Sorry, there seems to be some confusion. Allow me to clarify



I believe the FA/PL helped Everton cooked the books, and the auditors have suddenly found something in that regard that has made them want to walk away. I didn't mean to imply I was questioning the integrity of the auditor.



I get you - you mean in FY22 as opposed to historically and so they have pulled out now.Reporting has it down as being to do with the sources of funds from Moshiri due to connections to other countries with sanctions over them.The other thing to consider is that they are unlikely to have commenced the audit - if they were far enough into it to find something that bad then the first steps would be to discuss and look to recommend adjustments which hasn't been the case here.I think you are right that they have been helped to fudge the numbers for FFP or have reached an agreement over it but the accounts themselves - considering the level of non audit fees involved - are likely to be fine.