« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1134444 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20160 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:32:52 pm
Someone's going to have to explain how this works to me, as I don't see it.

New stadium, when finished, is still a massive debt to the club. With a pay back years and years and years away.

EFC in debt and using loans against future tv revenues to fund the club for daily expenses. 100's of millions in the hole as their accounts show.

Playing staff that is near woeful for the expectations of the supporters. Will need another 100's of millions to fix.

How does any investor think Everton is more attractive?

The new stadium will push up the purchase price considerably. But I suppose any new owner wont have the hassle of building it.

Bit like buying a house with a new fitted bathroom. You dont have the inconvenience of being without the bog for a few days.
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20161 on: Today at 02:10:19 pm »
Yis are all doom & gloom about them when theyve clearly won the transfer window again.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,646
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20162 on: Today at 02:17:57 pm »
I think they will eventually try to blackmail the council into bailing them out. They'll play the people's club card, historical, cultural etc.

Except the council is still stuck in special measures so I can't imagine it being successful.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,663
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20163 on: Today at 02:30:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:36:43 pm
The new stadium will push up the purchase price considerably. But I suppose any new owner wont have the hassle of building it.

Bit like buying a house with a new fitted bathroom. You dont have the inconvenience of being without the bog for a few days.

Yeah that was my thought process, but the debt levels will be high unless Moshiri writes off a load
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20164 on: Today at 02:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 02:10:19 pm
Yis are all doom & gloom about them when theyve clearly won the transfer window again.

It was never in doubt.

Theyve played a blinder giving us hope that our early business would guarantee a win but these late transfers have turned the tables and they are odds on winners for, what, the fifth transfer window on the run?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20165 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Some reports from twitter saying it's not only Barkley they're getting from Chelsea, but they're in talks over Batshuayi too now.

It seems they're back to stuffing the squad with ageing shite. That's worked out well for them in the future, let's see how this one plays.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,282
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20166 on: Today at 02:45:49 pm »
Only allowed one more loan though.

Gilmour didnt even get a squad number for the season, I think I read. So that looks a given.
Logged
AHA!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20167 on: Today at 02:47:32 pm »
Are they gradually phasing United out as the 'sign all of their dross' club and ushering in a new era with Chelsea?

Might not be for the long term, but I think until Lampard is gone (so about October when he's sacked) it'll be all Chelsea's shite
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20168 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
The last kicks of a dying donkey.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,346
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20169 on: Today at 02:49:37 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:36:43 pm
The new stadium will push up the purchase price considerably. But I suppose any new owner wont have the hassle of building it.

Bit like buying a house with a new fitted bathroom. You dont have the inconvenience of being without the bog for a few days.

Bog right next door to the new stadium, bonus...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,067
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20170 on: Today at 02:53:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:32:52 pm
Someone's going to have to explain how this works to me, as I don't see it.

New stadium, when finished, is still a massive debt to the club. With a pay back years and years and years away.

EFC in debt and using loans against future tv revenues to fund the club for daily expenses. 100's of millions in the hole as their accounts show.

Playing staff that is near woeful for the expectations of the supporters. Will need another 100's of millions to fix.

How does any investor think Everton is more attractive?
Indeed. Here's how it seems to me (could be wrong, of course):

Mosh's plan was to create, at the Ev, the same conditions that saw other clubs being bought out - a stable team with an appropriately sizeable stadium and no expansion needs in the medium to long term. That's one of the reasons why City, Newcastle, Leicester, Villa, Saints and several others, and even Chelsea and Man Utd, to an extent, were chosen by their respective current owners.

There're very few, if any, cases of rich buyers snapping up a club for a big price (big enough to hand a sizeable profit to the seller) and then building a new stadum. The stadium is usually already in situ.

But the problem is that The Ev are a nothing club, big on mawkishness andf self-aggrandisement but with no particular value or  notable revenues to back that up. So that plan only really works if the Ev had received a free stadium, as Mosh and Kenwright had initially assumed they would, via the Commonwealth Games, like City did (without that stadium City would probably not have been bought by Abu Dhabi).

In fact it's pretty likely that that was the way Kenwright sold it to Mosh: buy in, splash out for transfers and sell the club for a big profit after getting a new free stadium.

Only that plan didn't go to plan and Mosh now finds himself balls deep in something he can't easily extricate himself from. Especially as he has bought into all the 'specialness' and 'born not manufactured' crap. He knows that if he puts a halt to the stadium (the sensible thing to do) the natives will turn on him and the club with a fury unsurpassed in modern dialectic. And even worse, they'll say he is 'manufactured' just like the redshite. And he can't have that.

