Can't look past Fulham going down. I think they'll finish bottom in similar style to 2018/19 (I think), just without signing loads of dross this time. They were actually slightly better under Scott Parker a couple of years back but still went down. I think Forest will stay up this season, if not for the long term. Bournemouth could go either way IMO, on paper now I'd tip them to go down but I've done that for loads of promoted sides over the years, so who knows.



Think everyone around Everton who stayed up last season will generally be similar this season. You might see the likes of Palace drop a few places but they won't go. Southampton are always safe off the back of a couple of good runs each season. Brentford will struggle IMO and could definitely go, Leeds to do slightly better this season even if it means 13/14/15th place finish.



Everton are still in massive shit though. The only way they can get out of this is great recruitment in the next few weeks and I wouldn't bank on it. Their midfield is the worst in the league IMO. The plan at the minute seems to be adding Gilmour to it, which for me just puts them even further in the shit. They have zero creativity and whatever you think of Richarlison, he was key for them last season when they needed hard work and a little bit of quality, they aren't going to be able to replace him now.



You can see them doing something mad before the end of the window, the stuff of proper panic. I'd predict Ross Barkley on loan, or something. The only way I can see them being saved again is three worse teams. Last season they had an alright start with points that helped keep them up, well this season they've got it slightly harder from the start, and if they get off to a bad one I can see it being non stop misery for them, they'll go down if not for a solid enough start like they had under Rafa. Here's another honest prediction, after the World Cup Big Dunc will be their manager.