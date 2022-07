I never knew this was being played.



It is pre season etc, etc and we were beaten 4-0 by a United side but that is pretty much their first eleven. If it was their B side you could just file it under fitness but the continuing thread of shite running through them ain’t going to get any better.



I’m isolating in the back room with Covid and Mrs P has gone full Nurse Ratched and won’t let me out but at least I can visit Toffeeweb, savour the despond and see how many posts it takes before we get the blame or they maintain City will win the League again.