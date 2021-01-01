« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 502 503 504 505 506 [507] 508   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1143459 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,848
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20240 on: Yesterday at 06:32:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:21:24 pm
in the name of god, is anyone anywhere -- even including Bitters -- so fukking brain-addled that they'd be prepared to PAY MONEY for this??

Launched in partnership with the digital wearables platform Fancurve, Everton will soon be releasing officially licensed, club-branded digitally wearable shirts.

These unique, photo-realistic custom collections  designed and created by Fancurves team of highly-skilled 3D fashion designers and using themes from the clubs identity and values as an inspiration  will empower fans to express their unrivalled passion for Everton by wearing them on their avatars in the Metaverse

Is that the next Marvel film?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20241 on: Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm »
https://twitter.com/ElBobble/status/1554502084145418241

Calvert-Lewin injured

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has sustained an injury during training at the clubs training ground, Finch Farm.

The striker is now a doubt for Evertons opening fixture against Chelsea this weekend. Tests now continue on the striker
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20242 on: Yesterday at 07:29:35 pm »
They asked for it injury celebrating gobshites.  https://twitter.com/evertonspares/status/1554381465164648448
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20243 on: Yesterday at 07:34:34 pm »
Can't see them getting much more out of Calvert Lewin than they did last season. He's a crock now.

With his influence being reduced and Richarlison gone they're going to struggle for goals. Rondon is their backup, Moise Kean might as well not exist, Townsend is also crocked, Gray might get you five a season if you're lucky and McNeill averages two a season in all comps.

Seen quite a few blues say that Chelsea is a bit of a free hit, problem is that fixture was three points last season. Lose it and you're already on the wrong foot. I can't see their away record improving this season, either.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20244 on: Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:34:34 pm
Can't see them getting much more out of Calvert Lewin than they did last season. He's a crock now.

With his influence being reduced and Richarlison gone they're going to struggle for goals. Rondon is their backup, Moise Kean might as well not exist, Townsend is also crocked, Gray might get you five a season if you're lucky and McNeill averages two a season in all comps.

Seen quite a few blues say that Chelsea is a bit of a free hit, problem is that fixture was three points last season. Lose it and you're already on the wrong foot. I can't see their away record improving this season, either.

Dele Alli false #9 seems to be the idea...
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20245 on: Yesterday at 07:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm
Dele Alli false #9 seems to be the idea...

Might as well just bring Niasse back and give him Prem minutes to help them out next season in the Championship
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,041
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20246 on: Yesterday at 08:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 06:33:47 pm
https://twitter.com/ElBobble/status/1554502084145418241

Calvert-Lewin injured

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has sustained an injury during training at the clubs training ground, Finch Farm.

The striker is now a doubt for Evertons opening fixture against Chelsea this weekend. Tests now continue on the striker
His main concern will be how this injury will impact on his clothes modelling career.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20247 on: Yesterday at 08:47:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:21:24 pm
in the name of god, is anyone anywhere -- even including Bitters -- so fukking brain-addled that they'd be prepared to PAY MONEY for this??

Launched in partnership with the digital wearables platform Fancurve, Everton will soon be releasing officially licensed, club-branded digitally wearable shirts.

These unique, photo-realistic custom collections  designed and created by Fancurves team of highly-skilled 3D fashion designers and using themes from the clubs identity and values as an inspiration  will empower fans to express their unrivalled passion for Everton by wearing them on their avatars in the Metaverse

So in a fantasy world where you can choose to be anything or anyone, and live out your wildest fantasies, theyre still expecting people to choose to be Everton fans? And to pay for it??
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,728
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20248 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:45:38 pm
Might as well just bring Niasse back and give him Prem minutes to help them out next season in the Championship

As an incentive maybe theyll give Niasse his own locker this time. ;D

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/news/2896/premier-league/2016/10/11/28376622/niasse-i-dont-even-have-a-locker-at-everton
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,664
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20249 on: Yesterday at 10:53:32 pm »
Would Burnley sell them a striker?
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 870
  • We all Live r pool
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20250 on: Yesterday at 11:51:01 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 10:53:32 pm
Would Burnley sell them a striker?

