« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1262262 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,928
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21640 on: October 3, 2022, 06:32:06 pm »
An 'adult' name on the outside, kids lashed pitchwards on the inside. Truly stadium for all the family
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,432
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21641 on: October 4, 2022, 11:51:08 pm »
Moshi appears to be resigned to the fact that Russia will not rejoin the west for some time and therefore Usmanov will not be around for his bungs. I'd love to know more about that relationship and what hold Moshi has in Usmanov.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,657
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21642 on: October 5, 2022, 12:04:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  3, 2022, 06:27:04 pm
That cannot be real?

It's probably real, but likely a publicity stunt. They made a bid for the naming rights to the Superdome in New Orleans a couple of years ago. Their bid was rejected in favour of a lower amount from the casino group Caesars.
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,457
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21643 on: October 5, 2022, 01:35:20 am »
It is 10,000 days since the blues have won a trophy 😆
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,987
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21644 on: October 5, 2022, 04:38:10 am »
What a pity. ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21645 on: October 5, 2022, 09:59:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  4, 2022, 11:51:08 pm
Moshi appears to be resigned to the fact that Russia will not rejoin the west for some time and therefore Usmanov will not be around for his bungs. I'd love to know more about that relationship and what hold Moshi has in Usmanov.

Moshi was his accountant and knows where the pilfered resources of the Russian people are stashed.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,346
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21646 on: October 5, 2022, 02:29:51 pm »
I might set up a premium rate chat line called Stripchat.

Just a bunch of fellow sad middle aged men spending £1 a minute talking about their favourite Fiorentina shirt from the 90s. Absolutely money spinner.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,021
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21647 on: October 5, 2022, 02:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  5, 2022, 02:29:51 pm
I might set up a premium rate chat line called Stripchat.

Just a bunch of fellow sad middle aged men spending £1 a minute talking about their favourite Fiorentina shirt from the 90s. Absolutely money spinner.

:lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21648 on: October 5, 2022, 03:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October  5, 2022, 01:35:20 am
It is 10,000 days since the blues have won a trophy 😆

Surely a thread title change is needed to celebrate such an occasion
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,812
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21649 on: October 5, 2022, 03:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October  5, 2022, 01:35:20 am
It is 10,000 days since the blues have won a trophy 😆
Just the right time to post a celebratory song for them called 'Right in Two' by TOOL, from the '10,000 Days' album.

Fittingly, it's about division and the stupidity of mankind.*

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bndL7wwAj0U&amp;list=PLESF6Vbm19P2zMbYA_RJfVkRTYI-QKnL3&amp;index=10" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bndL7wwAj0U&amp;list=PLESF6Vbm19P2zMbYA_RJfVkRTYI-QKnL3&amp;index=10</a>


*Based on the modern Merseyside Derby. (Allegedly).
« Last Edit: October 5, 2022, 03:48:43 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21650 on: October 5, 2022, 04:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on October  5, 2022, 01:35:20 am
It is 10,000 days since the blues have won a trophy 😆

What a time to be alive  :wave
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,135
  • Indefatigability
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21651 on: October 5, 2022, 04:56:29 pm »
27 years.

27 failed FA Cup runs (1 final)
27 failed League Cup runs (0 finals)
27 failed league campaigns (1 top-4 finish)
7 failed European campaigns (0 CL Group games)

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,812
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21652 on: October 5, 2022, 05:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  5, 2022, 04:56:29 pm
27 years.

27 failed FA Cup runs (1 final)
27 failed League Cup runs (0 finals)
27 failed league campaigns (1 top-4 finish)
7 failed European campaigns (0 CL Group games)
So, in terms of failure, they're winners?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,572
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21653 on: October 5, 2022, 05:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2022, 05:11:07 pm
So, in terms of failure, they're winners?

But theyve had the Great Lonsdale come back and the Glorious Bolassie Corner to celebrate.

Have we ever witnessed such epoch defining events?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,330
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21654 on: October 5, 2022, 05:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  5, 2022, 04:56:29 pm
27 years.

27 failed FA Cup runs (1 final)
27 failed League Cup runs (0 finals)
27 failed league campaigns (1 top-4 finish)
7 failed European campaigns (0 CL Group games)


Wow, they should put that up in the new stadium for the players to see on their way out to the pitch.
Will either frighten the opposition or make them die laughing.   ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,812
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21655 on: October 5, 2022, 05:30:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  5, 2022, 05:13:13 pm
But theyve had the Great Lonsdale come back and the Glorious Bolassie Corner to celebrate.

Have we ever witnessed such epoch defining events?
Is it true that they have a Golden Lonsdale and Corner flag in their trophy room?

We can only aspire to such heights I'm afraid.  :-\
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,330
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21656 on: October 5, 2022, 05:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2022, 05:30:44 pm
Is it true that they have a Golden Lonsdale and Corner flag in their trophy room?

