These are absolutely preparing for a few years in the abyss. Get as much money in now before The Championship and potentially the League One sucks them in.



I think some in the club may have already accepted it. The drain is well and truly being circled at this stage.Glad to see Forest getting these players in, I think too many personally but if Cooper can get a tune out of some they may survive, home form being critical. If Fulham and Bournemouth can recruit a few before the end of the window I certainly wouldn't write either off, not that I'd currently expect them to survive. I think Leeds/Southampton/Brentford will all survive and those are the three other than Everton who haven't been promoted this summer that I'd expect could be down there.The longer this Gordon stuff drags on could make a huge difference too. They should sell for big money of course but their record of buying players is so poor that it all might be futile.