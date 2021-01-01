It's also down to Liverpool fans getting them wound up over their trophy drought. The 1995 song/meme from the last couple of years basically led to the '27 years' protest group. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years (bar the 2nd division title the other year) but nobody cares so they don't go on about it. Similar with Aston Villa (last trophy 1996) or West Ham (1980).



They're easily wound up.



Yes, there is that. They are very touchy and easily riled.To be honest, I'm not sure most of us would even go on about their trophy drought if they weren't so vile towards us. Everton winning nothing is not unusual. It's sort of the way things have been for the majority of my lifetime. There is no expectation on them to win things, so the fact they don't is not a surprise.On the whole, I think we just tend to hit back at their horrendous attitude towards us with taunts about their footballing failures. Hence us rubbing it in over the 27 years and counting. I'm not sure we'd be that arsed if they weren't so petty and bitter though.