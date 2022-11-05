They had banner of this tory cause they beat palace playing like prime barca
Hes been saying all the right things, saying he feels like an Evertonian and doest miss London etc etc. And they are lapping it up.
Hes playing a blinder (off the pitch), as he has the fans on side. Because his record is abysmal, and is a shit coach we know that already, anyone else with that record, and playing awful football, theyd have hounded him out already.
Hope he carries on taking them for fools, the tory cretin.