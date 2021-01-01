« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21400 on: Today at 08:47:50 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
And on coady goes on about how much of a big red he is, hes a prick the way he carried on with that celebration. Probably still kills him that we got rid.

Modern day pound shop danny murphy
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,985
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21401 on: Today at 09:21:27 am »
Four points from six games. Only other team without a win is Leicester. Their current position in the table belies their form.

From our standpoint this is good for us. We are not so petty or small minded that we would trade winning the title to see them relegated, but they're so delighted with how awful we're doing they're currently blind to the seriousness of their situation.

Logged
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21402 on: Today at 09:21:33 am »
Can't score a goal, 3 points behind Bournemouth now who had a harder start  ;D 4 behind Fulham who had a harder start and you could be forgiven for thinking Lampard is performing some sort of miracle. Crazy.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,188
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21403 on: Today at 09:57:24 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:21:27 am
Four points from six games. Only other team without a win is Leicester. Their current position in the table belies their form.

From our standpoint this is good for us. We are not so petty or small minded that we would trade winning the title to see them relegated, but they're so delighted with how awful we're doing they're currently blind to the seriousness of their situation.

With so many poor teams in the league every season I can see why they're not worried yet, all it takes is one win and you can jump half way up the table and be safe for weeks.

That said, the teams below them are mostly teams you'd expect to finish above them. They're also relying on three not particularly prolific forwards for all of their goals, with two of them being in the form of their careers to get them the 4 points they've racked up so far.

The biggest thing they have going for them is a wealth of hard-working defensive midfielders to keep the score down and hope they can nick the odd win, which sadly is enough to survive most seasons.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21404 on: Today at 09:59:28 am »
Thanks to VAR for disallowing their goal because it would have been unbearable to lose to these.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,664
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21405 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
He was offside by quite a way, not sure why it took so long for them to resolve it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,677
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21406 on: Today at 10:15:58 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:10:46 am
He was offside by quite a way, not sure why it took so long for them to resolve it.

Was Maupays effort going wide? Think it was, but would have been funnier if that had been going in before Coady touched it.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,664
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21407 on: Today at 10:19:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:15:58 am
Was Maupays effort going wide? Think it was, but would have been funnier if that had been going in before Coady touched it.

It was going wide, so Coady had to touch it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,483
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21408 on: Today at 10:20:13 am »
Its making old Gorilla Mitts lose his shit on Twitter, which makes it all the funnier (if only for the replies).
Logged
AHA!

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21409 on: Today at 10:22:24 am »
Seen so many Evertonians say we are back and everyone knows it what planet do they live on? And why isnt lampard being hounded out for their awful start? Mad.

I actually cant bare Everton fans more than United.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,921
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21410 on: Today at 10:33:38 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:57:24 am
With so many poor teams in the league every season I can see why they're not worried yet, all it takes is one win and you can jump half way up the table and be safe for weeks.

That said, the teams below them are mostly teams you'd expect to finish above them. They're also relying on three not particularly prolific forwards for all of their goals, with two of them being in the form of their careers to get them the 4 points they've racked up so far.

The biggest thing they have going for them is a wealth of hard-working defensive midfielders to keep the score down and hope they can nick the odd win, which sadly is enough to survive most seasons.

They've probably done enough in the window by improving the spine of their team.

Whether they're mid table or hovering close to the bottom 3 may depend on whether they get Calvert Lewin fit and scoring again.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21411 on: Today at 10:34:00 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:22:24 am
Seen so many Evertonians say we are back and everyone knows it what planet do they live on? And why isnt lampard being hounded out for their awful start? Mad.

I actually cant bare Everton fans more than United.
They will be back in the bottom 3 next week.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21412 on: Today at 10:52:43 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:20:13 am
Its making old Gorilla Mitts lose his shit on Twitter, which makes it all the funnier (if only for the replies).
So he still don't like us then
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21413 on: Today at 11:15:04 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:34:00 am
They will be back in the bottom 3 next week.


I think Coady has made them more defensively solid and the right back Patterson. Well solid enough to stay up anyway. I would absolutely love if they went down though, how can fans of a team thats so shit be so unbearable? 😂
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,286
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21414 on: Today at 11:30:28 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:22:24 am
Seen so many Evertonians say we are back and everyone knows it what planet do they live on? And why isnt lampard being hounded out for their awful start? Mad.

I actually cant bare Everton fans more than United.