So I guess he just keeps signing cheques and hopin' for a miracle...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,813
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20171 on: Today at 02:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:27:47 pm
I can't see them being that side which end up stranded at the bottom of the table, but with their squad they should definitely be in that group of 5-6 teams battling to avoid filling the other two relegation spots and bad runs at the wrong times could easily see them finally flushed.
Wishful thinking, perhaps but I can definitely see this happening if they start the season badly. It is worth remembering just how bad Lampard has been since he took over. There's every chance they have 6-7 points after 10 games and capitulate as their clueless manager won't know what to do.

The issue with these is that they tend to start the season okay-ish with a few wins, then go to shit, teasing us with the possibility of relegation. All we need is a bad start and I think they are gone.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20172 on: Today at 02:57:20 pm »
Theyre Espanol with unrealistic expectations.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,023
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20173 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:57:20 pm
Theyre Espanol with unrealistic expectations.

Espanyol to be fair have won a couple of trophies this century and been to a European Final.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,130
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20174 on: Today at 03:12:10 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:57:20 pm
Theyre Espanol with unrealistic expectations.

And Espanyol an example of a struggling club who didn't push on from moving to a plush new stadium. They've had one season of European football since they moved there in 2009 (and a season in the Spanish Second Division after relegation).
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:58 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20175 on: Today at 03:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:12:10 pm
And Espanyol an example of a struggling club who didn't push on from moving to a plush new stadium. They've had one season of European football since they moved there in 2009 (and a season in the Spanish Second Division after relegation).
Evspanyol?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20176 on: Today at 03:24:58 pm »
I've always wondered if there is an Espanyol supporters forum out there putting 9 Espanyol players in a Barcelona/Espanyol combined XI.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20177 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:33:07 pm
It was never in doubt.

Theyve played a blinder giving us hope that our early business would guarantee a win but these late transfers have turned the tables and they are odds on winners for, what, the fifth transfer window on the run?
I'm getting quite bitter over this.  :no

Every season we think we have done well in the transfer window, only for these to upstage us late on.

It's like being 1-0 up in the 89th minute then losing 1-2. 🫤

Klopp really needs to get a grip, because it's getting embarrassing now.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20178 on: Today at 04:24:34 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:54:09 pm
Wishful thinking, perhaps but I can definitely see this happening if they start the season badly. It is worth remembering just how bad Lampard has been since he took over. There's every chance they have 6-7 points after 10 games and capitulate as their clueless manager won't know what to do.

The issue with these is that they tend to start the season okay-ish with a few wins, then go to shit, teasing us with the possibility of relegation. All we need is a bad start and I think they are gone.

Be interesting to see what Moshi la does when it starts going wrong again, he's got a twitchy trigger finger when results start going south but this time he'll have the media looking out for their boy Frank saying he needs time and money, on the other hand he'll have the Bullens wall & park end bedsheets wanting their new flavour of the month in and Bill whispering sweet nothings about drunken Duncan
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20179 on: Today at 05:53:44 pm »
I actually can't wait for the next installment of enlightenment from the Bullens Wall.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,646
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20180 on: Today at 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 02:54:09 pm
Wishful thinking, perhaps but I can definitely see this happening if they start the season badly. It is worth remembering just how bad Lampard has been since he took over. There's every chance they have 6-7 points after 10 games and capitulate as their clueless manager won't know what to do.

The issue with these is that they tend to start the season okay-ish with a few wins, then go to shit, teasing us with the possibility of relegation. All we need is a bad start and I think they are gone.

We can't have that happening and don't want it to happen. They'll pull the trigger on Lampard if they're doing that badly.  A new manager just might be competent enough to right the ship.

I said a few pages back that we need Everton to do badly enough that they're looking over their shoulders, but just well enough that they're also not overly worried. Where every so often Fwank gets a result that convinces the board to let him have another two or three games to try and turn things around. Relegation has to sneak up on them and club them over the back of the head. If they see it coming they'll try to wiggle out of it.

I reckon 12-14 points from their first ten games should be just enough to keep Lamps in the job until Christmas, but he'll need to be doing worse than the 19 points Rafa had when they sacked him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20181 on: Today at 07:03:11 pm »
It would be fucking great if they went into the last 3 games needing at least a couple of wins to survive, a last minute winner against Abu Dhabi and there's fucking lonsdales and pyro all over the pitch, Foden gets a crack around the head off some toddler wielding thug and Fwank tells Pip to fuck off the bald fraud

2 days later they get a 9 point deduction and the unflushable turd is finally flushed
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 500 501 502 503 504 [505]   Go Up
« previous next »
 