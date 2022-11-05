They're not very good. They're not going to score too many goals and they are relying heavily on Tarkowski and Coady defending the box well and hoping for a bit of luck up top. Only last week I was hearing how Lampard had 'transformed' Everton and how they look a real unit and all that nonsense. It'll take them longer to realise how poor of a manager he is because he's swooned them and they think he 'gets them' but the reality is a lot bleaker than they want to realise.



He's an extremely negative manager, stylistically they are god-awful to watch and the signings have been extremely underwhelming so far. They won't go down because they'll manage to spawn a way out of it but fuck me I don't see much in this Everton side at all.