put a buffet on for their friendly fellow "RS" haters?

It's Castle Grayskull.

No, wait a minute... :P
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
  • Boss Tha
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22467 on: Today at 12:02:34 am »
So Jill Scott won "I'm a Celebrity", Richie la' scored a worldie and they beat Celtic last week in the Sydney Cup?

A veritable golden age I'd say.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22468 on: Today at 12:18:38 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:02:34 am
So Jill Scott won "I'm a Celebrity", Richie la' scored a worldie and they beat Celtic last week in the Sydney Cup?

A veritable golden age I'd say.
Have they announced a power shift yet?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
  • Boss Tha
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22469 on: Today at 01:14:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 12:18:38 am
Have they announced a power shift yet?

Who announces these things, the Bullens Wall?
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,754
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22470 on: Today at 01:14:06 am »
And some bad news....


This year somehow has felt the hardest: Portland English football pub closing after World Cup




PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Toffee Club, a beloved English football pub that opened in 2016, has decided to shut down. In fact, until they are closed permanently, theyve limited their hours to just being open for the World Cup matches.

The Toffee Club has brought the British culture of their favorite pubs to Portland. From fish and chips to an English breakfast full of beans, sausage and eggs, along with a pint. After some thinking, owner Niki Diamond made the hard decision to move on.

This year somehow has felt the hardest, says Diamond. The expectations I guess of this year were maybe higher than the last two and its been a challenge.

Earlier this month, Diamond posted to Instagram saying in part, After the challenges of the past three years, its time for us to take a break, spend some time with our family.

I was pregnant when we opened the pub. Our kids have grown up here. Weve built this very special community but its a relief now that people know, says Diamond.

Their post, flooded with comments like, Thank you for the memories, the friendships, for hosting my b-day every year, and I love you all so much.

Thanks for being my second home. Even catching the heart of tourists.

So far, I really like it. Its a nice atmosphere, good service, says Clayton, who was visiting from California. Its a shame. Theres not a lot of places like this in Portland and it may be a community place.

The owners arent going away anytime soon. They hope to do Toffee Club pop-ups and plan on opening a large brewery and brew hall in Troutdale next year. They also own a brewery right next door to Toffee Club, called Away Days, that they will continue to work on.

Until then, they will be open for every match of the World Cup. Their last day will be December 18.




Fwiw, I live in the Portland area. Local Reds watch at a pub a block away among others as well.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,668
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22471 on: Today at 01:18:23 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 01:14:01 am
Who announces these things, the Bullens Wall?
Of course.

It is, after all, the font of all knowledge and wisdom.

If ever we are unsure about anything, we always ask what the Bullens Wall would say.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 557 558 559 560 561 [562]   Go Up
« previous next »
 