Loving how they are all saying they cant sack Frankie, because it would be repeating the same mistakes. The truth is they cant admit he is shite after all the praise and excuses they lavished on him.



Ironic from them, seeing as hiring Tory Boy was a classic example of repeating the same mistake.It's hilarious how his appointment was on the fans and their Bullens Wall mouthpiece. To backtrack on him now would be admitting they were wrong, and when have you ever known a bitter admit that?