It's my understanding that Burnley have just one Cornet-to
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20251 on: Today at 11:29:25 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 10:53:32 pm
Would Burnley sell them a striker?
Ashley Barnes would definitely fit in well over there
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,664
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20252 on: Today at 12:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:29:25 am
Ashley Barnes would definitely fit in well over there

Thats a red s***e surname.
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,178
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20253 on: Today at 01:01:23 pm »
Seen a tentative link with Diego Costa before on a free. If ever a player was made for them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,681
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20254 on: Today at 01:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm
Dele Alli false #9 seems to be the idea...

Well they already have a false goalkeeper, may as well have a false striker too.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20255 on: Today at 01:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:01:23 pm
Seen a tentative link with Diego Costa before on a free. If ever a player was made for them.

Right age profile too.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,681
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20256 on: Today at 01:08:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:21:24 pm
in the name of god, is anyone anywhere -- even including Bitters -- so fukking brain-addled that they'd be prepared to PAY MONEY for this??

Launched in partnership with the digital wearables platform Fancurve, Everton will soon be releasing officially licensed, club-branded digitally wearable shirts.

These unique, photo-realistic custom collections  designed and created by Fancurves team of highly-skilled 3D fashion designers and using themes from the clubs identity and values as an inspiration  will empower fans to express their unrivalled passion for Everton by wearing them on their avatars in the Metaverse

Wait, that bit's real and  not a Paddy Power pisstake?? Sounds like some kind of NFT scam.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,607
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20257 on: Today at 01:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:08:42 pm
Wait, that bit's real and  not a Paddy Power pisstake?? Sounds like some kind of NFT scam.
It's the internet. Anonymity allows you free reign to carry out your wildest fantasies - sexual, psychological, societal - without anyone really finding out. It's the wild west and anything goes.

That said, nobody's paying real money so their avatar can walk around in an Everton shirt in the Metaverse. Nobody's that sick and twisted.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,702
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20258 on: Today at 01:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:01:23 pm
Seen a tentative link with Diego Costa before on a free. If ever a player was made for them.

Did Lampard play with him?  Might be a connection there.

Would be a typical Everton signing though, waaaay past his prime, but happy to run around kicking people.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,545
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20259 on: Today at 01:40:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:30:03 pm
Did Lampard play with him?  Might be a connection there.

Would be a typical Everton signing though, waaaay past his prime, but happy to run around kicking people.

Where is all this money supposed to be coming from. Rafa had to sell Dinghy to afford Mykolenko, Townsend and Gray. The pot was bare.
Frank has sold the pigeon, and is being linked with all sorts of players both free transfers and for money.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,833
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20260 on: Today at 01:48:41 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:40:31 pm
Where is all this money supposed to be coming from. Rafa had to sell Dinghy to afford Mykolenko, Townsend and Gray. The pot was bare.
Frank has sold the pigeon, and is being linked with all sorts of players both free transfers and for money.

They thought they could get away with not giving Rafa any money as he's a good manager, whereas Frank needs all the help they can give him or he'll cost them the tv money by getting them relegated.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20261 on: Today at 02:34:57 pm »
3 months out DCL is the latest rumor.
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,122
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20262 on: Today at 02:43:29 pm »
Quote
We dont want to be harping on about injuries, Coleman said. There are plenty of other teams who have been doing that but its part and parcel of the Premier League season. Injuries happen.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,308
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20263 on: Today at 02:44:50 pm »
Any fashion shows in the next three months?
Logged
AHA!

