Quote from: RedSince86 on October 12, 2022, 02:17:28 pm
Mr Drone has done a recent video walking around Anfield showing all the murals scattered around the ground.
Thanks for that mate. I never realised the Anne Williams one was on Sunbury Rd. My late dad was born on Sunbury. He wouldve been absolutely delighted with that. Ill tell him next time I go and see him. Only ever seem to tell him stuff about the Reds anyway :D
Quote from: Fromola on October 12, 2022, 08:06:37 pm
PL have no interest in punishing them.

If some solid investigative journalism opens a can of worms, then surely the FA will be forced to act, lest they be judged equally culpable?

They were monitoring Everton's accounts last season from November; they were submitted late, but signed off by the PL. We all know they helped them cook the books, so it's little wonder if the auditors want to walk away from dirty accounts.
Quote from: Red Berry on October 12, 2022, 10:41:44 pm
If some solid investigative journalism opens a can of worms, then surely the FA will be forced to act, lest they be judged equally culpable?

They were monitoring Everton's accounts last season from November; they were submitted late, but signed off by the PL. We all know they helped them cook the books, so it's little wonder if the auditors want to walk away from dirty accounts.

That is manifestly untrue.

The accounts last year were signed off and unqualified - you are accusing BDO of signing off incorrect accounts and if you have proof of that then you should be reporting BDO to the ICAEW.

Could there be errors? Yes but not of a material nature.

As per the G the issue is to do with the source of Moshiri's funding.

Sorry to go on a minor rant but I'm naturally defensive of my industry
Quote from: lfcred1976 on October 12, 2022, 03:50:49 pm
Imagine the fewm if they get sponsored by Redtube.
Somehow they would blame us for that.
I see former blue Ashley Williams has been charged by the FA for fighting at a kids match - once everton touches you...
At least he didnt throw a kid, I guess.
Did he launch a kid at someone?
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on October 13, 2022, 06:37:30 am
Somehow they would blame us for that.

Watching them's pretty far from football porn,can't see the synergies there.
Quote from: ianburns252 on October 13, 2022, 05:46:09 am
That is manifestly untrue.

The accounts last year were signed off and unqualified - you are accusing BDO of signing off incorrect accounts and if you have proof of that then you should be reporting BDO to the ICAEW.

Could there be errors? Yes but not of a material nature.

As per the G the issue is to do with the source of Moshiri's funding.

Sorry to go on a minor rant but I'm naturally defensive of my industry

I never said their accounts missed a deadline. I said they were submitted late. As in almost the last club to get them in.

You do remember when they released them, and the absolute wham they were chatting about "covid losses"?

I'm only a layman, and no insult is intended to your professional pride, but those books were cooked to a golden brown, and the PL helped them do it.
Quote from: ianburns252 on October 13, 2022, 05:46:09 am
That is manifestly untrue.

The accounts last year were signed off and unqualified - you are accusing BDO of signing off incorrect accounts and if you have proof of that then you should be reporting BDO to the ICAEW.

Could there be errors? Yes but not of a material nature.

As per the G the issue is to do with the source of Moshiri's funding.

Sorry to go on a minor rant but I'm naturally defensive of my industry
I'd be banging a quote in there if I were you. Just think of the fees if Moshi lad gets desperate.
Quote from: Red Berry on October 13, 2022, 09:59:07 am
I never said their accounts missed a deadline. I said they were submitted late. As in almost the last club to get them in.

You do remember when they released them, and the absolute wham they were chatting about "covid losses"?

I'm only a layman, and no insult is intended to your professional pride, but those books were cooked to a golden brown, and the PL helped them do it.

I didn't mention deadlines - it was the comment that "we all know they helped them cook the books".

There is absolutely no evidence of that - what may have happened is that the FA/PL helped them to dodge the FFP side which is entirely different and does no equate to incorrectly filed Financial Statements.

My contention is that for the audited accounts it is key to review compliance with regulations but that is from a Going Concern (i.e. ability to continue to trade) perspective - if there are sufficient guarantees from the regulatory bodies that they are satisfied with the reporting on that front then it is not an issue.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 13, 2022, 10:22:04 am
I'd be banging a quote in there if I were you. Just think of the fees if Moshi lad gets desperate.


The firm I work for do actually have a sister company based in Bootle and the Managing Partner is a blue so I'm sure he is thinking about it.

The reality is that a top 20 firm (likely Saffrey's or Crowe I think) will end up taking it
Quote from: ianburns252 on October 13, 2022, 10:38:04 am

The firm I work for do actually have a sister company based in Bootle and the Managing Partner is a blue so I'm sure he is thinking about it.

The reality is that a top 20 firm (likely Saffrey's or Crowe I think) will end up taking it

Putting aside the risk of working for them, it would be funny to just fire in a speculative punt and see what happened.
If Bill picked up the phone you'd know they were in a bad way.

Has there been any news on stadium funding?  It'll either be half finished or buyers are waiting for it to be paid for my Moshiri and then lowballing him. Why take on the risk if Moshi lad is beyond the point of no return financially. He'd be a brave man to stop the work.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 13, 2022, 11:27:24 am
Putting aside the risk of working for them, it would be funny to just fire in a speculative punt and see what happened.
If Bill picked up the phone you'd know they were in a bad way.

