Clamping down on drug use as well, so that's this fella fucked
What about wise old brick walls?
He's such a bad advert for cocaine.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
who is he?
He is Everton
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
No wonder the atmosphere at the pit can be intimidating!
Looks more like a meth-head
Wait, do people really get zooted out of their mind to go watch Everton play? Is there somewhere that I can go watch or read that would explain what type of lifestyle this would actually involve on a day to day basis?
Going the footie really shouldn't make anyone that angry.
I have no idea what Im taking about
I wonder, if one developed and installed a real time swear filter on Goodison, would it sound like a game from the South African World Cup?
The phrase "watching paint dry" should be changed to "watching everton play".
The phrase "watching paint dry" water boarding should be changed to "watching everton play".
The booboozelas?
