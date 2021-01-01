« previous next »
Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

JRed

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19800 on: Yesterday at 09:03:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:59:14 pm
I'm confused.  is this qustion related to football?

if yes ... are you effing serious?  :) :)
Maybe he means Ancelotti failed to take them down but Frank will succeed?
4pool

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19801 on: Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
I'm just damn glad we played some no mark German team and won 5-nil instead of that juggernaut MLS side Minnesota United. Might have got embarrassing for us.
Red Berry

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19802 on: Yesterday at 10:20:29 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
I'm just damn glad we played some no mark German team and won 5-nil instead of that juggernaut MLS side Minnesota United. Might have got embarrassing for us.

It's not like we won 21-nil either. We're screwed.
lfc_col

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19803 on: Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:10:06 pm
Frank will never take any blame for anything, it's always someone elses fault.

The mark of a Tory
only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19804 on: Yesterday at 11:32:11 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:00:04 pm
Ice cream cornet perhaps.
A 95'er
only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19805 on: Yesterday at 11:37:50 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 06:51:03 pm
Can see Dele Alli being frozen out. Doubt they want to be paying 20m to Spurs for this version of him.
No soft lad, Spurs paid Everton 20m to take him.
only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19806 on: Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:10:06 pm
Frank will never take any blame for anything, it's always someone elses fault. I'll be amazed if he lasts until the WC break.
Minnesota Fat's
only6times

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19807 on: Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm
New lotto advert. We get a mention in it. Fume Incoming
ABZ Rover

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
Reply #19808 on: Yesterday at 11:57:24 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm
New lotto advert. We get a mention in it. Fume Incoming

Its bad form for the RS to be associated with gambling lad.  Oh fuck, wait a minute
