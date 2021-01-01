Someone's going to have to explain how this works to me, as I don't see it.



New stadium, when finished, is still a massive debt to the club. With a pay back years and years and years away.



EFC in debt and using loans against future tv revenues to fund the club for daily expenses. 100's of millions in the hole as their accounts show.



Playing staff that is near woeful for the expectations of the supporters. Will need another 100's of millions to fix.



How does any investor think Everton is more attractive?



Indeed. Here's how it seems to me (could be wrong, of course):Mosh's plan was to create, at the Ev, the same conditions that saw other clubs being bought out - a stable team with an appropriately sizeable stadium and no expansion needs in the medium to long term. That's one of the reasons why City, Newcastle, Leicester, Villa, Saints and several others, and even Chelsea and Man Utd, to an extent, were chosen by their respective current owners.There're very few, if any, cases of rich buyers snapping up a club for a big price (big enough to hand a sizeable profit to the seller) and then building a new stadum. The stadium is usually already in situ.But the problem is that The Ev are a nothing club, big on mawkishness andf self-aggrandisement but with no particular value or notable revenues to back that up. So that plan only really works if the Ev had received a free stadium, as Mosh and Kenwright had initially assumed they would, via the Commonwealth Games, like City did (without that stadium City would probably not have been bought by Abu Dhabi).In fact it's pretty likely that that was the way Kenwright sold it to Mosh: buy in, splash out for transfers and sell the club for a big profit after getting a new free stadium.Only that plan didn't go to plan and Mosh now finds himself balls deep in something he can't easily extricate himself from. Especially as he has bought into all the 'specialness' and 'born not manufactured' crap. He knows that if he puts a halt to the stadium (the sensible thing to do) the natives will turn on him and the club with a fury unsurpassed in modern dialectic. And even worse, they'll say he is 'manufactured' just like the redshite. And he can't have that.So I guess he just keeps signing cheques and hopin' for a miracle...