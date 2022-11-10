« previous next »
« Reply #22080 on: November 10, 2022, 03:30:49 pm »
Everton are on target for a Premier League title though should Arteta manage to keep Arsenal top. 
« Reply #22081 on: November 10, 2022, 07:17:43 pm »
Quote from: 12C on November 10, 2022, 01:28:34 pm
https://twitter.com/thetransferex/status/1590339365922037760?s=61&t=Uoq4ywatSYjAweBvyc8tug

Someone really having a laugh here.
Imagine if this actually came true.

imagine him and pickford.
« Reply #22082 on: November 10, 2022, 07:19:19 pm »
Quote from: 12C on November 10, 2022, 01:28:34 pm
https://twitter.com/thetransferex/status/1590339365922037760?s=61&t=Uoq4ywatSYjAweBvyc8tug

Someone really having a laugh here.
Imagine if this actually came true.

Now that's an Everton signing if I ever saw one.
« Reply #22083 on: November 10, 2022, 07:55:06 pm »
« Reply #22084 on: November 10, 2022, 11:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Trotterwatch on November 10, 2022, 03:30:49 pm
Everton are on target for a Premier League title though should Arteta manage to keep Arsenal top.

You can add John Stones winners medals to their trophy haul.
« Reply #22085 on: Yesterday at 09:58:30 am »
Whining about not having a squad to play three times a week  ::)

Its not like youre doing it every single week, you nobhead. And four (five including a sub) of the players that played where squad players youve brought in. Never his fault when things go wrong.
« Reply #22086 on: Yesterday at 10:59:28 am »
So according to blues, no one wants to win the league cup and its so tin pot that they wouldnt want to win it anyway hahahaha the delusion🤣🤣🤣🤣
« Reply #22087 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:59:28 am
So according to blues, no one wants to win the league cup and its so tin pot that they wouldnt want to win it anyway hahahaha the delusion🤣🤣🤣🤣
Those City and Liverpool players seemed quite happy to win it these past few years. The Chelsea players looked pretty upset when they didn't win it.

Maybe that's the difference though. Some players have winning mentalities and some don't.
« Reply #22088 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:59:28 am
So according to blues, no one wants to win the league cup and its so tin pot that they wouldnt want to win it anyway hahahaha the delusion🤣🤣🤣🤣

Koppite behaviour, winning cups and that. Not for them.
« Reply #22089 on: Yesterday at 11:30:56 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:25:22 am
Those City and Liverpool players seemed quite happy to win it these past few years. The Chelsea players looked pretty upset when they didn't win it.

Maybe that's the difference though. Some players have winning mentalities and some don't.

Everton has been a Rest Home for the useless and past it for the past decade.

And as I typed that the old Manfred Mann song The Greta Garbo Home for Wayward Boys and Girls popped into my head.
« Reply #22090 on: Yesterday at 11:32:55 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 11:28:58 am
Koppite behaviour, winning cups and that. Not for them.

And all the litter those parades generate, the carbon footprint of the half million Scandinavians attending said parades all very unecological.

Everton - Saving the Planet by being Shite.
« Reply #22091 on: Yesterday at 11:40:45 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Yesterday at 11:28:58 am
Koppite behaviour, winning cups and that. Not for them.

I was just like how can a set of supporters who havent seen their team win anything for almost 28 years turn their noses up at ANY trophy 🤣🤣🤣
« Reply #22092 on: Yesterday at 11:50:17 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:30:56 am
Everton has been a Rest Home for the useless and past it for the past decade.

And as I typed that the old Manfred Mann song The Greta Garbo Home for Wayward Boys and Girls popped into my head.

I've said it for years. Everton is the sweet spot for the unmotivated non international player. 38 league games. Rotation in the cup, team usually go out early on anyway. No Europe. International breaks off.

A few well times strains and niggles and you may get away with 30 odd games a year if you don't get a long term injury. It may have lost its lustre a bit after last year, because a relegation scrap = pressure, but its a fairly cushy number.
« Reply #22093 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:58:30 am
Whining about not having a squad to play three times a week  ::)

Its not like youre doing it every single week, you nobhead. And four (five including a sub) of the players that played where squad players youve brought in. Never his fault when things go wrong.

Just spent 120m in a window on top of the half a billion in talent they already had.
« Reply #22094 on: Yesterday at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:50:17 am
I've said it for years. Everton is the sweet spot for the unmotivated non international player. 38 league games. Rotation in the cup, team usually go out early on anyway. No Europe. International breaks off.

A few well times strains and niggles and you may get away with 30 odd games a year if you don't get a long term injury. It may have lost its lustre a bit after last year, because a relegation scrap = pressure, but its a fairly cushy number.

Heard one still blaming Rafa for getting shot of Hamez.
Apparently he was absolute class and never ever took the piss by being too tired to play or getting an early dart missing the end of the season.
Scored loads and created loads as well.
The guy went from Everton to Obscurity FC he was that good. He literally ended his career over there on mega wages and then fucked off to the World Cup but wasnt picked.
« Reply #22095 on: Yesterday at 04:28:28 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:59:28 am
So according to blues, no one wants to win the league cup and its so tin pot that they wouldnt want to win it anyway hahahaha the delusion🤣🤣🤣🤣
Strange that, because when we won the CL they said the League Cup was more prestigious these days. 🤔

Let's be realistic here. If they somehow managed to win the League Cup they would be ecstatic. They'd be announcing a monumental power shift and they be wanting an open topped bus homecoming to celebrate it.

