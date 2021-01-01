« previous next »
Reply #19880 on: Today at 10:02:50 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:01:54 pm
I don't need to, they know it already.  :)

Sure sure ;)

Record the responses please :P
Reply #19881 on: Today at 10:06:48 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:24:37 pm
Has he said that already?
Nil satis nil optimism!

Lampard said: "The players have to work and understand we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season.

"We had an amazing night [against Crystal Palace] and an amazing run but, as soon as that finished, I put it to bed very quickly, so the players have to put it to bed as well, because we were in that fight for a reason. And if we dont want to be in that situation again, they have to better and I have to be better.
Reply #19882 on: Today at 10:09:46 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 10:02:50 pm
Sure sure ;)

Record the responses please :P
Will do.  :D
Reply #19883 on: Today at 10:15:40 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:30:05 pm
Basically, that's with boils down to.

They've got the manager they campaigned for. They've got the billionaire owner they craved. According to them, they are "fuckin' rich". They've got a new ground in the early stages of being built. They constantly tell us their individual players are better than ours. I mean what more do they want?

Problem is, we have won every trophy in the game in recent years, and they've only bagged a few transfer windows. They are basically crying because they don't have what we have, despite having everything they said they wanted. According to them in the past, if they had money they'd eclipse us. Well, they had it and pissed it all into the Mersey. They've outspent us for a good while, but won nothing.

Simply put, they are just frustrated because we are light years ahead of them after spending less than them. It's wrecking their heads.

It's also down to Liverpool fans getting them wound up over their trophy drought. The 1995 song/meme from the last couple of years basically led to the '27 years' protest group. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years (bar the 2nd division title the other year) but nobody cares so they don't go on about it. Similar with Aston Villa (last trophy 1996) or West Ham (1980).

They're easily wound up.

Reply #19884 on: Today at 10:20:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:15:40 pm
It's also down to Liverpool fans getting them wound up over their trophy drought. The 1995 song/meme from the last couple of years basically led to the '27 years' protest group. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years (bar the 2nd division title the other year) but nobody cares so they don't go on about it. Similar with Aston Villa (last trophy 1996) or West Ham (1980).

They're easily wound up.

To be fair,none of those twats have us reminding them every chance we get  ;D









Reply #19885 on: Today at 10:30:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:15:40 pm
It's also down to Liverpool fans getting them wound up over their trophy drought. The 1995 song/meme from the last couple of years basically led to the '27 years' protest group. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years (bar the 2nd division title the other year) but nobody cares so they don't go on about it. Similar with Aston Villa (last trophy 1996) or West Ham (1980).

They're easily wound up.
Yes, there is that. They are very touchy and easily riled.

To be honest, I'm not sure most of us would even go on about their trophy drought if they weren't so vile towards us. Everton winning nothing is not unusual. It's sort of the way things have been for the majority of my lifetime. There is no expectation on them to win things, so the fact they don't is not a surprise.

On the whole, I think we just tend to hit back at their horrendous attitude towards us with taunts about their footballing failures. Hence us rubbing it in over the 27 years and counting. I'm not sure we'd be that arsed if they weren't so petty and bitter though.
Reply #19886 on: Today at 11:01:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:30:16 pm
Yes, there is that. They are very touchy and easily riled.

To be honest, I'm not sure most of us would even go on about their trophy drought if they weren't so vile towards us. Everton winning nothing is not unusual. It's sort of the way things have been for the majority of my lifetime. There is no expectation on them to win things, so the fact they don't is not a surprise.

On the whole, I think we just tend to hit back at their horrendous attitude towards us with taunts about their footballing failures. Hence us rubbing it in over the 27 years and counting. I'm not sure we'd be that arsed if they weren't so petty and bitter though.

If they weren't such arseholes I'd want to meet them in every final.
Reply #19887 on: Today at 11:09:43 pm
They haven't won a trophy
They haven't won a trophy
They haven't won a trophyyyyyy
Since 1995
Since 1995
Since 1995
They haven't won a trophy...
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
