« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 515 516 517 518 519 [520]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1181657 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,450
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20760 on: Yesterday at 11:39:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:03:48 pm
When did Donny van de Beek (first from left) and Michael Owen (second from right) play for them? Some multiverse thing Im missing?
Van de beek was there last season, on loan. Only played five or six times for them I think.

Owen? Well he played for the Mancs so anything's possible
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,321
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20761 on: Today at 12:34:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:21:55 pm
It is. I drove past it whilst chuckling to myself only last week.  :D

It must be the drabbest mural in the city.

Kicking and screaming because their more successful sibling got some new toys
Logged

Offline Redknight60

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20762 on: Today at 10:37:26 am »
They seem to really want the club to play hardball over the Gordon deal but I think deep down they will be terrified that Chelsea walk away. Would be complete incompetence if they don't get a deal done now given what they've already turned down.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,413
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20763 on: Today at 10:41:22 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:55:16 pm
It's a mural that is funnier left alone (instead of people vandalizing it).

The only funnier this would be a sign separate from the mural that said "Legends. :lmao"

I don't know why you find it amusing. They avoided relegation last season with those players. That's far better than winning any trophy.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,612
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20764 on: Today at 10:48:51 am »
They should replace Van de Beek with the fella who tie wrapped himself to the goalpost, or the blunt bolt cutters
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20765 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
I thought the feller far left was Jimmy Gabriel
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,853
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20766 on: Today at 11:17:07 am »
If they sell Gordon to Chelsea for any amount of money that alone should win them the transfer window trophy.  ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,466
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20767 on: Today at 11:27:14 am »
Looks like Dele Alli will join Beşiktaş on loan. Surprised to see he is still only 26, how did he fuck his career this quickly? It went all down for him since Pochettino left.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,466
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20768 on: Today at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:17:07 am
If they sell Gordon to Chelsea for any amount of money that alone should win them the transfer window trophy.  ;D
Crazy that Chelsea offered 45m in 2nd bid. With the face he has, I'm sure they want to use him for money laundering services.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,320
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20769 on: Today at 11:48:30 am »
Quote from: btroom on August 16, 2022, 06:50:25 pm
These legends moving on one by one  :'(


I thought it was a ow of portaloos at first
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,612
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20770 on: Today at 11:52:13 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:48:30 am
I thought it was a ow of portaloos at first

The one on the right has an extra long chain so everyone can reach it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 515 516 517 518 519 [520]   Go Up
« previous next »
 