They don't want to win the League Cup in the same way as I don't want a date with Megan Fox.
« Reply #22096 on: Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm »
Because Everton are old enough to be the League Cups father?
« Reply #22097 on: Yesterday at 06:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:50:17 am
I've said it for years. Everton is the sweet spot for the unmotivated non international player. 38 league games. Rotation in the cup, team usually go out early on anyway. No Europe. International breaks off.

A few well times strains and niggles and you may get away with 30 odd games a year if you don't get a long term injury. It may have lost its lustre a bit after last year, because a relegation scrap = pressure, but its a fairly cushy number.

Plus if you win a derby you'll be cheered as legends. If you injure a Red shite player you're a folk hero. If you win a corner you're cheered to the rafters.

On the downside you've got to put up with all the abuse from your own fans.
« Reply #22098 on: Yesterday at 06:51:56 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:59:28 am
So according to blues, no one wants to win the league cup and its so tin pot that they wouldnt want to win it anyway hahahaha the delusion🤣🤣🤣🤣

Evertonians in work the other day were defending Tory Boy for putting a weak side out as "we'd only have got knocked out later on against City or someone anyway" and how the league match at the weekend (relegation scrap) was the bigger game. Yet at least 4 of 'the big 6' will be knocked out of it before Christmas.

Nil satis and all that.
« Reply #22099 on: Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:28:28 pm
They don't want to win the League Cup


Do they have a choice?
« Reply #22100 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:48:50 pm
Plus if you win a derby you'll be cheered as legends. If you injure a Red shite player you're a folk hero. If you win a corner you're cheered to the rafters.

On the downside you've got to put up with all the abuse from your own fans.
Thats probably it. The truly cynical player may think the booing and abuse is a fair exchange for 30 games work a year plus bacon butties at finch farm. But the more sensitive may find it all a bit too much.
« Reply #22101 on: Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm
Thats probably it. The truly cynical player may think the booing and abuse is a fair exchange for 30 games work a year plus bacon butties at finch farm. But the more sensitive may find it all a bit too much.

Its only 15 games at the Pit and very unlikely theyd play that many extra cup games. And to be fair they probably dont get booed and abused in EVERY game they play. The majority yes, but not every game.

However you wouldnt want to be in or around the pitch if the inevitable relegation takes place at Goodison. :o
« Reply #22102 on: Today at 09:35:47 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm
Its only 15 games at the Pit and very unlikely theyd play that many extra cup games. And to be fair they probably dont get booed and abused in EVERY game they play. The majority yes, but not every game.

However you wouldnt want to be in or around the pitch if the inevitable relegation takes place at Goodison. :o
Thats when the true piss taker feels a twinge that rules him out for the run in.
« Reply #22103 on: Today at 01:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:51:56 pm
Evertonians in work the other day were defending Tory Boy for putting a weak side out as "we'd only have got knocked out later on against City or someone anyway" and how the league match at the weekend (relegation scrap) was the bigger game. Yet at least 4 of 'the big 6' will be knocked out of it before Christmas.

Nil satis and all that.

🤣 blue in my work said more or less the same thing. About it being tin pot and not being arsed if they were to win it and then he went no disrespect to Liverpool but its meaningless trophy to win hahaha their logical is just typical.
« Reply #22104 on: Today at 01:36:20 pm »
They've basically given up on ever winning anything ever again, haven't they?
« Reply #22105 on: Today at 01:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:36:20 pm
They've basically given up on ever winning anything ever again, haven't they?
The only joy they get is when we lose.
What a pathetic sad life they have.
« Reply #22106 on: Today at 02:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:36:20 pm
They've basically given up on ever winning anything ever again, haven't they?

Now up the arses of smaller clubs who have pushed in and taken what could have been their place. But they stop Liverpool from winning things so...
« Reply #22107 on: Today at 02:05:46 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 01:27:10 pm
🤣 blue in my work said more or less the same thing. About it being tin pot and not being arsed if they were to win it and then he went no disrespect to Liverpool but its meaningless trophy to win hahaha their logical is just typical.

They have to rationalise the fact they've never won it in its 60+ years and when they did get to the final we beat them.
« Reply #22108 on: Today at 03:55:54 pm »
Pickford classic for the first goal, and then an Everton player flat on the ground in the 6 yard box when the second goes in.  They are going to go ballistic.
« Reply #22109 on: Today at 04:33:54 pm »
 ;D ;D At least he gets the club though and has made them rock solid defensively.
« Reply #22110 on: Today at 04:36:20 pm »
Still time for a Lonsdale/Slazenger inspired comeback
« Reply #22111 on: Today at 04:36:58 pm »
Keep the Tory duh duh duh duh

"Can we play you every week" chant the Bournemouth fans  ;D
