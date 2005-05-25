« previous next »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:25:14 am
Just noticed that Everton and Watford have the same kit sponsor. Any other examples of teams playing in the FA with the same sponsor?

Well they robbed zcars off them as well.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:25:20 am
Wolves would appear to be a far better place to be than Goodison.
Everton are a deeply unattractive club with a well known and widely mocked toxic mindset and environment.

They are but I'm not sure footballers really think like that, he's clearly not wanted at Wolves, who are a smaller club. Everton also have Fatty in charge and while probably a useless manager is well known and liked for his playing career, a new stadium maybe on the way, Wolves could fall apart without Mendes etc. Despite the obvious and massive flaws to Everton they are still more attractive than Wolves IMHO
They still appear to be throwing money around like they have some, probably moreso than Newcastle. I know they played a clever one on Richarlison but surely they are playing the books again. How they have got away with it I do not know but they must be close to the edge of something, surely?
Buy another player or two on a permanent and they'll have spent more than us again. My head has fallen off.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 02:12:46 pm
Buy another player or two on a permanent and they'll have spent more than us again. My head has fallen off.
Their wage:turnover ratio has been terrible for years (95% last year - we were 65% for comparison!) so I assume they made a significant operating loss again last season.  They've got some high earners off the books this summer (Richarlison, Tosun, Delph, he-who-must-not-be-discussed) but I'd expect they've pretty much used up any savings on the new signings.  Tarkowski alone will be north of £100k/week.

At some point they are also going to have to pay some more to Spurs for Alli based on appearances.  I think the rest of their transfer fees are spread out over the next few years which is fine as long as they don't suffer a significant drop in income.

Hopefully Swiss Ramble will do another thread on Everton soon (his latest, that I know of, is here: https://twitter.com/swissramble/status/1510856945019801600?lang=en-GB)

Edit: They have a great opportunity to offload some absolute dross at the end of this season: https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-everton/vertragsende/verein/29/vertragsendeJahr/2023.  Assuming they've not been relegated or gone bankrupt they will have a chance to rebuild sensibly.  A chance they won't take, of course.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
They still appear to be throwing money around like they have some, probably moreso than Newcastle. I know they played a clever one on Richarlison but surely they are playing the books again. How they have got away with it I do not know but they must be close to the edge of something, surely?

They're buying players on tab, spreading the cost over 3-5 years and basically spending the PL money as soon as they got it on August 1st. It's just creative accounting, although obviously the PL should never have let them get away with their Covid allowance figures. Coady deal looks like it'll likely be made permanent but they're delaying the payment.

Newcastle will probably make more of a splash later in the window but seem keen to lay a marker down that they won't have their pants pulled down with fees. Ashworth is a canny operator.

I reckon if Leeds had gone down rather than Burnley they wouldn't have backed off so easy.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:09:58 pm
They still appear to be throwing money around like they have some, probably moreso than Newcastle. I know they played a clever one on Richarlison but surely they are playing the books again. How they have got away with it I do not know but they must be close to the edge of something, surely?

And yet the Premier League is corrupt and the Sly 6 along with the 'powers that be' have it in for them
Amadou Onana: Everton sign Lille midfielder for £33m - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62432408

Onani is Japanese for masturbation. Just saying.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 06:14:05 pm
Amadou Onana: Everton sign Lille midfielder for £33m - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62432408

Onani is Japanese for masturbation. Just saying.

Onanism is an old biblical expression for masturbation.

https://www.gotquestions.org/onanism.html
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:23:49 pm
Onanism is an old biblical expression for masturbation.

https://www.gotquestions.org/onanism.html

Technically it's coitus interruptus: 'pulling out', as a method of birth control. Which is still used as a primary birth control method by some.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
Technically it's coitus interruptus: 'pulling out', as a method of birth control. Which is still used as a primary birth control method by some.
Works for me
It's well known on here, but given they have mortgaged future PL TV money and are now spreading the cost of transfers over three to five years, relegation this season could kill them as a club.

 :)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
Technically it's coitus interruptus: 'pulling out', as a method of birth control. Which is still used as a primary birth control method by some.
:wave :wave :wave
Funny how Rafa got to spend 1.5m and every other manager they've had in the last 10 yrs has spent like a drunken sailor.
Seems like he was just hired as a fall guy to get shut of certain players.
They spent the Richarlison money on a 20 year old midfielder... just what they needed.
