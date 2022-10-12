We went to Liverpool on Saturday for the Uni open day for my daughter. Afterwards she went shopping with her mum and I went to the pub for a pint. I was sat there on my own when an old fella, in mid seventies I'd say, came and sat at my table. Conversation went like this



Him "quiet in here today"

Me "yeah, probably the weather"

Him "it'll pick up later when the football is on"

Me "who do you support?"

Him "i'm an evertonian"

Me "I'm Liverpool, both teams are struggling a bit this season?"

Him "if it hadn't of been for heysel, we won the league by 12 points that season and all our best players left"

I finished my pint and said "enjoy your bitter"



Proper weird behaviour, I mean I know they like going on about it but it was literally the first thing he mentioned when I said I was a liverpool fan.