"everyone knows it" would imply someone actually cares
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21415 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:30:28 am
"everyone knows it" would imply someone actually cares
Well, Everyone is just a collective term for themselves.
Logged

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21416 on: Today at 11:37:56 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:11:31 am
Murphy's another ex-player one,always comes off so angry and bitter.
Clearly never got over Rafa selling him did he
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,436
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21417 on: Today at 12:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:40:28 am
I actually find the worst blues, on social media anyway, tend to be the 'Everton Da's'. The ones who are 40 years old and older. Horrible, vile, bitter arl bastards that lot. It's no wonder the younger generation of blues are like they are when you have that lot giving them their footballing education. It's them who have ruined what once was seen as the friendly derby.
My Bitter BS radar is rarely wrong.

There is this older fella who walks past on his way to the shop most days. I'm often out doing the garden or fiddling with the car. Loads of people give eye contact and say hello when passing. This gnarly old twat never gives eye contact. Never says hello and generally looks a miserable old twat.

I thought to myself, he's 100% a Bitter. I just knew it, but had no way to confirm it. Anyway, with the sunny weather recently he walks past again, but this time in shorts. What's there tattooed on his leg? Yes, the BS crest. I knew it. I just knew it. 😃

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,436
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21418 on: Today at 12:35:03 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:22:24 am
Seen so many Evertonians say we are back and everyone knows it what planet do they live on? And why isnt lampard being hounded out for their awful start? Mad.

I actually cant bare Everton fans more than United.
I definitely loathe the Bitters more than I do Yernaaartid.

My reason is that you fully expect the Mancs to act like complete arseholes. They are based in a rival city which has always been insanely jealous of our city and it's premier football club.

The Bitters have no excuse. They live and work alongside us. Often living in the same household. We share blood, for goodness sake. They have no excuse for acting like cretinous morons.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21419 on: Today at 12:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:35:03 pm
I definitely loathe the Bitters more than I do Yernaaartid.

My reason is that you fully expect the Mancs to act like complete arseholes. They are based in a rival city which has always been insanely jealous of our city and it's premier football club.

The Bitters have no excuse. They live and work alongside us. Often living in the same household. We share blood, for goodness sake. They have no excuse for acting like cretinous morons.

Yeah the mancs hate us, as we do them. Even outside of football. The BS just act like feral little rats and I think their hatred comes from jealousy and envy. I have mates and family who are older than me and have never seen Everton win even close to what Ive seen Liverpool win. I am so incredibly lucky I wasnt chosen 🤢
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,678
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21420 on: Today at 12:55:01 pm »
Absolute state of coady yesterday when he thought he scored btw

Bitter prick
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,088
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21421 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Absolute state of coady yesterday when he thought he scored btw

Bitter prick

Made it all the more sweeter when it was ruled out and then Darwin taking the piss out of him was classic.
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21422 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Absolute state of coady yesterday when he thought he scored btw

Bitter prick

Didnt expect to see him act like that. Looks like some serious anger has been built up over the years in him.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21423 on: Today at 01:21:08 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:16:54 pm
Didnt expect to see him act like that. Looks like some serious anger has been built up over the years in him.

His family are all reds. Hes got his kids in Everton kits now. Must be some confused kids them🤣
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,694
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21424 on: Today at 01:28:10 pm »
Meh he's from St Helens isn't he? They're all a bit mangled ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21425 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:35:03 pm
I definitely loathe the Bitters more than I do Yernaaartid.

My reason is that you fully expect the Mancs to act like complete arseholes. They are based in a rival city which has always been insanely jealous of our city and it's premier football club.

The Bitters have no excuse. They live and work alongside us. Often living in the same household. We share blood, for goodness sake. They have no excuse for acting like cretinous morons.

The edge seems to have come off the hatred with M** U in recent times. Their more sensible fans acknowledge that they have reached the end of the cycle and are philosophical about Liverpool being in the ascendance rather than bitter.

The Bitters have only got worse, but lets face it unlike M** U, they have not has any success in living memory.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,783
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21426 on: Today at 01:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:25:53 pm
My Bitter BS radar is rarely wrong.

There is this older fella who walks past on his way to the shop most days. I'm often out doing the garden or fiddling with the car. Loads of people give eye contact and say hello when passing. This gnarly old twat never gives eye contact. Never says hello and generally looks a miserable old twat.

