I've said it for years. Everton is the sweet spot for the unmotivated non international player. 38 league games. Rotation in the cup, team usually go out early on anyway. No Europe. International breaks off.



A few well times strains and niggles and you may get away with 30 odd games a year if you don't get a long term injury. It may have lost its lustre a bit after last year, because a relegation scrap = pressure, but its a fairly cushy number.



Heard one still blaming Rafa for getting shot of Hamez.Apparently he was absolute class and never ever took the piss by being too tired to play or getting an early dart missing the end of the season.Scored loads and created loads as well.The guy went from Everton to Obscurity FC he was that good. He literally ended his career over there on mega wages and then fucked off to the World Cup but wasnt picked.