Loving how they are all saying they cant sack Frankie, because it would be repeating the same mistakes. The truth is they cant admit he is shite after all the praise and excuses they lavished on him.
Ironic from them, seeing as hiring Tory Boy was a classic example of repeating the same mistake.It's hilarious how his appointment was on the fans and their Bullens Wall mouthpiece. To backtrack on him now would be admitting they were wrong, and when have you ever known a bitter admit that?
Apparently since Frank took over they've won just 9 matches.
Iwobi threw his shirt to a fan and fan threw it back https://twitter.com/thatmetaverse/status/1591483100613283843?s=46&t=BpHUx654zR2Nb_OQXvLYzg
Fat Frank will be out by Easter.
Crosby Nick never fails.
https://twitter.com/toffeetvefc/status/1591477946304249857?s=46&t=gQ6eS9hT7AycssfUCLm7_w
I don't know why I found that so funny but I couldn't stop laughing. I don't think I've ever seen that before.The freak result against Palace last season kept them up and a similarly freak result against them this season is keeping them out the relegation zone. They'll desperately need to beat Wolves in the first game back after the break.
Ugly scenes in the away end at Bournemouth today.
I'll bet Chelsea are relieved Everton resisted their £60m overtures for Anthony Gordon, it would have been the mis-sale of the century.It was unbelievable at the time, even moreso now. With Tuchel gone I suspect their chance to get rid has gone now, worth £3-4m now.
Yup, OBE for the Tory.
5 out of the last 6 League matches, Everton have failed to score.
Israel Adesanya posing with an Iwobi Everton shirt in the build up to his fight tonight, put the fucking house, and everything else you own on Pereira beating him tonight.
With Tarkowski, Coady, Vinagre, McNeil, Gbamin, Gueye, Maupay and Onana they are on paper much stronger than last season. Lampard is getting away with Murder there.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.12]