I was talking to the blue neighbour on Saturday. He's a steward at Anfield and Goodison. Anyway, he said "I'm at the Devil's ground tomorrow." I said I didn't realise Everton had a game on Sunday. He laughed, then said "we're chosen" with a straight face.
He's 67.
I know a few lads who are in their 60s and they are rightly bouncing at the thought of a new stadium. They were chatting about what the viewing angles would be and one feller said Im wondering where to sit
He didnt appreciate me saying you will be able to sit anywhere wont you? He laughed about it, because he knows that its going to be a slog to fill it once the novelty wears off. We didnt even mention ticket prices.
Still dont know how they are paying for it. Is Moshi using his credit card? Inflation running at 10%, interest rates climbing, cost of living crisis and Austerity mk II on the way. Not to mention power cuts and rising sea levels
Worrying times TM