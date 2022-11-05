« previous next »
Quote from: btroom on November  5, 2022, 07:33:21 pm
They had banner of this tory cause they beat palace playing like prime barca 


Hes been saying all the right things, saying he feels like an Evertonian and doest miss London etc etc. And they are lapping it up.

Hes playing a blinder (off the pitch), as he has the fans on side. Because his record is abysmal, and is a shit coach we know that already, anyone else with that record, and playing awful football, theyd have hounded him out already.

Hope he carries on taking them for fools, the tory cretin.
All the fuss about Coady and Tarkowski but playing them both in a back 4 just leads them to defending very deep like Dyche's Burnley.

The football they play is shit on a stick, easily the worst football and most negative team in the league (with a top half budget), yet Lampard has them all eating out of his top hat.
Quote from: Dim Glas on November  5, 2022, 10:49:16 pm
Hes been saying all the right things, saying he feels like an Evertonian and doest miss London etc etc. And they are lapping it up.

Hes playing a blinder (off the pitch), as he has the fans on side. Because his record is abysmal, and is a shit coach we know that already, anyone else with that record, and playing awful football, theyd have hounded him out already.

Hope he carries on taking them for fools, the tory cretin.

That banner kills me🤣🤣 they give them out to anyone them banners just like the murals 🤣
Quote from: RedBec1993 on November  5, 2022, 11:31:55 pm
That banner kills me🤣🤣 they give them out to anyone them banners just like the murals 🤣
My only surprise is that they haven't photoshopped FwankDeTory in an Ev Shirt on that mural/banner.
Quote from: Dim Glas on November  5, 2022, 10:49:16 pm
Hes been saying all the right things, saying he feels like an Evertonian and doest miss London etc etc. And they are lapping it up.

Hes playing a blinder (off the pitch), as he has the fans on side. Because his record is abysmal, and is a shit coach we know that already, anyone else with that record, and playing awful football, theyd have hounded him out already.

Hope he carries on taking them for fools, the tory cretin.
It's amazing how easy the Bitters are to manipulate. All you have to do is say the right soundbites and they fall for it every time.

Lampard appears to be a very limited manager and his record up to now with this lot is poor, but they still love him because he knows what to say.

I suppose the fact the fans actually railroaded the club into hiring him will buy him time too. They won't want to admit how wrong they all were. They'll want to save face. If it wasn't on the fans that he got the job, they'd be protesting against him by now and calling for his head.
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  5, 2022, 04:18:49 pm
If they ever finish it (they still haven't announced funding in place to do so) then I assume the wastelands between Slave Trader Dock Stadium and Waterloo Dock will be employed as temporary car parking. It's a terrible place for a ground in practice. Replacing one hemmed-in stadium for another.

Mind you, according to them they are all local anyway, so they can just walk the few hundred yards from their homes. I mean who needs a car park anyway?

They've still to build the landing stage for the boats from Rhyl.
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  6, 2022, 02:05:06 am
It's amazing how easy the Bitters are to manipulate. All you have to do is say the right soundbites and they fall for it every time.

Lampard appears to be a very limited manager and his record up to now with this lot is poor, but they still love him because he knows what to say.

I suppose the fact the fans actually railroaded the club into hiring him will buy him time too. They won't want to admit how wrong they all were. They'll want to save face. If it wasn't on the fans that he got the job, they'd be protesting against him by now and calling for his head.

They're basically what they would be if Pulis was in charge. Awful football, spoiling tactics and try and grind out results and get to 40. Yet they hounded Alardyce out for that as school of science and Evertin aren't we. Despite playing shit football for 30 years now, barring maybe a brief spell under Martinez.
Another proud moment in their history, 40 years today since Ian Rush scored four.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1589181292309905409?t=LW7iP3rWERG_Y7rC5btDGA&s=19
They're not very good. They're not going to score too many goals and they are relying heavily on Tarkowski and Coady defending the box well and hoping for a bit of luck up top. Only last week I was hearing how Lampard had 'transformed' Everton and how they look a real unit and all that nonsense. It'll take them longer to realise how poor of a manager he is because he's swooned them and they think he 'gets them' but the reality is a lot bleaker than they want to realise.

He's an extremely negative manager, stylistically they are god-awful to watch and the signings have been extremely underwhelming so far. They won't go down because they'll manage to spawn a way out of it but fuck me I don't see much in this Everton side at all.
If they don't bring in a proven goal scorer in January they're going to be in another relegation battle come the end of the season.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November  6, 2022, 11:49:50 am
If they don't bring in a proven goal scorer in January they're going to be in another relegation battle come the end of the season.

I struggle to see who would want to go there. Whoever it is will be feeding off scraps because they dare not bring that defensive unit forward because they will get destroyed in behind by anybody half decent. I know of a few fellas down the boozer who would beat Coady in a foot race.

Their tactic now is to defend deep and get it to the big lad up top and see what happens. It really is that basic.
Quote from: Fiasco on November  6, 2022, 11:52:06 am
I struggle to see who would want to go there. Whoever it is will be feeding off scraps because they dare not bring that defensive unit forward because they will get destroyed in behind by anybody half decent. I know of a few fellas down the boozer who would beat Coady in a foot race.

Their tactic now is to defend deep and get it to the big lad up top and see what happens. It really is that basic.

I think they'll go after Kudus again. The mentalist was keen on joining them in the summer. So they must have offered him a huge contract. He's hardly a prolific goal scorer though. And the problem is, as you said, is going to be the service to him.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November  6, 2022, 09:18:53 am
Another proud moment in their history, 40 years today since Ian Rush scored four.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1589181292309905409?t=LW7iP3rWERG_Y7rC5btDGA&s=19
Extra loud rendition of the song at Spurs today, then.

