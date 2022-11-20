« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22400 on: November 20, 2022, 11:19:08 pm »
They had an Irish lad named Tommy Cannon on the bench, how very apt for the biggest comedy club around.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22401 on: November 21, 2022, 12:23:59 am »



Pic shamelessly stolen from elsewhere
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22402 on: November 21, 2022, 10:53:17 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November 20, 2022, 10:46:38 pm
I initially read that as They walked out when YNWA was played. ;D

Hahaha wouldn't surprise me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22403 on: Yesterday at 01:05:39 pm »
Went past BMD today. Bleak in the weather.  Big signs saying no photographs or social media posts to be taken.
Is Bungling Bill trying to pull a media rights trick?
Photography in a public space is not illegal. Anyone standing outside the ground can take a photo of it.
Two big sections cut out of the wall to serve as gates that will have to be replaced. Only way out is via the Dock road gate and apparently one further up by the sewage works.
Maybe all our leg pulling about ferries tying up alongside might not be a bad idea. Getting 40,000 fans away from there is going to be fun
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22404 on: Yesterday at 01:34:57 pm »
Wheres the construction media rights money Bill?

Sorry, someone had to say it  :D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22405 on: Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 01:34:57 pm
Wheres the construction media rights money Bill?

Sorry, someone had to say it  :D

BMD - the musical. Produced by Kenwright
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22406 on: Yesterday at 04:47:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:18:46 pm
BMD - the musical. Produced by Kenwright
They're doing a comedy as well.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22407 on: Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:47:06 pm
They're doing a comedy as well.
They've been doing that since 1995.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22408 on: Yesterday at 09:03:26 pm »
BOOING, MOANING, DESPAIR stadium


BMD for short
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22409 on: Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm »
Big day for Everton today with Bobby brown shoes & his Evertonian midfield general winning their first game with Belgium.

If only Everton had De Bruyne, theyd win the lot.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22410 on: Yesterday at 09:15:58 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:05:39 pm
Went past BMD today. Bleak in the weather.  Big signs saying no photographs or social media posts to be taken.
Is Bungling Bill trying to pull a media rights trick?
Photography in a public space is not illegal. Anyone standing outside the ground can take a photo of it.
Two big sections cut out of the wall to serve as gates that will have to be replaced. Only way out is via the Dock road gate and apparently one further up by the sewage works.
Maybe all our leg pulling about ferries tying up alongside might not be a bad idea. Getting 40,000 fans away from there is going to be fun

It's bad enough getting 10k in the Kings Dock Arena and that's not enclosed.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22411 on: Yesterday at 09:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm
They've been doing that since 1995.
;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22412 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm »
A full takeover of Everton by US investors is edging closer after new developments behind the scenes.
(Football Insider)
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22413 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm »
Please let it be Trump
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22414 on: Yesterday at 11:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Please let it be Trump
the word's biggest Loser joins the world's biggest pity party.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22415 on: Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm »
What's going to happen to the Liver Building then? Is that part of the deal
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22416 on: Today at 12:14:34 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
What's going to happen to the Liver Building then? Is that part of the deal


Take it down brick by brick and re-build it in the Arizona desert alongside London Bridge
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22417 on: Today at 12:20:57 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
What's going to happen to the Liver Building then? Is that part of the deal

Why would it be part of the deal?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22418 on: Today at 12:28:48 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:20:57 am
Why would it be part of the deal?
Think it was a jokey reference to Prof. Barrett-Baxendale's full-on 'Everton that' claim that "the City is ours!" just because a company linked to Moshiri owned the Liver building for a while and Everton rented a floor of it
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22419 on: Today at 12:48:49 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:54:51 pm
What's going to happen to the Liver Building then? Is that part of the deal
That was also up for sale until last week, after the £90m price tag was not met.

https://lbndaily.co.uk/buyers-balk-at-90m-royal-liver-building-price-tag/

Sale now ''on hold.''
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22420 on: Today at 12:51:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Please let it be Trump

Imagine it.

We trounce them 5-0 in the derby and he comes on the telly afterwards to declare that they actually won but had victory stolen from them.

Mind you, that sounds like he'd fit in really well over there.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22421 on: Today at 01:41:39 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
A full takeover of Everton by US investors is edging closer after new developments behind the scenes.
(Football Insider)

Is this story based on Noel Whelan saying BMD is a great idea?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22422 on: Today at 04:31:28 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
A full takeover of Everton by US investors is edging closer after new developments behind the scenes.
(Football Insider)

Please be Tom Hicks or George Gillet.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22423 on: Today at 05:09:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:51:35 am
Imagine it.

We trounce them 5-0 in the derby and he comes on the telly afterwards to declare that they actually won but had victory stolen from them.

Mind you, that sounds like he'd fit in really well over there.

He'll be tweeting "STOP THE COUNT!!" at 3-0
