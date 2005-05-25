Buy another player or two on a permanent and they'll have spent more than us again. My head has fallen off.
Their wage:turnover ratio has been terrible for years (95% last year - we were 65% for comparison!) so I assume they made a significant operating loss again last season. They've got some high earners off the books this summer (Richarlison, Tosun, Delph, he-who-must-not-be-discussed
) but I'd expect they've pretty much used up any savings on the new signings. Tarkowski alone will be north of £100k/week.
At some point they are also going to have to pay some more to Spurs for Alli based on appearances. I think the rest of their transfer fees are spread out over the next few years which is fine as long as they don't suffer a significant drop in income.
Hopefully Swiss Ramble will do another thread on Everton soon (his latest, that I know of, is here: https://twitter.com/swissramble/status/1510856945019801600?lang=en-GB
)
Edit: They have a great opportunity to offload some absolute dross at the end of this season: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-everton/vertragsende/verein/29/vertragsendeJahr/2023
. Assuming they've not been relegated or gone bankrupt they will have a chance to rebuild sensibly. A chance they won't take, of course.