Plus if Darwin or Mo feel like scoring four to mark the occasion that'd be ok an all
Imagine turning down 50 mil, was it for Clare Balding, and suddenly realising that he was shit after all?
Quote from: Fiasco on November  6, 2022, 11:52:06 am
I struggle to see who would want to go there. Whoever it is will be feeding off scraps because they dare not bring that defensive unit forward because they will get destroyed in behind by anybody half decent. I know of a few fellas down the boozer who would beat Coady in a foot race.

Their tactic now is to defend deep and get it to the big lad up top and see what happens. It really is that basic.

No different to the last 30 years then. Even under Ancelotti that's all they did, although he got a tune out of Calvert Lewin as the big lad up top.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  6, 2022, 12:47:30 pm
Imagine turning down 50 mil, was it for Clare Balding, and suddenly realising that he was shit after all?

Chelsea dodged a bullet there like.
Had a bet on managers to sacked this season - Tuchel, Gerrard and Frank The Tory - come on lad, I'm relying on you.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  6, 2022, 12:47:30 pm
Imagine turning down 50 mil, was it for Clare Balding, and suddenly realising that he was shit after all?
Quote from: rob1966 on November  6, 2022, 08:19:09 am
They've still to build the landing stage for the boats from Rhyl.
Probably use the Arteta money for that.
If Bournemouth turn them over in the league and dump them out the cup it's going to be a very Worrying Christmas
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on November  6, 2022, 11:56:30 am
I think they'll go after Kudus again. The mentalist was keen on joining them in the summer. So they must have offered him a huge contract. He's hardly a prolific goal scorer though. And the problem is, as you said, is going to be the service to him.
Ok, I realise there might be a big gap in wages offered, but my goodness, imagine going from a club like the world famous Ajax Amsterdam to...  Everton.  :o

Even the name, Ajax gives me goosebumps. Everton just makes me laugh. Honestly, I'd play for Ajax for a quarter of the money Everton were willing to pay.
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  6, 2022, 01:40:44 pm
Ok, I realise there might be a big gap in wages offered, but my goodness, imagine going from a club like the world famous Ajax Amsterdam to...  Everton.  :o

Even the name, Ajax gives me goosebumps. Everton just makes me laugh. Honestly, I'd play for Ajax for a quarter of the money Everton were willing to pay.

Mad isn't it. He actually threatened to go on strike if he didn't get his move to the blues. :lmao
They'll regret not cashing in on Gordon. Chelsea's reported offer was ludicrous for his talent level.

Quote from: disgraced cake on November  6, 2022, 01:34:27 pm
If Bournemouth turn them over in the league and dump them out the cup it's going to be a very Worrying Christmas

Their post Christmas period is slightly favourable. But their run-in  from mid-March to the end of May could go either way. The last games will either have teams on the beach or fighting for Europe/to avoid the drop

March 18 - Chelsea (A)
April 1 - Tottenham (H)
April 8 - Man Utd (A)
April 15 - Fulham (H)
April 22 - Crystal Palace (A)
April 25 - Newcastle (H)
April 29 - Leicester (A)
May 6 - Brighton (A)
May 13 - Man City (H)
May 20 - Wolves (A)
May 28 - Bournemouth (H)

I think they'll avoid the drop this season because Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Bournemouth and Wolves all look absolutely woeful. But if Everton are still struggling to score in 2023, it wouldn't beyond them to end up in a relegation dogfight again
Quote from: rob1966 on November  6, 2022, 01:00:15 pm
Had a bet on managers to sacked this season - Tuchel, Gerrard and Frank The Tory - come on lad, I'm relying on you.

Rob, just curious. What odds did you get?
Quote from: 4pool on November  6, 2022, 03:13:59 pm
Rob, just curious. What odds did you get?

8/1
Quote from: rob1966 on November  6, 2022, 03:38:18 pm
8/1

 :thumbup

Would have thought the odds would have been higher. Something like 25/1
Who did Everton draw in Europe, missed it.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:13:37 pm
Who did Everton draw in Europe, missed it.

RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:13:37 pm
Who did Everton draw in Europe, missed it.
;D

Never stops being funny
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Yesterday at 04:24:38 pm
RB Leipzig and Real Madrid.

They got Barca as well
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November  6, 2022, 03:03:48 pm


I think they'll avoid the drop this season because Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Bournemouth and Wolves all look absolutely woeful. But if Everton are still struggling to score in 2023, it wouldn't beyond them to end up in a relegation dogfight again

It's always the same with that lot. Shit clubs always throwing them a lifeline.

I still think they can go down this season. Fwank has them sleeping walking into a relegation fight because they refuse to admit what a shit manager he is and he continues to blow smoke up their collective arse.
They look worse than last year and they were total shite then. Would be just like them to get relegated when we least expect it.
Think you're all being a bit unfair on Lampard, he saved them from relegation last season. Now, granted he did put them in the relegation fight to begin with, but nobody's perfect!
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:42:11 am
Think you're all being a bit unfair on Lampard, he saved them from relegation last season. Now, granted he did put them in the relegation fight to begin with, but nobody's perfect!
He's not daft, is he?

It's a classic move to make yourself look good. Create a problem in order to solve it.
Without the fans at Goodison. Without them copying our bus greets last season, Everton would be playing in the championship right now. Lampard didn't save them. The fans did.
