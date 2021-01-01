How can everton cut ties with him when they still spending his money? BREAKING: German authorities are raiding the Bavarian home of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, looking for evidence of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.https://twitter.com/OCCRP/status/1572490649139544065
You don't hear any more 'Uncle Uzzy runs us' shouts from them anymore, do you? FC Moral High Ground went quiet on that front.
They have signed up an official hair transplant partner.https://twitter.com/everton/status/1572880885124243456?s=46&t=K-0FmTHEkC3u5lWgwnIMGgA small price toupee?
Crosby Nick never fails.
...
Yeah... but... the Scousers booed the national anthem!
