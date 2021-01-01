I never said their accounts missed a deadline. I said they were submitted late. As in almost the last club to get them in.



You do remember when they released them, and the absolute wham they were chatting about "covid losses"?



I'm only a layman, and no insult is intended to your professional pride, but those books were cooked to a golden brown, and the PL helped them do it.



I didn't mention deadlines - it was the comment that "we all know they helped them cook the books".There is absolutely no evidence of that - what may have happened is that the FA/PL helped them to dodge the FFP side which is entirely different and does no equate to incorrectly filed Financial Statements.My contention is that for the audited accounts it is key to review compliance with regulations but that is from a Going Concern (i.e. ability to continue to trade) perspective - if there are sufficient guarantees from the regulatory bodies that they are satisfied with the reporting on that front then it is not an issue.