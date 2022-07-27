« previous next »
The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

elsewhere

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 03:54:23 pm
Tarkowski, McNeil, are they trying to weaken their rival Burnley so they can't challenge for promotion when Everton is relegated?
Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 04:31:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:21:22 pm
Guardian predicting them to finish 14th.  If there's 6 worse teams than them in this year's league I'll eat my own shoes.

It's about right, but it depends on the promoted sides. 1 or 2 might do okay and 1 or 2 will just do a Norwich (Bournemouth for sure) and Fulham could do a Fulham.

They've still got a top 8 wage bill which means it takes staggering incompetence to finish 10+ places below that and is very rare. Clubs by and large finish in line with their wage bill, within a couple of places, unless they really overperform or massively underperform (United should be where we are for example). As I said last week or whenever it was, if they didn't strengthen they'd be in trouble, but they'll get 4 or 5 in. Tarkowski and Mcneil should improve them a bit and they'll get a few more in. Even getting Gueye back should toughen the midfield up a bit.

Everton being 14th is still a huge underachievement in context. They should be minimum around the middle of the pack given what they've spent and their wage budget.
Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 04:42:08 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:18:43 pm
Puzzled as to how they are proposing to splash the cash in £20m chunks on players.
They sold Richarlison to try and balance the books yet they are signing Vinegar Joe, and Mc Neill, as well as loan deals, without replacing a large chunk of their income that Uncle Uzzy provided.
The training ground was sponsored by his money along with the money for the womens team. He was their biggest single commercial sponsor. We would have had it trumpeted from the top of the Liver Building if they had replaced him with a new sponsor. They were making £100m+ losses prior to covid and have continued to do so. I cant see them suddenly closing that gap in the balance sheet. What happens if they lose another £100m? Do they claim it was the war in Ukraine as a mitigating factor? The PL would probably let them off with that.

They had to make a big sale before the end of June to balance the books in the financial year to get Burnley/PL off their back. Burnley dropped legal action after the Richarlison sale.

New financial year now so they'll spend a bit but it's all dodgy deals like the Dele Alli one with spread payments etc and nothing-little up front. Was speaking to a blue before who said that's why they've got Mcneil instead of Cornet because the payments were able to be much more spread out.
courty61

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 04:59:02 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:18:43 pm
Puzzled as to how they are proposing to splash the cash in £20m chunks on players.
They sold Richarlison to try and balance the books yet they are signing Vinegar Joe, and Mc Neill, as well as loan deals, without replacing a large chunk of their income that Uncle Uzzy provided.
The training ground was sponsored by his money along with the money for the womens team. He was their biggest single commercial sponsor. We would have had it trumpeted from the top of the Liver Building if they had replaced him with a new sponsor. They were making £100m+ losses prior to covid and have continued to do so. I cant see them suddenly closing that gap in the balance sheet. What happens if they lose another £100m? Do they claim it was the war in Ukraine as a mitigating factor? The PL would probably let them off with that.

If its £20m over say 5 years of his contract then that should be manageable even for them.

They have saved some £ on wages over the past year or so.

See struggle where they are getting goals and assists from though. Richardlison wasn't prolific but he did chip in. Bar DCL they are a bit bare
rossipersempre

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
Theyre finally being flushed next May. Its inevitable I feel.
Brain Potter

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:06:09 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
Theyre finally being flushed next May. Its inevitable I feel.

Theyre like one of my turds that sometimes takes 2 flushes to go. I think season is the 2nd flush.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:19:07 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
Theyre finally being flushed next May. Its inevitable I feel.

Everton or Southampton are the 'established' club going down. Not sure where the goals come from for either but at least Everton have Gray and Calvert-Lewin
Fromola

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:36:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:19:07 pm
Everton or Southampton are the 'established' club going down. Not sure where the goals come from for either but at least Everton have Gray and Calvert-Lewin

Southampton were shocking towards the end of last season. They're the most likely established club to go, along with the promoted sides and Brentford.

Leeds and Everton struggled last season and lost their best player, so are expected to struggle again. Jury still out on the managers who came in to just about keep them up.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:39:43 pm
Twenty fucking million   ;D
JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:53:02 pm
Everton signing players with experience of going down for their push for relegation
[new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 05:53:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:39:43 pm
Twenty fucking million   ;D

Come on man, it's not like they just paid that for someone who's scored 7 in 147
Dave McCoy

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:01:03 pm
I don't know. Seems pretty ballsy to proclaim a team that was almost relegated, even worse now and somehow they'll just be fine? They may not get relegated but it will more than likely be down to other teams being even more incompetent than Everton are which is a level of incompetence not normally seen.
CraigDS

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 07:36:54 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:01:03 pm
I don't know. Seems pretty ballsy to proclaim a team that was almost relegated, even worse now and somehow they'll just be fine? They may not get relegated but it will more than likely be down to other teams being even more incompetent than Everton are which is a level of incompetence not normally seen.

Totally agree, and it's not like Lampard came in and rescued them by seeing an uptick in performances. Far from it.

They've also so their best player who did pop up with important goals and not replaced that.
Skeeve

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 08:27:47 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:01:03 pm
I don't know. Seems pretty ballsy to proclaim a team that was almost relegated, even worse now and somehow they'll just be fine? They may not get relegated but it will more than likely be down to other teams being even more incompetent than Everton are which is a level of incompetence not normally seen.

I can't see them being that side which end up stranded at the bottom of the table, but with their squad they should definitely be in that group of 5-6 teams battling to avoid filling the other two relegation spots and bad runs at the wrong times could easily see them finally flushed.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 27, 2022, 03:31:42 pm
  ;D   Isn't Vinagre a left-back or left-wing back?
Where would that leave Mykolenko who also plays there?
He's a decent passer, Vinagre strokes it around nicely.
Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 09:00:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:52:39 pm
He's a decent passer, Vinagre strokes it around nicely.
;D

Palm Vinagre? 
Son of Spion

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:04:26 pm
Theyre finally being flushed next May. Its inevitable I feel.
You're such a tease.

I do hope you are correct though. If ever a club fully deserved relegation, it's them.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:03:40 am
McNeil's a funny one, he had the third highest number of crosses in the PL last year, the most shots by a Burnley player but;


1 Assist all season
0 Goals




Maybe he was unlucky as those stats could be seen as good or bad
thegoodfella

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:03:49 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:21:22 pm
Guardian predicting them to finish 14th.  If there's 6 worse teams than them in this year's league I'll eat my own shoes.

That's mental, easily one of the worst 3-4 teams, and definitely the worst support in the league.
Schmidt

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:05:16 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:40 am
McNeil's a funny one, he had the third highest number of crosses in the PL last year, the most shots by a Burnley player but;


1 Assist all season
0 Goals




Maybe he was unlucky as those stats could be seen as good or bad

His luck must be rotten for it to carry on for four straight seasons.
Garlicbread

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:05:28 am
Frank bringing the gang back together.
bravoco

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:25:12 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:21:22 pm
Guardian predicting them to finish 14th.  If there's 6 worse teams than them in this year's league I'll eat my own shoes.

Strange call. Far too generous to Frank and an overall weakened squad. There may be more transfers to come, but morale appears to be low at the moment and a bad start could see them struggle to turn it around. 
Original

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Today at 12:38:08 am
They get more tinpot every year
