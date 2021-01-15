« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1124780 times)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20000 on: Yesterday at 07:32:31 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:18:53 pm
Clamping down on drug use as well, so that's this fella fucked



Were fucking Everton arent we?

Yes lad, you are and you are absolutely fucking shite!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20001 on: Yesterday at 07:33:15 pm »
What if they ban booooooooooing?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20002 on: Yesterday at 07:33:24 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:21:39 pm
What about wise old brick walls?
The wise and ancient Bullens Wall should be protected at all costs. It's earned its place in history.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20003 on: Yesterday at 07:34:44 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:18:53 pm
Clamping down on drug use as well, so that's this fella fucked


He's such a bad advert for cocaine.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20004 on: Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm »
Looks more like a meth-head
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20005 on: Yesterday at 08:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:34:44 pm
He's such a bad advert for cocaine.
who is he?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20006 on: Yesterday at 08:11:00 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20007 on: Yesterday at 08:19:00 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20008 on: Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20009 on: Yesterday at 08:24:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:21:39 pm
What about wise old brick walls?

Bullen a china shop...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20010 on: Yesterday at 08:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:07:13 pm
who is he?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20011 on: Yesterday at 08:37:49 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:33:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
Leighton Baines isn't happy either.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20012 on: Yesterday at 09:24:16 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:33:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
No wonder the atmosphere at the pit can be intimidating!
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20013 on: Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm »
Wait, do people really get zooted out of their mind to go watch Everton play? Is there somewhere that I can go watch or read that would explain what type of lifestyle this would actually involve on a day to day basis?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20014 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:24:16 pm
No wonder the atmosphere at the pit can be intimidating!

They're not a happy little bunch, are they? :lmao
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20015 on: Yesterday at 09:47:12 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm
Looks more like a meth-head
Enough about Anthony Gordon. What about the fella in the picture?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20016 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:33:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
ha what a couple of knobheads
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20017 on: Yesterday at 10:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:30:20 pm
Wait, do people really get zooted out of their mind to go watch Everton play? Is there somewhere that I can go watch or read that would explain what type of lifestyle this would actually involve on a day to day basis?

Even the coach driver for away matches gets off his tits, and that's before they leave Liverpool

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/police-raid-everton-fan-coaches-15891302
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20018 on: Yesterday at 11:56:26 pm »
Let's face it, you'd have to be totally off your face to watch that shower of shite week after week.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20019 on: Today at 12:13:16 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:33:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>


What a couple of lovely lads, not the types you want to have a mild traffic incident with
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20020 on: Today at 12:16:49 am »
The good news is the Iranian DID have the dough he claimed he had.

The bad news is well ... pretty evident by now
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20021 on: Today at 08:27:24 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:33:17 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/86AdGQk7OF4</a>
Great vision, that  Imagine the mess Mourinho would have left at Everton!

Going the footie really shouldn't make anyone that angry.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20022 on: Today at 08:31:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:27:24 am
Going the footie really shouldn't make anyone that angry.

Or if it does, then maybe it'd be better for their own wellbeing if they stopped going, more than enough unavoidable stress nowadays as it is.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20023 on: Today at 08:36:50 am »
The phrase "watching paint dry" should be changed to "watching everton play".
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20024 on: Today at 08:42:54 am »
I wonder, if one developed and installed a real time swear filter on Goodison, would it sound like a game from the South African World Cup?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20025 on: Today at 08:58:18 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 08:42:54 am
I wonder, if one developed and installed a real time swear filter on Goodison, would it sound like a game from the South African World Cup?
The booboozelas?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20026 on: Today at 09:22:36 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:36:50 am
The phrase "watching paint dry" should be changed to "watching everton play".

Nah, that would totally change the meaning of the phrase, one implies doing something boring whereas the other would imply doing something tortuous instead.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20027 on: Today at 09:27:20 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:36:50 am
The phrase "watching paint dry" water boarding should be changed to "watching everton play".

And going to aways replaced by illegal rendition.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #20028 on: Today at 09:38:23 am »