Has there been any news on stadium funding?  It'll either be half finished or buyers are waiting for it to be paid for my Moshiri and then lowballing him. Why take on the risk if Moshi lad is beyond the point of no return financially. He'd be a brave man to stop the work.

Just taken a look at their last set and the audit fee was only £57k. By comparison, we pay our auditors £75k which seems much more reasonable considering the scope of the work.

That is not to imply that there is any impropriety, just interesting that there is a c. 30% increase from theirs to ours.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 13, 2022, 11:27:24 am
Putting aside the risk of working for them, it would be funny to just fire in a speculative punt and see what happened.
If Bill picked up the phone you'd know they were in a bad way.

Has there been any news on stadium funding?  It'll either be half finished or buyers are waiting for it to be paid for my Moshiri and then lowballing him. Why take on the risk if Moshi lad is beyond the point of no return financially. He'd be a brave man to stop the work.
Given how they shout any remotely good news from the rooftops it's been deathly quiet on the stadium funding front. Moshilad appears to be pissing his money into the Mersey keeping the build going all on his own. The lengths these will go to in order to save face are crazy. The quicksand appears to be up to their necks now, and the more they struggle, the further they sink.
Quote from: ianburns252 on October 13, 2022, 10:36:45 am
I didn't mention deadlines - it was the comment that "we all know they helped them cook the books".

There is absolutely no evidence of that - what may have happened is that the FA/PL helped them to dodge the FFP side which is entirely different and does no equate to incorrectly filed Financial Statements.

My contention is that for the audited accounts it is key to review compliance with regulations but that is from a Going Concern (i.e. ability to continue to trade) perspective - if there are sufficient guarantees from the regulatory bodies that they are satisfied with the reporting on that front then it is not an issue.

Sorry, there seems to be some confusion. Allow me to clarify

I believe the FA/PL helped Everton cooked the books, and the auditors have suddenly found something in that regard that has made them want to walk away. I didn't mean to imply I was questioning the integrity of the auditor.
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 13, 2022, 11:55:25 am
Given how they shout any remotely good news from the rooftops it's been deathly quiet on the stadium funding front. Moshilad appears to be pissing his money into the Mersey keeping the build going all on his own. The lengths these will go to in order to save face are crazy. The quicksand appears to be up to their necks now, and the more they struggle, the further they sink.

I saw their stadium on the train yesterday. The first thought that popped into my head was, how are they getting the money to do this? My second thought was, imagine if Moshiri managed to bankrupt himself by paying for the stadium out of his own pocket because he's that scared of Everton fans.

Then I wondered - what kind of corners are being cut? The new Royal was supposed to open FIVE years ago; after Carillion went bust and the new contractor stepped in, the whole project got held up when they found some of the work to be shockingly substandard. There could well a potential stadium disaster being baked into that construction site down at BMD, leaving it an accident waiting to happen, a proper timebomb.
Quote from: Red Berry on October 13, 2022, 12:23:15 pm
Sorry, there seems to be some confusion. Allow me to clarify

I believe the FA/PL helped Everton cooked the books, and the auditors have suddenly found something in that regard that has made them want to walk away. I didn't mean to imply I was questioning the integrity of the auditor.

I get you - you mean in FY22 as opposed to historically and so they have pulled out now.

Reporting has it down as being to do with the sources of funds from Moshiri due to connections to other countries with sanctions over them.

The other thing to consider is that they are unlikely to have commenced the audit - if they were far enough into it to find something that bad then the first steps would be to discuss and look to recommend adjustments which hasn't been the case here.

I think you are right that they have been helped to fudge the numbers for FFP or have reached an agreement over it but the accounts themselves - considering the level of non audit fees involved - are likely to be fine.
Quote from: ianburns252 on October 13, 2022, 01:26:31 pm
I get you - you mean in FY22 as opposed to historically and so they have pulled out now.

Reporting has it down as being to do with the sources of funds from Moshiri due to connections to other countries with sanctions over them.

The other thing to consider is that they are unlikely to have commenced the audit - if they were far enough into it to find something that bad then the first steps would be to discuss and look to recommend adjustments which hasn't been the case here.

I think you are right that they have been helped to fudge the numbers for FFP or have reached an agreement over it but the accounts themselves - considering the level of non audit fees involved - are likely to be fine.
What did the going concern comments say last year? I remember under H&G, the accounts one year cast doubt on us being able to continue as a going concern, if no fundamental change occurred.
What do you think they will have to say this year?
A lot of waffle - as standard!

They use the phrase "cautiously optimistic" an awful lot which tends to mean "we're skint".

Moshiri has put in £242m as an overdraft, of which £97m has been used.

All hanging on "mitigating actions" and owner support but it is a clean-ish GC statement.

I think that if they can get comfort that the sources of funding are not from sanctioned countries or illegitimate sources then they will have no reason not to say the same.

