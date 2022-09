An awful lot of them are genuinely unbalanced. Clearly psychologically damaged.



I went to watch the YNWA – LET’S TALK ABOUT SIX…BABY DRAMA last night at the Royal Court with the Missus and although it's a drama, it also covers our fantastic history.The whole show lasts about an hour and a half and crams as much history through the form of screens at the back of the stage and it's staggering to see so much success in the time that I have been on Earth, never mind all the other times before I was.I actually said to the Missus, now you know why the bitters hate us, as if they did a show of a similar nature, it would probably be 2 minutes long.