They still appear to be throwing money around like they have some, probably moreso than Newcastle. I know they played a clever one on Richarlison but surely they are playing the books again. How they have got away with it I do not know but they must be close to the edge of something, surely?



They're buying players on tab, spreading the cost over 3-5 years and basically spending the PL money as soon as they got it on August 1st. It's just creative accounting, although obviously the PL should never have let them get away with their Covid allowance figures. Coady deal looks like it'll likely be made permanent but they're delaying the payment.Newcastle will probably make more of a splash later in the window but seem keen to lay a marker down that they won't have their pants pulled down with fees. Ashworth is a canny operator.I reckon if Leeds had gone down rather than Burnley they wouldn't have backed off so easy.