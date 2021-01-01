« previous next »
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20720 on: Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm
The first ten games don't count anyway.
Nor do pace goals
Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20721 on: Yesterday at 07:52:34 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20722 on: Yesterday at 08:01:01 pm
Could actually do with Everton getting something against Forest. We don't want Lampard being sacked too soon.
AndyMuller

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20723 on: Today at 12:16:56 pm
We are only 2 points ahead of these.
JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20724 on: Today at 12:19:55 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:16:56 pm
We are only 2 points ahead of these.
If we continue our poor form next week we could be below Everton  and united. Joke is on us then.
disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20725 on: Today at 12:45:08 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:16:56 pm
We are only 2 points ahead of these.

Worrying Times
SamLad

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20726 on: Today at 02:07:15 pm
courty61

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20727 on: Today at 05:21:29 pm
The Athletic reporting that Beşiktaş are after Alli
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20728 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:21:29 pm
The Athletic reporting that Beşiktaş are after Alli
Turkish clubs do seem to love a punt on a faded Premier League star.  I wonder what they've seen in Alli that makes them think he's going to reignite his career (or, seemingly, even interest in football) by moving to Turkey.
Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20729 on: Today at 05:51:29 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 05:21:29 pm
The Athletic reporting that Beşiktaş are after Alli

Seemed weird that Levy would let him go for nothing (initially) knowing Everton could move him on in the next window and cash in, which I said when they signed him they would do.

MK Dons not happy either as they had a sell on clause.
TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20730 on: Today at 06:05:08 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:51:29 pm
Seemed weird that Levy would let him go for nothing (initially) knowing Everton could move him on in the next window and cash in, which I said when they signed him they would do.

MK Dons not happy either as they had a sell on clause.

Not sure anyone is actually going to pay money for him are they? Madness if true.
thaddeus

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20731 on: Today at 06:12:04 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:05:08 pm
Not sure anyone is actually going to pay money for him are they? Madness if true.
Beşiktaş's record signing was £7m and that was 13 years ago.  If they are paying a fee for Alli it will be a tiny one - probably not enough to cover his wages during his time at Everton.

I can see why Everton would want to get shot of him now though, even if it's on a free.  Either that or he sticks around on a high salary, playing in which case they owe Spurs £10m in a few months or not playing in which case there's no point in having him.
TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20732 on: Today at 06:30:40 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 06:12:04 pm
Beşiktaş's record signing was £7m and that was 13 years ago.  If they are paying a fee for Alli it will be a tiny one - probably not enough to cover his wages during his time at Everton.

I can see why Everton would want to get shot of him now though, even if it's on a free.  Either that or he sticks around on a high salary, playing in which case they owe Spurs £10m in a few months or not playing in which case there's no point in having him.
And hes shit

(Although that doesnt seem to stop them normally)
btroom

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20733 on: Today at 06:50:25 pm
These legends moving on one by one  :'(

AmanShah21

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20734 on: Today at 06:59:31 pm
What a massive massive fall from grace. Only 26 yr old and seems to be done with football. The lack of protection given to young english players is just baffling. They are burnt out from being overplayed and paid too much too soon. Hopefully he still recovers from this. Such a talented player.
TepidT2O

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20735 on: Today at 08:17:55 pm
Quote from: btroom on Today at 06:50:25 pm
These legends moving on one by one  :'(


:lmao
BOBSCOUSE

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20736 on: Today at 08:18:32 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:59:31 pm
What a massive massive fall from grace. Only 26 yr old and seems to be done with football. The lack of protection given to young english players is just baffling. They are burnt out from being overplayed and paid too much too soon. Hopefully he still recovers from this. Such a talented player.


Not sure I understand the sentiment behind this post.  We're all very aware that any player who goes to Everton has given up on football.