The other thing is that if losses continue to mount up then they may need to get more depth of evidence around the ability of Moshiri to support the club - this could also be why they are stepping down as if he isn't liquid enough then the lack of continued financing may result in GC risks
Quote from: Red Berry on October 12, 2022, 10:41:44 pm
If some solid investigative journalism opens a can of worms, then surely the FA will be forced to act, lest they be judged equally culpable?

They were monitoring Everton's accounts last season from November; they were submitted late, but signed off by the PL. We all know they helped them cook the books, so it's little wonder if the auditors want to walk away from dirty accounts.


The FA are a complete waste of space. How many clubs have gone to the wall or into admin due to no diligence etc?

Joe Anderson could audit their accounts and write them on a Lobster Pot chippy wrapper and the Premier League would still sign it off.
Quote from: Red Berry on October 13, 2022, 12:29:25 pm
I saw their stadium on the train yesterday. The first thought that popped into my head was, how are they getting the money to do this? My second thought was, imagine if Moshiri managed to bankrupt himself by paying for the stadium out of his own pocket because he's that scared of Everton fans.

Then I wondered - what kind of corners are being cut? The new Royal was supposed to open FIVE years ago; after Carillion went bust and the new contractor stepped in, the whole project got held up when they found some of the work to be shockingly substandard. There could well a potential stadium disaster being baked into that construction site down at BMD, leaving it an accident waiting to happen, a proper timebomb.

Laing are a reputable firm tbf. The problem they've got is funding the whole thing. Moshiri is funding the stadium up till now but he needs help to build the rest of it, hence all these Americans being linked. He doesn't want to sell the whole club (just help funding the ground) but anyone committing will surely want to own the club outright.
Quote from: Fromola on October 13, 2022, 06:49:38 pm


The FA are a complete waste of space. How many clubs have gone to the wall or into admin due to no diligence etc?

Joe Anderson could audit their accounts and write them on a Lobster Pot chippy wrapper and the Premier League would still sign it off.

It's already been done I reckon.
Just reading The Esk on Twitter trying to educate his fellow blues that the stadium costs are not fixed. Why would a construction company take a potential massive hit with rising costs. It makes no sense.
Quote from: Brain Potter on October 13, 2022, 08:06:38 pm
Just reading The Esk on Twitter trying to educate his fellow blues that the stadium costs are not fixed. Why would a construction company take a potential massive hit with rising costs. It makes no sense.
One of the replies is claiming that the costs are fixed at £185m :lmao
Quote from: Brain Potter on October 13, 2022, 08:06:38 pm
Just reading The Esk on Twitter trying to educate his fellow blues that the stadium costs are not fixed. Why would a construction company take a potential massive hit with rising costs. It makes no sense.

High inflation, especially in the building trade, for what was already a very expensive build on a WHS, and Moshiri can't fund it all himself.

The whole thing is a massive vanity project. It's not the prime location it's been sold as (it's a literal shithole with limited access) and Everton are not going to produce the kind of match revenues/revenue in general to get the return on investment that would be expected.

It'll get built by hook or crook, but there'll be all kinds of dodgy people getting involved. If Joe Anderson was still in charge of the council we'd all be paying for it. If Usmanov's assets were frozen BEFORE construction started and the dock was filled in, it'd have been kicked into the long grass. Once the dock was filled in there was no turning back.
Just wanted to say Everton are shite
Quote from: JayH93 on Yesterday at 01:39:29 pm
Just wanted to say Everton are shite
My Grandad said that to me.
"Tell me something I don't know Gramps." I replied.
He said. "Your Grandma loves it when I fist her arse."

Quote from: Fromola on October 13, 2022, 06:55:59 pm
Laing are a reputable firm tbf. The problem they've got is funding the whole thing. Moshiri is funding the stadium up till now but he needs help to build the rest of it, hence all these Americans being linked. He doesn't want to sell the whole club (just help funding the ground) but anyone committing will surely want to own the club outright.

So was Carillion.

I'm not saying anything would be done deliberately, but we all know what the environment down there is like. if the concrete isn't the right mix, or the steel slightly less high quality, then it could be in 20 years' time some structural deficiencies begin to develop. It won't be easy to fix either.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
So was Carillion.

I'm not saying anything would be done deliberately, but we all know what the environment down there is like. if the concrete isn't the right mix, or the steel slightly less high quality, then it could be in 20 years' time some structural deficiencies begin to develop. It won't be easy to fix either.
Just whack a layer of concreosote over the whole structure and it should be ok.
We went to Liverpool on Saturday for the Uni open day for my daughter. Afterwards she went shopping with her mum and I went to the pub for a pint. I was sat there on my own when an old fella, in mid seventies I'd say, came and sat at my table. Conversation went like this

Him "quiet in here today"
Me "yeah, probably the weather"
Him "it'll pick up later when the football is on"
Me "who do you support?"
Him "i'm an evertonian"
Me "I'm Liverpool, both teams are struggling a bit this season?"
Him "if it hadn't of been for heysel, we won the league by 12 points that season and all our best players left"
I finished my pint and said "enjoy your bitter"

Proper weird behaviour, I mean I know they like going on about it but it was literally the first thing he mentioned when I said I was a liverpool fan.
