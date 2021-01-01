« previous next »
Reply #20680 on: Today at 05:15:02 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm
These are absolutely preparing for a few years in the abyss.  Get as much money in now before The Championship and potentially the League One sucks them in.

Calvert Lewin would have been sold if he was fit. Its a fire sale over there at the moment. They are selling everyone except for Pickford.

The Russian sanction has hit them real hard.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20681 on: Today at 07:36:23 am
Pickford to United anyone???
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20682 on: Today at 07:40:57 am
Theyll end up like Ipswich or Sheffield Wednesday if they go down in my opinion

Can get why they feel like they cant sell Gordon but fuck me, 40m. Chelseas owner playing football manager here
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20683 on: Today at 07:46:34 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:40:57 am
Theyll end up like Ipswich or Sheffield Wednesday if they go down in my opinion

Can get why they feel like they cant sell Gordon but fuck me, 40m. Chelseas owner playing football manager here
They've apparently also bid around £15m for 33-year old Aubameyang but Barca holding out for more money.  Chelsea's transfer dealings are as baffling as Everton's have been during the Moshiri reign.  If Everton can get £40m+ for Gordon it will like they've passed on the jinx to West London.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20684 on: Today at 07:58:52 am
Selling Gordon could actually keep them up if they buy a decent striker or two with the money.
£40m is crazy money tho and bordering on suspicious.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20685 on: Today at 08:56:50 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:58:52 am
Selling Gordon could actually keep them up if they buy a decent striker or two with the money.
£40m is crazy money tho and bordering on suspicious.
Che Adams is the one they are after.

:lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20686 on: Today at 10:06:04 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:56:50 am
Che Adams is the one they are after.

:lmao
I remember Kevin Campbell keeping them up, the only decent spell he had in his whole career.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20687 on: Today at 10:14:14 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:46:34 am
They've apparently also bid around £15m for 33-year old Aubameyang but Barca holding out for more money.  Chelsea's transfer dealings are as baffling as Everton's have been during the Moshiri reign.  If Everton can get £40m+ for Gordon it will like they've passed on the jinx to West London.

Another new owner who has no clue how football works, either on the pitch or behind the scenes. Seems that FSG are the only owners who actually bothered to learn anything. Everyone else seems clueless.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:58:52 am
Selling Gordon could actually keep them up if they buy a decent striker or two with the money.
£40m is crazy money tho and bordering on suspicious.

So they're definitely going down then. ;D
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20688 on: Today at 11:26:44 am
Ive said it before but they really are following the Aston Villa relegation path.  There are so many similarities.  Hopefully they spend a few more years away from the Premier League than Villa did though.

Imagine being short of goals and thinking Che Adams was the answer to your problems  :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20689 on: Today at 11:54:48 am
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:36:23 am
Pickford to United anyone???

Please let this happen. It would be glorious.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20690 on: Today at 12:22:12 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:26:44 am
Ive said it before but they really are following the Aston Villa relegation path.  There are so many similarities.  Hopefully they spend a few more years away from the Premier League than Villa did though.

Imagine being short of goals and thinking Che Adams was the answer to your problems  :lmao
I guess the thinking is that he'll give them a focal point and some graft up-front.  Adams and Calvert-Lewin as a strike-force is a bit... Burnley... but it would probably keep them up.

It would be a shame for Adams though as it would mark the end of his meteoric rise from park football to the Premier League and international football.  Once the Ev touches you and all that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20691 on: Today at 12:28:05 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:26:44 am
Ive said it before but they really are following the Aston Villa relegation path.  There are so many similarities.  Hopefully they spend a few more years away from the Premier League than Villa did though.

Imagine being short of goals and thinking Che Adams was the answer to your problems  :lmao

The Ev could go down Sunderland path more than Villa, Sunderland went down, think season after Villa, then got relegated again the following season, & spent 3 season in League 1, with a few new owners added in too, only got promotion to the Championship last season.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20692 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:56:50 am
Che Adams is the one they are after.

:lmao
Che Guevara couldn't help these losers.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20693 on: Today at 12:48:45 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:28:05 pm
The Ev could go down Sunderland path more than Villa, Sunderland went down, think season after Villa, then got relegated again the following season, & spent 3 season in League 1, with a few new owners added in too, only got promotion to the Championship last season.
That would make Dele Alli their Jack Rodwell.  Yeah, I can see that.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20694 on: Today at 02:24:49 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 11:20:58 pm
These are absolutely preparing for a few years in the abyss.  Get as much money in now before The Championship and potentially the League One sucks them in.

I think some in the club may have already accepted it. The drain is well and truly being circled at this stage.

Glad to see Forest getting these players in, I think too many personally but if Cooper can get a tune out of some they may survive, home form being critical. If Fulham and Bournemouth can recruit a few before the end of the window I certainly wouldn't write either off, not that I'd currently expect them to survive. I think Leeds/Southampton/Brentford will all survive and those are the three other than Everton who haven't been promoted this summer that I'd expect could be down there.

The longer this Gordon stuff drags on could make a huge difference too. They should sell for big money of course but their record of buying players is so poor that it all might be futile.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20695 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:36:23 am
Pickford to United anyone???
some bright spark at OT saw your post and immediately concluded it's a great idea ..."him and Mags both play for England don't they, they will have great chemistry!"
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20696 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:28:05 pm
The Ev could go down Sunderland path more than Villa, Sunderland went down, think season after Villa, then got relegated again the following season, & spent 3 season in League 1, with a few new owners added in too, only got promotion to the Championship last season.


And the Ev could have their own Stadium of Shite, next to the water, like Sunderland
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20697 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:29:20 pm
some bright spark at OT saw your post and immediately concluded it's a great idea ..."him and Mags both play for England don't they, they will have great chemistry!"
Yeah they are great together against teams of the level of Albania and San Marino, unfortunately most PL teams are way above that level.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20698 on: Today at 02:45:35 pm
50 million fucking quid for Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea may end up spending close to 200 million on:

Gordon
Cucurella
Fofana

Jesus Christ. Everton should bite their hands off and get a few Chelsea outcasts thrown in on loan too.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20699 on: Today at 02:57:59 pm
Quote from: moondog on Today at 07:36:23 am
Pickford to United anyone???

I dream of this.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20700 on: Today at 03:03:14 pm
Quote from: Carras Left Foot on Today at 02:45:35 pm
50 million fucking quid for Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea may end up spending close to 200 million on:

Gordon
Cucurella
Fofana

Jesus Christ. Everton should bite their hands off and get a few Chelsea outcasts thrown in on loan too.
They've already used up their loans on Cod and Vinegar.  I'm sure they could repeat the dubious transfer of Alli for Barkley as part of any deal that sees them sell the family silver.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #20701 on: Today at 03:16:30 pm
So on the one side you are baffled and a bit annoyed that Everton might get £50m for Gordon, but then you know the shite they will buy for it so any frustration will be short lived.
