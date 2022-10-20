« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,336
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21840 on: October 20, 2022, 04:17:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on October 20, 2022, 03:13:41 pm
https://twitter.com/efcdaily_/status/1582769064300408832?s=61&t=3vK5cG4rhL8E6w-D-2qluA

Some amazing suggestions on who they should buy.

Someone in those replies actually saying theyve made progress.

They spent a fair bit again last window, although a lot of it was balanced by selling Richarlison of course. Only time they didnt spend was when Rafa was there, but they think they are making progress, for what they are spending on this team, they seem to be going backwards, its incredible. Theyve won 2 games, oh wait, 3, they beat League 1 Fleetwood 1-0 in the League Cup.

The irony I suppose, is the best transfers theyve made recently have been the ones that cost them nothing or very little.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,607
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21841 on: October 20, 2022, 04:26:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on October 20, 2022, 01:02:31 pm
:duh

No he's not, he's far, far worse for 'antics' than Luis ever was. His whole mindset is getting into a position where he can dive, obviously the closer to the penalty area the better. I've never seen anything like it. Its obviously been drilled into him from a young age, but I've never seen someone who is literally just looking to dive when he gets the ball. Even the great divers like Ronaldo, Klinsmann, Kane etc, its only a part of their game. For him it seems to define him. Incredibly odd.

His aim isn't to get the ball in order to pass it, move it, or score with it. It's just to go down on his arse with it to try and win a pen or set piece.  I bet if players stood off him and didn't even try tackling he'd end up just stopping and looking around with a "what do I do now?" look.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21842 on: October 20, 2022, 05:26:15 pm »
They should have taken Chelsea's hand off when they offered £45m for Gordon. Imagine getting £105m for him and Richarlson  :o
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21843 on: October 20, 2022, 06:20:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 20, 2022, 04:09:00 pm
Our defence has been our Achilles heel this season leaking goals left, right and centre. Evertons sterling defence has been nigh on impregnable.

Imagine my surprise looking at the table when I saw weve both conceded 12 goals.

And as they dont score goals you can see their problems on the horizon.

And that's despite parking the bus every game and wasting time at every opportunity.

Also, didn't they supposedly want Lampard for his more attacking football? Their tactics are far more negative than they were under Rafa. May as well have got Allardyce back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21844 on: October 20, 2022, 06:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October 20, 2022, 05:26:15 pm
They should have taken Chelsea's hand off when they offered £45m for Gordon. Imagine getting £105m for him and Richarlson  :o


Still can't believe how much Spurs paid for Pigeon Boy. About twice his worth. Glad he's injured.
« Last Edit: October 20, 2022, 06:53:09 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21845 on: October 20, 2022, 06:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 20, 2022, 06:20:57 pm
And that's despite parking the bus every game and wasting time at every opportunity.

Also, didn't they supposedly want Lampard for his more attacking football? Their tactics are far more negative than they were under Rafa. May as well have got Allardyce back.

But when did Allardyce tell Klopp to Fuck off?
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21846 on: October 21, 2022, 12:17:06 pm »
Quote from: 12C on October 20, 2022, 03:13:41 pm
https://twitter.com/efcdaily_/status/1582769064300408832?s=61&t=3vK5cG4rhL8E6w-D-2qluA

Some amazing suggestions on who they should buy.
I saw someone the other day saying they should go for Kante becuase his contract is out at the end of the season  :o
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21847 on: October 21, 2022, 12:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 21, 2022, 12:17:06 pm
I saw someone the other day saying they should go for Kante becuase his contract is out at the end of the season  :o

The lad has been a brilliant player, but his body is starting to creak. Spends more time on the treatment table these days
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,450
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21848 on: October 21, 2022, 01:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 21, 2022, 12:17:06 pm
I saw someone the other day saying they should go for Kante becuase his contract is out at the end of the season  :o
Quote from: 12C on October 21, 2022, 12:56:50 pm
The lad has been a brilliant player, but his body is starting to creak. Spends more time on the treatment table these days
Why the fuck would he want to go to that toxic pit, no matter what condition he is in?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21849 on: October 21, 2022, 01:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 21, 2022, 12:17:06 pm
I saw someone the other day saying they should go for Kante becuase his contract is out at the end of the season  :o

I thought Gana Guye was better than Kante?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,450
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21850 on: October 21, 2022, 01:26:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2022, 01:20:48 pm
I thought Gana Guye was better than Kante?
And better than the whole Brazil 1970 World cup winners squad, and better than the Harlem Globetrotters, doncha know.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,776
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21851 on: October 21, 2022, 01:26:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2022, 01:20:48 pm
I thought Gana Guye was better than Kante?

Just a little bit!
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,123
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21852 on: October 21, 2022, 02:16:45 pm »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21853 on: October 22, 2022, 07:43:35 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2022, 01:20:48 pm
I thought Gana Guye was better than Kante?

So did they
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,769
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21854 on: October 22, 2022, 10:51:10 am »
Look at the three teams they lost to: Spurs, Man United & Newcastle

Hes made a lot of change. Theres a blueprint of what he wants to do.

Tony Cascarino insists Frank Lampard is doing a good job at Everton despite recent results

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1583757553879728135
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,107
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21855 on: October 22, 2022, 12:06:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on October 22, 2022, 10:51:10 am
Look at the three teams they lost to: Spurs, Man United & Newcastle

Hes made a lot of change. Theres a blueprint of what he wants to do.

Tony Cascarino insists Frank Lampard is doing a good job at Everton despite recent results

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1583757553879728135
Being shite without being shite?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21856 on: October 23, 2022, 12:53:39 am »
Apparently lampard unlocked everton's inner brazil 1970. now they will batter every team 3/4-0 from now on.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,450
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21857 on: Yesterday at 01:50:17 pm »
Quote from: btroom on October 23, 2022, 12:53:39 am
Apparently lampard unlocked everton's inner brazil 1970. now they will batter every team 3/4-0 from now on.
Older bitters will tell you that Pele played a few games at the pit in 1966, so...
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,107
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21858 on: Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm »
Quote from: btroom on October 23, 2022, 12:53:39 am
Apparently lampard unlocked everton's inner brazil 1970. now they will batter every team 3/4-0 from now on.
The only thing Lampard can unlock is the biscuit tin.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21859 on: Today at 02:20:21 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:50:17 pm
Older bitters will tell you that Pele played a few games at the pit in 1966, so...
Funny, That's the only World Cup that Pele played in and didn't win, Coincidence I think not.
Logged
