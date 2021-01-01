« previous next »
Reply #21720 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:17:28 pm
Mr Drone has done a recent video walking around Anfield showing all the murals scattered around the ground.
Thanks for that mate. I never realised the Anne Williams one was on Sunbury Rd. My late dad was born on Sunbury. He wouldve been absolutely delighted with that. Ill tell him next time I go and see him. Only ever seem to tell him stuff about the Reds anyway :D
Reply #21721 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:06:37 pm
PL have no interest in punishing them.

If some solid investigative journalism opens a can of worms, then surely the FA will be forced to act, lest they be judged equally culpable?

They were monitoring Everton's accounts last season from November; they were submitted late, but signed off by the PL. We all know they helped them cook the books, so it's little wonder if the auditors want to walk away from dirty accounts.
Reply #21722 on: Today at 05:46:09 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm
If some solid investigative journalism opens a can of worms, then surely the FA will be forced to act, lest they be judged equally culpable?

They were monitoring Everton's accounts last season from November; they were submitted late, but signed off by the PL. We all know they helped them cook the books, so it's little wonder if the auditors want to walk away from dirty accounts.

That is manifestly untrue.

The accounts last year were signed off and unqualified - you are accusing BDO of signing off incorrect accounts and if you have proof of that then you should be reporting BDO to the ICAEW.

Could there be errors? Yes but not of a material nature.

As per the G the issue is to do with the source of Moshiri's funding.

Sorry to go on a minor rant but I'm naturally defensive of my industry
Reply #21723 on: Today at 06:37:30 am
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 03:50:49 pm
Imagine the fewm if they get sponsored by Redtube.
Somehow they would blame us for that.
Reply #21724 on: Today at 07:44:04 am
I see former blue Ashley Williams has been charged by the FA for fighting at a kids match - once everton touches you...
Reply #21725 on: Today at 07:46:30 am
At least he didnt throw a kid, I guess.
Reply #21726 on: Today at 07:48:02 am
Did he launch a kid at someone?
Reply #21727 on: Today at 08:37:11 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 06:37:30 am
Somehow they would blame us for that.

Watching them's pretty far from football porn,can't see the synergies there.
Reply #21728 on: Today at 09:59:07 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:46:09 am
That is manifestly untrue.

The accounts last year were signed off and unqualified - you are accusing BDO of signing off incorrect accounts and if you have proof of that then you should be reporting BDO to the ICAEW.

Could there be errors? Yes but not of a material nature.

As per the G the issue is to do with the source of Moshiri's funding.

Sorry to go on a minor rant but I'm naturally defensive of my industry

I never said their accounts missed a deadline. I said they were submitted late. As in almost the last club to get them in.

You do remember when they released them, and the absolute wham they were chatting about "covid losses"?

I'm only a layman, and no insult is intended to your professional pride, but those books were cooked to a golden brown, and the PL helped them do it.
Reply #21729 on: Today at 10:22:04 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:46:09 am
That is manifestly untrue.

The accounts last year were signed off and unqualified - you are accusing BDO of signing off incorrect accounts and if you have proof of that then you should be reporting BDO to the ICAEW.

Could there be errors? Yes but not of a material nature.

As per the G the issue is to do with the source of Moshiri's funding.

Sorry to go on a minor rant but I'm naturally defensive of my industry
I'd be banging a quote in there if I were you. Just think of the fees if Moshi lad gets desperate.
Reply #21730 on: Today at 10:36:45 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:59:07 am
I never said their accounts missed a deadline. I said they were submitted late. As in almost the last club to get them in.

You do remember when they released them, and the absolute wham they were chatting about "covid losses"?

I'm only a layman, and no insult is intended to your professional pride, but those books were cooked to a golden brown, and the PL helped them do it.

I didn't mention deadlines - it was the comment that "we all know they helped them cook the books".

There is absolutely no evidence of that - what may have happened is that the FA/PL helped them to dodge the FFP side which is entirely different and does no equate to incorrectly filed Financial Statements.

My contention is that for the audited accounts it is key to review compliance with regulations but that is from a Going Concern (i.e. ability to continue to trade) perspective - if there are sufficient guarantees from the regulatory bodies that they are satisfied with the reporting on that front then it is not an issue.
Reply #21731 on: Today at 10:38:04 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:22:04 am
I'd be banging a quote in there if I were you. Just think of the fees if Moshi lad gets desperate.


The firm I work for do actually have a sister company based in Bootle and the Managing Partner is a blue so I'm sure he is thinking about it.

The reality is that a top 20 firm (likely Saffrey's or Crowe I think) will end up taking it
Reply #21732 on: Today at 11:27:24 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:38:04 am

The firm I work for do actually have a sister company based in Bootle and the Managing Partner is a blue so I'm sure he is thinking about it.

The reality is that a top 20 firm (likely Saffrey's or Crowe I think) will end up taking it

Putting aside the risk of working for them, it would be funny to just fire in a speculative punt and see what happened.
If Bill picked up the phone you'd know they were in a bad way.

Has there been any news on stadium funding?  It'll either be half finished or buyers are waiting for it to be paid for my Moshiri and then lowballing him. Why take on the risk if Moshi lad is beyond the point of no return financially. He'd be a brave man to stop the work.
Reply #21733 on: Today at 11:46:04 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:27:24 am
Putting aside the risk of working for them, it would be funny to just fire in a speculative punt and see what happened.
If Bill picked up the phone you'd know they were in a bad way.

Has there been any news on stadium funding?  It'll either be half finished or buyers are waiting for it to be paid for my Moshiri and then lowballing him. Why take on the risk if Moshi lad is beyond the point of no return financially. He'd be a brave man to stop the work.

Just taken a look at their last set and the audit fee was only £57k. By comparison, we pay our auditors £75k which seems much more reasonable considering the scope of the work.

That is not to imply that there is any impropriety, just interesting that there is a c. 30% increase from theirs to ours.
Reply #21734 on: Today at 11:55:25 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:27:24 am
Putting aside the risk of working for them, it would be funny to just fire in a speculative punt and see what happened.
If Bill picked up the phone you'd know they were in a bad way.

Has there been any news on stadium funding?  It'll either be half finished or buyers are waiting for it to be paid for my Moshiri and then lowballing him. Why take on the risk if Moshi lad is beyond the point of no return financially. He'd be a brave man to stop the work.
Given how they shout any remotely good news from the rooftops it's been deathly quiet on the stadium funding front. Moshilad appears to be pissing his money into the Mersey keeping the build going all on his own. The lengths these will go to in order to save face are crazy. The quicksand appears to be up to their necks now, and the more they struggle, the further they sink.
