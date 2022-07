So they've protested on a day when there is no game, no players, probably no hierarchy, no media, a skeleton staff and the ground is shut.Ev'ton that.I wonder what Moshilad would make of it if he's made aware?They are basically saying, thanks for the £600,000,000 or so spent on players we all said were ace, and thanks for the £100,000,000+ you've spent on groundworks at the sandpit ... but you can do one now.The Ungrateful People's Club.