Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1220116 times)

Offline disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21320 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 01:50:29 pm
Time for my yearly appreciation of Capon's best #sausages...

An absolute classic that one  :lmao :lmao
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21321 on: Yesterday at 11:59:32 pm »
The nerves come from the potential of losing to a shite team when you know you should win but heightened by the local rivalry, same was true of the United game the other week which was different because we used to genuinely worry about playing a decent team the feeling of which had disappeared (and may be back now).


To be fair, any fans who buy 9 players get a feeling of optimism, it's like christmas as a child, all those packages round the tree, the feeling of optimism is always positive, just like we have around Melo when most of us have not a clue what he is like at the moment.


The trouble is with Everton that they buy 9 new players every year (Rafa only got 6) and each time it falls flat.


This time, this time........surely, surely it will work this time.................


In each episode, the cunning, devious and constantly hungry coyote repeatedly attempts to catch and subsequently eat the Road Runner, but is successful in catching the Road Runner (but not eating it) on only extremely rare occasions.Instead of his animal instincts, the coyote uses absurdly complex contraptions to try to catch his prey, which comically backfire, with the coyote often getting injured in slapstick fashion.



Offline RedBec1993

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21322 on: Today at 12:20:10 am »
Yeah, its a bit different with United because you dont have to be in and amongst them at work the following week of the game.

Just win reds!
Offline farawayred

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21323 on: Today at 12:37:00 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 01:50:29 pm
Time for my yearly appreciation of Capon's best #sausages...

Is Capon back?

Please say its so
Offline leinad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #21324 on: Today at 03:16:29 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 06:46:56 pm
Just walked passed The Pit and noticed the blue traffic cones by the Park End gate. They are not official blue and white cones which are legal and can be bought anywhere, but cones that have been taped up with tons of all blue tape. Scruffy, cheap insecure fuckers.

Those cones are probably red and white underneath and somebody has been give the rather sad task of taping them up to disguise any hint of the colour red.

Take that in for a minute...how fuckin pathetic is that!


https://m.facebook.com/Worldcupbanterpage/videos/everton-football-club-have-banned-the-use-of-red-cones-outside-their-training-gr/175017574137161/
