Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)

Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19720 on: Today at 09:26:27 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:23:07 am
Its pre-season, and I dont think much can be taken away from it. For some reason, this summer pre-season has actually been a big deal for some reason. However, Lampards defeatist comments after the loss are baffling.

I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19721 on: Today at 09:45:12 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:26:27 am
I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.

Plus, while results arent the be all and end all, its one thing losing hes out with a mixed up team, loads of subs, especially early on but that looks close to their first choice side and were a few weeks into things now.

That said, MLS are mid season arent they? And probably up for taking a scalp so always going to be a potentially tricky one.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19722 on: Today at 09:47:24 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:58:21 am
FT

Minnesota United 4-0 Everton

The Shame of Merseyside
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19723 on: Today at 10:00:43 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:26:27 am
I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.

They scraped by, because some teams gave up at Goodison towards the back end of the season. Chelsea perhaps were the biggest bottlers.
They havent really solved any of their problems. Tarkowski to replace a fully fit Mina is a retro step.
The midfield is thin, and Gordon seems to have acquired a reputation for diving, which is not good. Davis back in the picture and Calvert Lewin is a shadow of himself in his brief purple patch. Gomez is bit part player despite him once running the Derby game they lost.
I heard that Branthwaite has been loaned out as well, so Holgate and Keane will be in their lineups.
Worrying times.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19724 on: Today at 10:01:53 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:26:27 am
I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.

Aye. For Everton it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy. Last year the adrenaline rush of fighting relegation spurred them on, but that's gone now and they already fear it's going to be more of the same this season. It's already affecting their morale.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19725 on: Today at 10:16:46 am »
I never knew this was being played.

It is pre season etc, etc and we were beaten 4-0 by a United side but that is pretty much their first eleven. If it was their B side you could just file it under fitness but the continuing  thread of shite running through them aint going to get any better.

Im isolating in the back room with Covid and Mrs P has gone full Nurse Ratched and wont let me out but at least I can visit Toffeeweb, savour the despond and see how many posts it takes before we get the blame or they maintain City will win the League again.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19726 on: Today at 10:25:39 am »
Have to pay some respect to Everton for going over to America and giving local fans a true experience of the misery they get at home
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19727 on: Today at 10:28:56 am »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19728 on: Today at 10:34:53 am »
