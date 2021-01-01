« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 529 530 531 532 533 [534]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1220805 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21320 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 01:50:29 pm
Time for my yearly appreciation of Capon's best #sausages...

An absolute classic that one  :lmao :lmao
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,244
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21321 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm »
The nerves come from the potential of losing to a shite team when you know you should win but heightened by the local rivalry, same was true of the United game the other week which was different because we used to genuinely worry about playing a decent team the feeling of which had disappeared (and may be back now).


To be fair, any fans who buy 9 players get a feeling of optimism, it's like christmas as a child, all those packages round the tree, the feeling of optimism is always positive, just like we have around Melo when most of us have not a clue what he is like at the moment.


The trouble is with Everton that they buy 9 new players every year (Rafa only got 6) and each time it falls flat.


This time, this time........surely, surely it will work this time.................


In each episode, the cunning, devious and constantly hungry coyote repeatedly attempts to catch and subsequently eat the Road Runner, but is successful in catching the Road Runner (but not eating it) on only extremely rare occasions.Instead of his animal instincts, the coyote uses absurdly complex contraptions to try to catch his prey, which comically backfire, with the coyote often getting injured in slapstick fashion.



« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:33 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21322 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
Yeah, its a bit different with United because you dont have to be in and amongst them at work the following week of the game.

Just win reds!
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,490
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21323 on: Today at 12:37:00 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 01:50:29 pm
Time for my yearly appreciation of Capon's best #sausages...

Is Capon back?

Please say its so
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 375
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21324 on: Today at 03:16:29 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:46:56 pm
Just walked passed The Pit and noticed the blue traffic cones by the Park End gate. They are not official blue and white cones which are legal and can be bought anywhere, but cones that have been taped up with tons of all blue tape. Scruffy, cheap insecure fuckers.

Those cones are probably red and white underneath and somebody has been give the rather sad task of taping them up to disguise any hint of the colour red.

Take that in for a minute...how fuckin pathetic is that!


https://m.facebook.com/Worldcupbanterpage/videos/everton-football-club-have-banned-the-use-of-red-cones-outside-their-training-gr/175017574137161/
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,634
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21325 on: Today at 09:05:24 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on September  1, 2022, 10:37:41 pm
Can't believe Everton didn't take the money for Gordon

I can

Extremely Evertony

Lad has a few good games = Pele

Hes half decent nothing more and a massive cheat
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21326 on: Today at 09:06:37 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:05:24 am
I can

Extremely Evertony

Lad has a few good games = Pele

Hes half decent nothing more and a massive cheat

He's absolute shite.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,136
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21327 on: Today at 09:09:02 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 12:20:10 am
Yeah, its a bit different with United because you dont have to be in and amongst them at work the following week of the game.

Just win reds!

And United have similar trophy count to us and have had some excellent teams in the last 30 years.

And Everton havent.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,973
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21328 on: Today at 09:14:56 am »
I'm worried about this game because we've started most matches this season seemingly half asleep and I don't want us to make this shower look better than they are.

We're more than capable of a comfortable win, if we turn up. Score first  and their team cohesion will crumble. After that it's just a question of jumping out of their way as they lose their collective rag.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,566
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21329 on: Today at 09:38:16 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:14:56 am
I'm worried about this game because we've started most matches this season seemingly half asleep and I don't want us to make this shower look better than they are.

We're more than capable of a comfortable win, if we turn up. Score first  and their team cohesion will crumble. After that it's just a question of jumping out of their way as they lose their collective rag.

Simply can't allow that to happen today. They have to start well, otherwise, we could be in for a long afternoon.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Sound
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21330 on: Today at 10:29:27 am »
Trent, St John, Hunt and what looks like the Kenny murals have all been defaced this morning by the looks of it
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21331 on: Today at 10:30:57 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:29:27 am
Trent, St John, Hunt and what looks like the Kenny murals have all been defaced this morning by the looks of it

Yeah just seen a video on Instagram, mongrels arent they.
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Sound
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21332 on: Today at 10:33:30 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:30:57 am
Yeah just seen a video on Instagram, mongrels arent they.

Just a shame mate isn't it, both clubs murals should be untouchable, could do them a favour and go and cover up that monstrosity down on bank hall with van de beek and richarlison on it
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,712
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21333 on: Today at 10:35:42 am »
The stink they'd kick up if we did that to one of theirs.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21334 on: Today at 10:45:47 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:29:27 am
Trent, St John, Hunt and what looks like the Kenny murals have all been defaced this morning by the looks of it
Dear me. What absolute scum bags they are. Its going to be toxic again today isnt it.,
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,467
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21335 on: Today at 10:47:50 am »
I remember the fume when someone scribbled the number 6 on an ancient jail tower
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21336 on: Today at 10:49:04 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:33:30 am
Just a shame mate isn't it, both clubs murals should be untouchable, could do them a favour and go and cover up that monstrosity down on bank hall with van de beek and richarlison on it

Makes it even worse because Roger Hunt and Ian St John have passed away.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,136
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21337 on: Today at 10:53:53 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:49:04 am
Makes it even worse because Roger Hunt and Ian St John have passed away.

FC Moral High Ground in action.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 529 530 531 532 533 [534]   Go Up
« previous next »
 