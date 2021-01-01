I was talking to the blue neighbour on Saturday. He's a steward at Anfield and Goodison. Anyway, he said "I'm at the Devil's ground tomorrow." I said I didn't realise Everton had a game on Sunday. He laughed, then said "we're chosen" with a straight face.



He's 67.



I know a few lads who are in their 60s and they are rightly bouncing at the thought of a new stadium. They were chatting about what the viewing angles would be and one feller said Im wondering where to sit He didnt appreciate me saying you will be able to sit anywhere wont you? He laughed about it, because he knows that its going to be a slog to fill it once the novelty wears off. We didnt even mention ticket prices.Still dont know how they are paying for it. Is Moshi using his credit card? Inflation running at 10%, interest rates climbing, cost of living crisis and Austerity mk II on the way. Not to mention power cuts and rising sea levelsWorrying times