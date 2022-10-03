27 Years
27 years of footy...fuck all won.
Never a decent European run.
FA and League Cups, total nil.
Now 27 years, and counting still.
Never a Title win in 27 years.
If City win it, their only cheers.
It's the only time they can crow.
In 10,000 days of non stop woe!
27 years of misery and decline.
We've won the lot in that time.
Relegation scraps, they have won.
So our Cup double they outdone!
27 years of deep, mounting pain.
Year after year, we get the blame!
27 years, such a fall from grace.
Their Cuckoo Clock in lots of space!