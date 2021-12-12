When did Donny van de Beek (first from left) and Michael Owen (second from right) play for them? Some multiverse thing Im missing?
It is. I drove past it whilst chuckling to myself only last week. It must be the drabbest mural in the city.
It's a mural that is funnier left alone (instead of people vandalizing it).The only funnier this would be a sign separate from the mural that said "Legends. "
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
If they sell Gordon to Chelsea for any amount of money that alone should win them the transfer window trophy.
These legends moving on one by one
I thought it was a ow of portaloos at first
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]