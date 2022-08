In the very few minutes I've watched of Onana this season, he's always losing the ball in the middle of the park. The speed of the game over here is something he's going to have to adapt to.



Onana and Kudus seems like an absolute hipsters choice from the new DOF. 30 million on one who started about ten games for Lille last season, and an Ajax loanee who looks very injury prone and unproductive. Sure that'll go well in the Premier League.Then there's the attack, which is the worst in the Prem. Even if they had a 'good' end to the window it's a fight til the end at the very least, this time I think they go. I watched the game and you could tell they're really going to hate McNeil, and I probably would too if he's Richarlison's replacement.