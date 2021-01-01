« previous next »
https://twitter.com/efcdaily_/status/1582769064300408832?s=61&t=3vK5cG4rhL8E6w-D-2qluA

Some amazing suggestions on who they should buy.

Someone in those replies actually saying theyve made progress.

They spent a fair bit again last window, although a lot of it was balanced by selling Richarlison of course. Only time they didnt spend was when Rafa was there, but they think they are making progress, for what they are spending on this team, they seem to be going backwards, its incredible. Theyve won 2 games, oh wait, 3, they beat League 1 Fleetwood 1-0 in the League Cup.

The irony I suppose, is the best transfers theyve made recently have been the ones that cost them nothing or very little.
:duh

No he's not, he's far, far worse for 'antics' than Luis ever was. His whole mindset is getting into a position where he can dive, obviously the closer to the penalty area the better. I've never seen anything like it. Its obviously been drilled into him from a young age, but I've never seen someone who is literally just looking to dive when he gets the ball. Even the great divers like Ronaldo, Klinsmann, Kane etc, its only a part of their game. For him it seems to define him. Incredibly odd.

His aim isn't to get the ball in order to pass it, move it, or score with it. It's just to go down on his arse with it to try and win a pen or set piece.  I bet if players stood off him and didn't even try tackling he'd end up just stopping and looking around with a "what do I do now?" look.
They should have taken Chelsea's hand off when they offered £45m for Gordon. Imagine getting £105m for him and Richarlson  :o
Our defence has been our Achilles heel this season leaking goals left, right and centre. Evertons sterling defence has been nigh on impregnable.

Imagine my surprise looking at the table when I saw weve both conceded 12 goals.

And as they dont score goals you can see their problems on the horizon.

And that's despite parking the bus every game and wasting time at every opportunity.

Also, didn't they supposedly want Lampard for his more attacking football? Their tactics are far more negative than they were under Rafa. May as well have got Allardyce back.
They should have taken Chelsea's hand off when they offered £45m for Gordon. Imagine getting £105m for him and Richarlson  :o


Still can't believe how much Spurs paid for Pigeon Boy. About twice his worth. Glad he's injured.
And that's despite parking the bus every game and wasting time at every opportunity.

Also, didn't they supposedly want Lampard for his more attacking football? Their tactics are far more negative than they were under Rafa. May as well have got Allardyce back.

But when did Allardyce tell Klopp to Fuck off?
