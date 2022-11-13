« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 553 554 555 556 557 [558]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1315083 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,307
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22280 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:52:30 am
And if it turns out that our chump are a money laundering vehicle for Uzzy the PL will have some questions to answer as theyve given them the green light for their creative accounting.

The PL have shown themselves to be a corrupt entity.  Who are they accountable to?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,921
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22281 on: Yesterday at 11:05:43 am »
Anyone who fancies a laugh, the David Moyes ten of ten DVD is still listed on Amazon, including the reviews with a few of us from here taking the piss. ;D

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-David-Moyes-Ten-DVD/dp/B007IT89IQ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1KK3AW7SAT5DU&keywords=david+moyes+10&qid=1668423736&s=dvd&sprefix=david+moyes+10%2Cdvd%2C88&sr=1-2

Logged
#Sausages

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,687
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22282 on: Yesterday at 01:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:14:54 am
Will the PL allow them to go bust??

What are the ramifications for the Premier League if Everton go bust?

1.   City will still spend their ill-gotten wealth on marquee players.

2.   There will be one less local derby to excite tv audiences. This may make a small impact in the amount of money Sky and BT give the league for TV rights. However, millions around world will still tune in to see the likes of Arsenal, M** U, Chel$ea and us each week and there will be other local rivalries for the press to hype.

3.   After Liverpool buy Woodison from the receivers and turn it in to a car park, there will be fewer kick-offs at Anfield delayed due to congestion.

4.   A Championship club with a medium sized stadium will get promoted and in Evertons place. Much like Everton, neutral fans wont care either way about them.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22283 on: Yesterday at 01:31:21 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 01:21:04 pm
What are the ramifications for the Premier League if Everton go bust?

1.   City will still spend their ill-gotten wealth on marquee players.

2.   There will be one less local derby to excite tv audiences. This may make a small impact in the amount of money Sky and BT give the league for TV rights. However, millions around world will still tune in to see the likes of Arsenal, M** U, Chel$ea and us each week and there will be other local rivalries for the press to hype.

3.   After Liverpool buy Woodison from the receivers and turn it in to a car park, there will be fewer kick-offs at Anfield delayed due to congestion.

4.   A Championship club with a medium sized stadium will get promoted and in Evertons place. Much like Everton, neutral fans wont care either way about them.


I would suspect the PL are hoping they go down and then the problem is then passed into the hands of the EFL
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,325
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22284 on: Yesterday at 01:56:12 pm »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,760
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22285 on: Yesterday at 01:58:33 pm »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22286 on: Yesterday at 02:26:59 pm »
I put £10 on these to get relegated at the start of the season when they were only eighth favourites to go down and at 6/1.  They've since shortened to fifth favourites and around 2/1.

The break has come at a good time for them but they'll need to beat Wolves at home in the first fixture back.  Wolves have one point from their last five but Lopetegui against Lampard feels like a cruel mismatch.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,325
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22287 on: Yesterday at 02:28:12 pm »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,941
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22288 on: Yesterday at 02:35:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:26:59 pm
I put £10 on these to get relegated at the start of the season when they were only eighth favourites to go down and at 6/1.  They've since shortened to fifth favourites and around 2/1.

The break has come at a good time for them but they'll need to beat Wolves at home in the first fixture back.  Wolves have one point from their last five but Lopetegui against Lampard feels like a cruel mismatch.

They just lost twice in a week to a team we put nine past where Salah didn't even score. Anything could happen against Wolves. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22289 on: Yesterday at 02:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:35:32 pm
They just lost twice in a week to a team we put nine past where Salah didn't even score. Anything could happen against Wolves. ;D


Everton v Wolves


New manager bounce v Old manager belly flop
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,904
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22290 on: Yesterday at 02:40:18 pm »
Conor Coady who's been probably their best player this year can't play vs Wolves either.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22291 on: Yesterday at 02:45:34 pm »
They best get something from that Wolves game otherwise their first game as a member of the bottom club 3 is away to City




After that its


Brighton H
Southampton H
West Ham A
Arsenal H
Liverpool A


Those games would normally look decent but with 2/3 new managers to play against in there they are real challenges now

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,104
    • @hartejack
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22292 on: Yesterday at 03:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:05:43 am
Anyone who fancies a laugh, the David Moyes ten of ten DVD is still listed on Amazon, including the reviews with a few of us from here taking the piss. ;D

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-David-Moyes-Ten-DVD/dp/B007IT89IQ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1KK3AW7SAT5DU&keywords=david+moyes+10&qid=1668423736&s=dvd&sprefix=david+moyes+10%2Cdvd%2C88&sr=1-2

 ;D

Quote
But I was delighted to see which matches did manage to make it on to the list. They didnt mean anything in the end, but the nostalgia of seeing how we managed to finish 11th in 06 was worth the price of the DVD alone.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22293 on: Yesterday at 03:06:26 pm »
it's like the author was told "make sure ppl realize it's money laundering but don't actually use those words".
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,460
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22294 on: Yesterday at 03:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 02:40:18 pm
Conor Coady who's been probably their best player this year can't play vs Wolves either.
Their best player is a Red? 😃
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,832
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22295 on: Yesterday at 03:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:05:43 am
Anyone who fancies a laugh, the David Moyes ten of ten DVD is still listed on Amazon, including the reviews with a few of us from here taking the piss. ;D

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-David-Moyes-Ten-DVD/dp/B007IT89IQ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1KK3AW7SAT5DU&keywords=david+moyes+10&qid=1668423736&s=dvd&sprefix=david+moyes+10%2Cdvd%2C88&sr=1-2



I love reading the reviews again. So great. Always good for a laugh.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22296 on: Yesterday at 03:18:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:09:45 pm
Their best player is a Red? 😃
Maybe once.  He's always been a bit of a tit when he's played against us and he's gone full Everton since the loan deal.

