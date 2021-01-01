Twitter is full of them saying either how great it is they now have their club back and the team they craved, or the other moaning that the Premier league is bent because Coady was given offside, and that the Premier league doesn’t want the non big clubs to win because they dont appeal to a wider audience.
Seriously, they got away with one point against us.
They had 2 shots on target all game I think, but they wuz robbed
🤔
Possession - BS 39.1% Liverpool 60.9%
Shots - BS 14 Liverpool 23
On Target -. BS 3 Liverpool 8
Corners - BS 7 Liverpool 9
Tackles % BS 57.9 Liverpool 80
Aeriel
Duals % BS 39.1 Liverpool 60.9
Saves - BS 8 Liverpool 4
Coady - Clearly offside.
BS League position - 16th. Played 6 Won 0 GD -2.
Yep, they've doing just great.