We can only aspire to such heights I'm afraid.  :-\
Another Ev first.   ::)
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,812
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21657 on: October 5, 2022, 05:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October  5, 2022, 05:36:45 pm
Another Ev first.   ::)
I'm dreading them coming to Anfield and singing ''Where's Your Golden Lonsdales?''  :-\

We've got no comeback to that at all.  :(
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,736
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21658 on: October 5, 2022, 06:09:25 pm »
"You'll never sing that.
You'll never sing that.
Invasion with Lonsdales.
You'll never sing that."
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,766
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21659 on: October 5, 2022, 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2022, 03:47:08 pm
Just the right time to post a celebratory song for them called 'Right in Two' by TOOL, from the '10,000 Days' album.

Fittingly, it's about division and the stupidity of mankind.*

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bndL7wwAj0U&amp;list=PLESF6Vbm19P2zMbYA_RJfVkRTYI-QKnL3&amp;index=10" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bndL7wwAj0U&amp;list=PLESF6Vbm19P2zMbYA_RJfVkRTYI-QKnL3&amp;index=10</a>


*Based on the modern Merseyside Derby. (Allegedly).

Good song! I'm a fan of that group in general though.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,987
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21660 on: October 5, 2022, 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2022, 05:30:44 pm
Is it true that they have a Golden Lonsdale and Corner flag in their trophy room?

We can only aspire to such heights I'm afraid.  :-\

Not sure. They deffo had a cuckoo clock in theur trophy cabinet though.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21661 on: October 5, 2022, 06:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2022, 05:11:07 pm
So, in terms of failure, they're winners?

This is the club that proved you don't need to win things to be winners, so yes
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21662 on: October 5, 2022, 07:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on October  5, 2022, 04:56:29 pm
27 years.

27 failed FA Cup runs (1 final)
27 failed League Cup runs (0 finals)
27 failed league campaigns (1 top-4 finish)
7 failed European campaigns (0 CL Group games)

they've just been lulling everyone into a sense of complacency.  any day now - just watch out!!.

Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,411
  • kopite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21663 on: October 5, 2022, 07:19:43 pm »
27 Years

27 years of footy...fuck all won.
Never a decent European run.
FA and League Cups, total nil.
Now 27 years, and counting still.

Never a Title win in 27 years.
If City win it, their only cheers.
It's the only time they can crow.
In 10,000 days of non stop woe!

27 years of misery and decline.
We've won the lot in that time.
Relegation scraps, they have won.
So our Cup double they outdone!

27 years of deep, mounting pain.
Year after year, we get the blame!
27 years, such a fall from grace.
Their Cuckoo Clock in lots of space!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,563
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21664 on: October 5, 2022, 08:26:53 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on October  5, 2022, 07:19:43 pm
27 Years

27 years of footy...fuck all won.
Never a decent European run.
FA and League Cups, total nil.
Now 27 years, and counting still.

Never a Title win in 27 years.
If City win it, their only cheers.
It's the only time they can crow.
In 10,000 days of non stop woe!

27 years of misery and decline.
We've won the lot in that time.
Relegation scraps, they have won.
So our Cup double they outdone!

27 years of deep, mounting pain.
Year after year, we get the blame!
27 years, such a fall from grace.
Their Cuckoo Clock in lots of space!

Yeah, maybe, butifithadntabeenforthatredshitecollina ...
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21665 on: October 5, 2022, 10:56:15 pm »
Bloomberg reporting they may get sold to George Soros's son. Almost fitting as far as being a lightning rod for the loons to mouth off about their conspiracy theories. Would probably mean they'd be barred from certain Eastern European countries as well if they were to ever to make it back into Europe.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21666 on: Yesterday at 12:10:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2022, 05:30:44 pm
Is it true that they have a Golden Lonsdale and Corner flag in their trophy room?

We can only aspire to such heights I'm afraid.  :-\
What about the corner flags Tim Cahill used to punch?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,812
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21667 on: Yesterday at 12:20:01 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 12:10:23 am
What about the corner flags Tim Cahill used to punch?
I'm sure they'll have an original corner flag from those days preserved in a glass case in the 'Cult Hero' section of their museum.

Funny how all of their heroes seem to have punching things in common.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21668 on: Yesterday at 07:56:28 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on October  5, 2022, 03:31:09 pm
Surely a thread title change is needed to celebrate such an occasion

Just adding something like this to the end of the current title to commemorate their achievement - 10k and counting
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,350
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21669 on: Yesterday at 03:47:22 pm »
The Everton 10k run?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,812
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21670 on: Yesterday at 06:19:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:47:22 pm
The Everton 10k run?
Is that the one where you can drop out after two hundred yards, blame it on someone else, but still be deemed a winner?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,346
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21671 on: Yesterday at 07:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:19:29 pm
Is that the one where you can drop out after two hundred yards, blame it on someone else, but still be deemed a winner?

Its the one where you celebrate wildly when turning a corner around 8,500m into the race.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,350
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21672 on: Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm »
^^^ ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,493
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21673 on: Yesterday at 11:24:30 pm »
I thought they all ran 1,995 metres. That when they get their medal.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • Boss Tha
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21674 on: Today at 06:03:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:20:01 am
I'm sure they'll have an original corner flag from those days preserved in a glass case in the 'Cult Hero' section of their museum.

Funny how all of their heroes seem to have punching things in common.

That's not entirely true. Bolassie celebrated a corner, no corner flags were harmed.
Logged
We are Liverpool!
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Up
« previous next »
 