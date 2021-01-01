I think in the case of Everton, their abject performances are probably reinforcing what people are expecting to see from that club rather than people reading too much into preseason.
They scraped by, because some teams gave up at Goodison towards the back end of the season. Chelsea perhaps were the biggest bottlers.
They havent really solved any of their problems. Tarkowski to replace a fully fit Mina is a retro step.
The midfield is thin, and Gordon seems to have acquired a reputation for diving, which is not good. Davis back in the picture and Calvert Lewin is a shadow of himself in his brief purple patch. Gomez is bit part player despite him once running the Derby game they lost.
I heard that Branthwaite has been loaned out as well, so Holgate and Keane will be in their lineups.
Worrying times.