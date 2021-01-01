The nerves come from the potential of losing to a shite team when you know you should win but heightened by the local rivalry, same was true of the United game the other week which was different because we used to genuinely worry about playing a decent team the feeling of which had disappeared (and may be back now).





To be fair, any fans who buy 9 players get a feeling of optimism, it's like christmas as a child, all those packages round the tree, the feeling of optimism is always positive, just like we have around Melo when most of us have not a clue what he is like at the moment.





The trouble is with Everton that they buy 9 new players every year (Rafa only got 6) and each time it falls flat.





This time, this time........surely, surely it will work this time.................





In each episode, the cunning, devious and constantly hungry coyote repeatedly attempts to catch and subsequently eat the Road Runner, but is successful in catching the Road Runner (but not eating it) on only extremely rare occasions.Instead of his animal instincts, the coyote uses absurdly complex contraptions to try to catch his prey, which comically backfire, with the coyote often getting injured in slapstick fashion.







