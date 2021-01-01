« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1164314 times)

Online FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20520 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
What a load of bollocks :lmao

They were giving it the big one in 2020, £11m a year contract to Ancelotti plus whatever his son was on, around £65m spent on Godfrey, Allan & Doucoure plus whatever James cost them in wages, I suppose those deals were lower than market value due to the pandemic as well? you look at their outgoings and all they did was offload shite, around £4m for Schneiderlin & Dowell, every other outgoing was shite like Walcott, Tosun, Bolasie, Kenny & Moose Karen going out on loan and the likes of Niasse & Cuckoo Martina's contracts expiring, their losses are down to them pissing money up the wall and nothing else
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20521 on: Today at 12:40:25 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:25:34 am
What a load of bollocks :lmao

They were giving it the big one in 2020, £11m a year contract to Ancelotti plus whatever his son was on, around £65m spent on Godfrey, Allan & Doucoure plus whatever James cost them in wages, I suppose those deals were lower than market value due to the pandemic as well? you look at their outgoings and all they did was offload shite, around £4m for Schneiderlin & Dowell, every other outgoing was shite like Walcott, Tosun, Bolasie, Kenny & Moose Karen going out on loan and the likes of Niasse & Cuckoo Martina's contracts expiring, their losses are down to them pissing money up the wall and nothing else


Exactly.

If they'd learned their lesson, been contrite, and not signed anyone, then you could draw a line under it.

But they're splurging again (albeit on a smaller scale) and giving it the billy big bollocks.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20522 on: Today at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:40:25 pm

Exactly.

If they'd learned their lesson, been contrite, and not signed anyone, then you could draw a line under it.

But they're splurging again (albeit on a smaller scale) and giving it the billy big bollocks.

If theyd signed two or three in the positions they need them I could understand.

But they certainly seem to be going for quantity over quality.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20523 on: Today at 04:48:50 pm »













I think this is what their games will look like this year
Online FiSh77

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20524 on: Today at 05:00:45 pm »
Old pic that, says only 25 years
Online JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20525 on: Today at 07:20:40 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:00:45 pm
Old pic that, says only 25 years
Yeah. Good tho that the protest group have their own bus to transport protesters to games.,
Online Ghost Town

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20526 on: Today at 07:24:11 pm »
Did John Terry park that bus or what?
Online afc turkish

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20527 on: Today at 07:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:24:11 pm
Did John Terry park that bus or what?

In town to pick up mum?
Online disgraced cake

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20528 on: Today at 07:29:19 pm »
More links to Che Adams today. It's a mixture of blind faith 'he'll do a job him' type optimism and pessimism on GOT.

"You don't always need a top striker. Anyone remember Marcus bent, bit of a journeyman when he signed for us. But what a season he had when we qualified for the champions league. Che Adams could be our Marcus bent"

I must have missed that one.

He only scored six fucking goals for them that season  :lmao