Fair play to Everton for once though as apparently they only need to pay £4.5m to make the transfer permanent in the summer.  Coady is contracted until 2025 so Wolves surely could have held out for a bit more.  It would be classic Everton though if they ended up getting relegated and Coady decided not to complete the transfer.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22297 on: Yesterday at 03:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:05:43 am
Anyone who fancies a laugh, the David Moyes ten of ten DVD is still listed on Amazon, including the reviews with a few of us from here taking the piss. ;D

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-David-Moyes-Ten-DVD/dp/B007IT89IQ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1KK3AW7SAT5DU&keywords=david+moyes+10&qid=1668423736&s=dvd&sprefix=david+moyes+10%2Cdvd%2C88&sr=1-2

I liked this bit -

 "Moyes. I salute you. You made our peoples club. You gave me Li Tie.. I give you 10 more years!"
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,441
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22298 on: Yesterday at 07:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
The PL have shown themselves to be a corrupt entity.  Who are they accountable to?

That is definitely an ecumenical question.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22299 on: Yesterday at 08:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:57:30 am
The PL have shown themselves to be a corrupt entity.  Who are they accountable to?


I think you have managed to answer the question of why they are corrupt with the question that followed.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,884
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22300 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:31:21 pm

I would suspect the PL are hoping they go down and then the problem is then passed into the hands of the EFL

This. Everton had some very favourable things go their way last season and I doubt there will be a repeat. The landscape has massively changed
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22301 on: Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm
This. Everton had some very favourable things go their way last season and I doubt there will be a repeat. The landscape has massively changed
not being argumentative, but what has changed that would make the PL act?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,441
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22302 on: Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:00:58 pm
not being argumentative, but what has changed that would make the PL act?

Mad Vlads mates are now persona non grata?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22303 on: Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:05:43 am
Anyone who fancies a laugh, the David Moyes ten of ten DVD is still listed on Amazon, including the reviews with a few of us from here taking the piss. ;D

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-David-Moyes-Ten-DVD/dp/B007IT89IQ/ref=sr_1_2?crid=1KK3AW7SAT5DU&keywords=david+moyes+10&qid=1668423736&s=dvd&sprefix=david+moyes+10%2Cdvd%2C88&sr=1-2

Extra's include:
Ten in Ten - "Moysey's ten favourite long balls, one for every season in charge. Includes Alan Stubbs landing one in the river at Shrewsbury"
Throw In's We Should've Won - "David debates the worst decision's given against EFC in his time in charge"
The People's Club's People - "Moyes heads to Wales to meet some of Everton's biggest fans to discuss the highs and lows of the past years"
2005, Europe at Our Feet - "Relive one of the most exciting times to be an Everton fan in recent memory, the trip to the ground before the Champions League defeat at home to Villerreal"

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,714
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22304 on: Today at 12:01:49 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:35:53 pm
2005, Europe at Our Feet - "Relive one of the most exciting times to be an Everton fan in recent memory, the trip to the ground before the Champions League defeat at home to Villerreal"


Never tire of Everton's 2005 Whistlestop tour of Europe's top cup competitions. They'd finished ahead of us for the only time I can remember since the 80s then;


Champions League
9th August H Villareal 1-2
24th August A Villareal 1-2 OUT


UEFA Cup
15th September A Dinamo Bucharest 1-5
29th September H Dinamo Bucharest 1-0 OUT


League Cup
25th October  H Middlesbrough 0-1 OUT


League

by 23rd October
Played 9
Won 1
Drawn 1
Lost 7
Scored 2 conceded 12    BOTTOM


That is a hell of a follow up to the joy at the end of 2004/05
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,884
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22305 on: Today at 02:03:07 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:11:13 pm
Mad Vlads mates are now persona non grata?

Pretty much this.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,698
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22306 on: Today at 02:32:14 am »
Most assists by a defender in the Premier League era.

#1 Leighton Baines  53 in 420 matches.

#1 Andrew Robertson  53 in 230 matches.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold  45 in 175 matches.

#4 Graeme Le Saux  44 in 327 matches.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:42:27 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,856
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22307 on: Today at 10:21:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 13, 2022, 10:24:47 pm
At this point that is literally the plan. Moshi-la is hoping the council will bail them out because the prospect of losing the club or having the stadium project collapse will be too much of a cultural loss and cause massive damage to the local economy.

To a certain extent they're not wrong, but trying to blackmail a council that's in special measures is probably not going to yield results.

Money is going to be even tighter for the council after Thursday.
Deffo think they are hoping for a bail out.
Bad news when even the dodgy Russian property shower in London wont even back them
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,856
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22308 on: Today at 03:55:48 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,760
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22309 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,832
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #22310 on: Today at 04:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:57:26 pm
Not a massive fan of Simon Jordan, but he's spot on there.  ;D

Eh everything but the handbag, couldn't give a fuck what players get up to as long as they are performing. Sturridge had some of the worse fashion sense in the world but was banging in worldies.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 553 554 555 556 557 [558]   Go Up
« previous next »
 