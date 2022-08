Everton play Brentford at 3pm on the 27th, the deadline is September 1st.





If Gordon plays and gets injured they lose £60m quid and what that could buy, if they don't play him then everyone knows he's off but they risk losing a game they must win.





If Gordon comes out and clearly indicates he wants to leave, he'll lose any local hero status he might have, they are unforgiving bunch.





It's a tricky one, I'm sure Everton will get it all right.