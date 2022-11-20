Went past BMD today. Bleak in the weather. Big signs saying no photographs or social media posts to be taken.

Is Bungling Bill trying to pull a media rights trick?

Photography in a public space is not illegal. Anyone standing outside the ground can take a photo of it.

Two big sections cut out of the wall to serve as gates that will have to be replaced. Only way out is via the Dock road gate and apparently one further up by the sewage works.

Maybe all our leg pulling about ferries tying up alongside might not be a bad idea. Getting 40,000 fans away from there is going to be fun