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20264 on: Today at 02:45:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:40:31 pm
Where is all this money supposed to be coming from. Rafa had to sell Dinghy to afford Mykolenko, Townsend and Gray. The pot was bare.
Frank has sold the pigeon, and is being linked with all sorts of players both free transfers and for money.
Linked with plenty but not much happening so far.  One £20m signing - not a lot in the current market, a free transfer and an underwhelming loan.  The season starts in three days!

Even the deals for Barkley and Batshuayi that looked like dead certs are apparently just media engineered nonsense.  Wasn't there a story about Richarlison being sold to meet some FFP criteria?  If so I don't imagine they have much change left after the McNeil signing.

The squad and manager they have right now gets relegated.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:47:56 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20265 on: Today at 02:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:34:57 pm
3 months out DCL is the latest rumor.
They are proper fucked.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,095
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20266 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Oh no. Who's gonna score them 4 goals in 3 months now?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,308
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20267 on: Today at 02:57:06 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:54:46 pm
Oh no. Who's gonna score them 4 goals in 3 months now?
The entire squad.
Logged
AHA!

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20268 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm »
Step forth a 19 year old from the academy who's 'definitely better than Nunez, lad'
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,252
  • Dutch Class
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20269 on: Today at 03:04:26 pm »
If Calvert-Lewin is out for that long, they're probably going to have sign a forward (assuming Gueye takes up their other loan spot).
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,728
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20270 on: Today at 03:07:07 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:44:50 pm
Any fashion shows in the next three months?

New York Fashion Week 8-12 September.

https://thesocietyfashionweek.com/fashion-week-dates/
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,308
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20271 on: Today at 03:08:12 pm »
Not that he was necessarily going to be the answer, but what was the logic behind loaning Simms out? Hed have likely got a chance, even without their main striker being out a long period.
Logged
AHA!

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,092
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20272 on: Today at 03:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:34:57 pm
3 months out DCL is the latest rumor.

DCL done ACL?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,728
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20273 on: Today at 03:09:59 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:08:12 pm
Not that he was necessarily going to be the answer, but what was the logic behind loaning Simms out? Hed have likely got a chance, even without their main striker being out a long period.

Theyll pin their hopes on a lad with the unlikely name of Dobbin;

https://www.britisheventing.com/about/people-and-horses/horse-profiles/DOBBIN-THE-MULE-87857
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,607
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20274 on: Today at 03:14:08 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:08:12 pm
Not that he was necessarily going to be the answer, but what was the logic behind loaning Simms out? Hed have likely got a chance, even without their main striker being out a long period.
Wasn't needed. They do have Salomon Rondon to score all their goals.

Do you reckon that Rondon was thinking to himself during that Dynamo Kyiv friendly last week 'shit, that van driver is quicker and fitter than me?'
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20275 on: Today at 03:42:12 pm »
They'll probably end up begging Big Dunc to come back to play for them.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,178
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20276 on: Today at 03:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:34:57 pm
3 months out DCL is the latest rumor.

Bring out the bedsheets and the scrawl on the walls.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,607
  • Truthiness
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20277 on: Today at 04:34:42 pm »
Joycey says it's a month for DCL.

That means they won't be dipping into their Transfer WarchestTM this window and will wait for him to get back. At which point he'll get another injury and will be out til Christmas and the window will have closed, and it'll somehow be all our fault.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,052
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20278 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
The most goals he's got in the league in one season is 16, and that was the behind closed doors purple patch season. I think it'd be safe to predict now with the injuries he's picking up that he's going to be a crock for the 2nd half of his career. He'll not get back to that level he was briefly at.

Reckon this reeks of a 40 million move for Broja on the last day to win the Summer '22 window.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:46:38 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,502
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20279 on: Today at 04:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 11:29:25 am
Ashley Barnes would definitely fit in well over there
One of the biggest shithouses in English football, would be perfect for them, a pub team forward that doesn't score, a true replacement for the thug Ferguson after all these years.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 502 503 504 505 506 [507] 508   Go Up
« previous next »
 