I thought to myself, he's 100% a Bitter. I just knew it, but had no way to confirm it. Anyway, with the sunny weather recently he walks past again, but this time in shorts. What's there tattooed on his leg? Yes, the BS crest. I knew it. I just knew it. 😃



You can spot them a mile off. ;D
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,671
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21427 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:40:51 pm
so when's their parade

Twitter is full of them saying either how great it is they now have their club back and the team they craved, or the other moaning  that the Premier league is bent because Coady was given offside, and that the Premier league doesnt want the non big clubs to win because they dont appeal to a wider audience.
Seriously, they got away with one point against us.
They had 2 shots on target all game I think, but they wuz robbed
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,385
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21428 on: Today at 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:39:00 pm
Twitter is full of them saying either how great it is they now have their club back and the team they craved, or the other moaning  that the Premier league is bent because Coady was given offside, and that the Premier league doesnt want the non big clubs to win because they dont appeal to a wider audience.
Seriously, they got away with one point against us.
They had 2 shots on target all game I think, but they wuz robbed

They had 3 shots on target.

We had 8 shots on target.

Mind you , when you hit the woodwork, that is not a shot on target. So add that into it all.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,671
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21429 on: Today at 01:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:40:28 am
I actually find the worst blues, on social media anyway, tend to be the 'Everton Da's'. The ones who are 40 years old and older. Horrible, vile, bitter arl bastards that lot. It's no wonder the younger generation of blues are like they are when you have that lot giving them their footballing education. It's them who have ruined what once was seen as the friendly derby.

Have you noticed that age group of fellers walking around in the EFC gear.
Match coats in the winter, tops in the warmer weather and worst of all shorts? Tattoo prominently displayed on their calf. Dressed up like a model in the club shop window to go the paper shop for an Echo and fags, or take the little ugly dog called Richie for a walk.
Look at me, Evertonian arent I

Followed the reds all my life and had some of my happiest (and saddest) times following them. I care enough to feel seriously pissed off when we dont play well, but I dont see the need to dress up in Liverpool branded merchandise to go to fucking Aldi.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,783
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21430 on: Today at 01:57:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:53:25 pm
Have you noticed that age group of fellers walking around in the EFC gear.
Match coats in the winter, tops in the warmer weather and worst of all shorts? Tattoo prominently displayed on their calf. Dressed up like a model in the club shop window to go the paper shop for an Echo and fags, or take the little ugly dog called Richie for a walk.
Look at me, Evertonian arent I

Followed the reds all my life and had some of my happiest (and saddest) times following them. I care enough to feel seriously pissed off when we dont play well, but I dont see the need to dress up in Liverpool branded merchandise to go to fucking Aldi.

Utd fans are exactly the same when they are doing well. ;D
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21431 on: Today at 02:00:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:53:25 pm
Have you noticed that age group of fellers walking around in the EFC gear.
Match coats in the winter, tops in the warmer weather and worst of all shorts? Tattoo prominently displayed on their calf. Dressed up like a model in the club shop window to go the paper shop for an Echo and fags, or take the little ugly dog called Richie for a walk.
Look at me, Evertonian arent I

Followed the reds all my life and had some of my happiest (and saddest) times following them. I care enough to feel seriously pissed off when we dont play well, but I dont see the need to dress up in Liverpool branded merchandise to go to fucking Aldi.


Like that Video doing the rounds after we beat them at anfield last season. The one where his face was almost purple and he was spouting the usual shite murderers, 39 etc. He was kitted out and he was like 60 odd if not more 😂
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,436
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21432 on: Today at 02:09:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:39:00 pm
Twitter is full of them saying either how great it is they now have their club back and the team they craved, or the other moaning  that the Premier league is bent because Coady was given offside, and that the Premier league doesn’t want the non big clubs to win because they dont appeal to a wider audience.
Seriously, they got away with one point against us.
They had 2 shots on target all game I think, but they wuz robbed
🤔

Possession - BS 39.1%     Liverpool 60.9%

Shots -            BS 14           Liverpool 23

On Target -.    BS 3             Liverpool 8

Corners -        BS 7              Liverpool 9

Tackles %       BS 57.9        Liverpool 80

Aeriel
Duals %          BS 39.1         Liverpool 60.9

Saves -            BS 8              Liverpool 4

Coady - Clearly offside.

BS League position - 16th.  Played 6  Won 0  GD  -2.


Yep, they've doing just great.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,436
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21433 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:53:25 pm
Have you noticed that age group of fellers walking around in the EFC gear.
Match coats in the winter, tops in the warmer weather and worst of all shorts? Tattoo prominently displayed on their calf. Dressed up like a model in the club shop window to go the paper shop for an Echo and fags, or take the little ugly dog called Richie for a walk.
Look at me, Evertonian arent I

Followed the reds all my life and had some of my happiest (and saddest) times following them. I care enough to feel seriously pissed off when we dont play well, but I dont see the need to dress up in Liverpool branded merchandise to go to fucking Aldi.
They are compelled to overcompensate. It's both hilarious and also quite sad.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,676
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21434 on: Today at 02:35:11 pm »
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!
