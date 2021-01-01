« previous next »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19960 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm »
Heads have fallen off over Rondon starting against Blackpool as Gray and Calvert-Lewin are injured
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19961 on: Today at 02:43:44 pm »
I s there a stream for this ?  There's nothing listed on Comedy Central.
Online Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19962 on: Today at 02:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:11:43 pm
The Bullens Wall is fast becoming a thing of legend. 😃

They think it's Confucius, but it's more like Confusedcius.

I can just see Moshilad and Bungling Bill consulting it each morning to see what they need to do that day. It's hilarious. The club is being run by the Bullens Wall.  :lmao

Mind you, seeing as they never stop whining, they could maybe rename it the Wailing Wall.

It's turning into a magic fucking 8-ball 😂

The next set of bed sheets will say "ask again later."
Online payback

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19963 on: Today at 03:06:49 pm »
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19964 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
1-0 Everton Mickeylenko
Online LuverlyRita

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19965 on: Today at 03:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:49:11 am
Also, why do they keep aiming their bile at Kenwright? He's not the top man anymore and hasn't been for ages. Moshilad is their owner and the fella blowing his billions on them. The fella who brought in the guy they 'trust'.
Moshilad has provided the cash but it's unclear how much he's been involved in the day-to-day decision making and how much of the blame for the current debacle can be laid at Kenwright's door. When Nathan Patterson signed in January, Rangers said Kenwright "was a pleasure to deal with" so he's obviously involved in transfer negotiations; no doubt the various clubs that have flogged them over-priced dross in recent years would say the same  ;D It's hard to imagine that anyone other than Kenwright would have been behind the disastrous appointment of "Little Miss Dynamite" as CEO or that he's been unable to resist sticking his nose into identifying transfer targets (such as the sentimental re-signing of Rooney perhaps?).
Regardless of the extent of his current involvement, he is culpable for the mess that preceded Moshiri and for the selection of Moshiri himself. He has lied to the fans so many times (the money for Kings Dock is ringfenced, Rooney will not be sold etc), he's taken the club into debt despite selling off their best players and training ground, he cancelled the AGMs when shareholders started asking awkward questions, the plethora of failed ground moves that he's overseen is embarrassing and despite the fact that investors were queuing up to put money into football, it took ages for Everton to find someone "suitable". During that time other clubs overtook Everton and questions were asked as to why they were finding it so hard. Some journalists suggested the need for ground investment was an issue but rumours started to circulate that it was because Kenwright was stipulating that he must be left in charge (a bit like flogging your house and insisting on still living in it). The way things have worked out since then it's hard to dispute this rumour and you get the feeling that Kenwright is a man who is reluctant to part with his trainset and who continues to drive decisions that suit him rather than what is best for the club. On the odd occasion when they have good news, you'll invariably see him centre stage and the fact that his picture is on the wall of Goodison for fans to deface is telling (what are the odds on him wanting a stand named after himself at BMD?)
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19966 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
2-0 Davies
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19967 on: Today at 03:15:16 pm »
Looked miles offside on Rondon for the second goal.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19968 on: Today at 03:15:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:13:05 pm
2-0 Davies
Powershift back on.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19969 on: Today at 03:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:15:42 pm
Powershift back on.

Everton just getting used to the Championship today.  :P
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19970 on: Today at 03:23:13 pm »
Online Eternalsungod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19971 on: Today at 03:37:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:15:16 pm
Looked miles offside on Rondon for the second goal.
Must have been. Also Blackpool are quite inept at playing football. Hoofed the ball straight from kick off.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19972 on: Today at 03:40:24 pm »
Yeah it's not a great game is it! Everton will be thinking about CL of course after this
Online Eternalsungod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19973 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
Pickford ever reliable  ;D
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19974 on: Today at 03:47:13 pm »
2-1..Pickford with a howler..tap in header from 1 yard...lol
Offline rob1966

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19975 on: Today at 03:48:41 pm »
There's more people in the fair than at the game.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19976 on: Today at 03:50:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:47:13 pm
2-1..Pickford with a howler..tap in header from 1 yard...lol

Where have we seen that before...
Online El Lobo

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19977 on: Today at 03:50:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:47:13 pm
2-1..Pickford with a howler..tap in header from 1 yard...lol

I know Sundays generally are pretty boring but youve spending a few hours of yours watching Everton Vs Blackpool on YouTube? :D
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19978 on: Today at 03:55:28 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:27:59 pm
What must it be like being them! Crap owner, crap manager, crap team, divided fans, crap ground and new one nowhere near ready if ever, relegation candidates, no money, wage bill too high, can't attract any top players even on loan.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19979 on: Today at 03:58:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:47:13 pm
2-1..Pickford with a howler..tap in header from 1 yard...lol

Its good to get the mistakes out of your system in pre season.

Oh wait.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19980 on: Today at 04:07:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:50:56 pm
I know Sundays generally are pretty boring but youve spending a few hours of yours watching Everton Vs Blackpool on YouTube? :D

Actually i'm watching a different stream via older laptop and hdmi cable to my tv.. Put youtube on my laptop that i'm using and that popped up.

And fwiw, it's just past 8 am here. So damn little to do after watering the lawn before this match started.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19981 on: Today at 04:08:42 pm »
3-1... hint of offside.

Now 3-2 from a corner. Pickford with a wave at it as it goes in.
Online jillc

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19982 on: Today at 04:10:06 pm »
Come on Blackpool.  ;D
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19983 on: Today at 04:10:21 pm »
The fans actually protested? You know at a gamewhere it might garner some attention.
Online 4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19984 on: Today at 04:12:09 pm »
Dele gets a yellow. Dirty tackle from behind.
