So
Pickford = Erratic short armed dino, shite
Patterson = young, inexperienced, can't get a game
Mina = Injury prone, wins the occasional header, shite
Tarkowski = Average lump
Keane = Own Goal Machine (tm)
Holgate = Shite
Mykolenlo = not great at defending, not great at going forwards, kinda just exists
Godfrey = Shite
Coleman = 94
Nkounkou = Young, inexperienced, shite
Allan = 76, Static, Turns like Oil Tanker
Townsend = 1 Wonder Goal a Season
Doucoure = I'm sorry I seem to have lost the ability to think for myself , all hail his I'm sorry I appear to have lost the gift of independent thought
Gomes = Expert at passing into touch
Davies = Shite Vogue model
Alli = One Cruyff turn a season football genius
Gbamin = Hey Doc I think I pulled something
Gray = Two games down, I'm done for the season
Iwobi = No end product, shite, oh hang on we'll play him at wing back
DCL = Overrated fashion model
Gordon = Just fall over
Rondon = 127, football? What's that?
And somehow they STILL stay up?