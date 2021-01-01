« previous next »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm
And on coady goes on about how much of a big red he is, hes a prick the way he carried on with that celebration. Probably still kills him that we got rid.

Modern day pound shop danny murphy
Four points from six games. Only other team without a win is Leicester. Their current position in the table belies their form.

From our standpoint this is good for us. We are not so petty or small minded that we would trade winning the title to see them relegated, but they're so delighted with how awful we're doing they're currently blind to the seriousness of their situation.

Can't score a goal, 3 points behind Bournemouth now who had a harder start  ;D 4 behind Fulham who had a harder start and you could be forgiven for thinking Lampard is performing some sort of miracle. Crazy.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:21:27 am
Four points from six games. Only other team without a win is Leicester. Their current position in the table belies their form.

From our standpoint this is good for us. We are not so petty or small minded that we would trade winning the title to see them relegated, but they're so delighted with how awful we're doing they're currently blind to the seriousness of their situation.

With so many poor teams in the league every season I can see why they're not worried yet, all it takes is one win and you can jump half way up the table and be safe for weeks.

That said, the teams below them are mostly teams you'd expect to finish above them. They're also relying on three not particularly prolific forwards for all of their goals, with two of them being in the form of their careers to get them the 4 points they've racked up so far.

The biggest thing they have going for them is a wealth of hard-working defensive midfielders to keep the score down and hope they can nick the odd win, which sadly is enough to survive most seasons.
