For the locals..Has Everton said anything about what they are going to do with Goodison once BMD is done? What is going to happen to the site and area?
The club intends to demolish the old stadium and use the 3.39ha site for a mixed-use development, which will include 173 residential units, a care home, non-residential space for community use, shops, offices, food and drink outlets, with the necessary landscaping, access and parking provisionshttps://www.newcivilengineer.com/latest/liverpool-council-approves-demolition-of-evertons-goodison-park-stadium-04-05-2022/
He hates usHe told Klopp to fuck offHe scored against us and knocked us out if the CLHe played for Man CityThe list is endless
happy-clappy blues didn't last. back to their old ways https://twitter.com/kevyoun98832081/status/1582850529033527296
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]