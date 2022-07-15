« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1099778 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19520 on: July 15, 2022, 05:37:37 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 15, 2022, 04:43:10 pm

I would suggest a name change every year for the next 27 is probable


Can't wait to see the letter from the 54 years campaign (if anyone is still alive)
The centenary campaign should be a belter
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19521 on: July 15, 2022, 05:53:28 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19522 on: July 15, 2022, 05:54:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on July 15, 2022, 01:10:46 pm
Has it dawned on the loons at Got that Usmanov may not come back even if sanctions get lifted?

It's like buying a house, 40 days of rain later you're flooded out. So you move someplace that doesn't have flooding issues.

Why should Uncle Uzzie come back to a country that screwed him over held him accountable ?

Fixed it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 727
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19523 on: July 15, 2022, 09:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 15, 2022, 10:52:14 am
I believe Davek in particular said that the "Ukraine puppet government" has to be sat down by the west to negotiate the end of the war

Holy fuck, I didn't actually believe that could be true, but he's actually thought, written and posted that on got... the mind boggles..

Quote
That war's pretty much done once the whole of the Donbas is taken.

There has to be common sense by western leaders to draw a line under this now and live with what's happened; force that rancid Ukrainian puppet government round the table to negotiate a settlement and prevent them placing even more of their own citizens in harms way.

They need peace and we all need a settlement to our crumbling standard of living crisis that this war has contributed to.

link to the discussion
https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/farhad-moshir%C3%AC.85442/page-3590#post-9797021
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,348
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19524 on: July 15, 2022, 09:22:17 pm »
Quote from: dimwit on July 15, 2022, 09:14:56 pm
Holy fuck, I didn't actually believe that could be true, but he's actually thought, written and posted that on got... the mind boggles..

link to the discussion
https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/farhad-moshir%C3%AC.85442/page-3590#post-9797021
Everton, the true victims of Russias Invasion of Ukraine, it's amazing how major world events like WW1 and WW2 seem to be deliberately started just to halt the Everton juggernaut.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19525 on: July 15, 2022, 09:52:53 pm »
Quote from: dimwit on July 15, 2022, 09:14:56 pm
Holy fuck, I didn't actually believe that could be true, but he's actually thought, written and posted that on got... the mind boggles..

link to the discussion
https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/farhad-moshir%C3%AC.85442/page-3590#post-9797021

Him and another poster (apparently from Russia but not watched any Russian state media) are declaring Ukraine government as a right wing gangster state with no opposition parties.

Using that description...to defend Russia because of Uncle Uzzy....

Fucking lunacy
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,571
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19526 on: July 15, 2022, 10:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 15, 2022, 09:52:53 pm
Him and another poster (apparently from Russia but not watched any Russian state media) are declaring Ukraine government as a right wing gangster state with no opposition parties.

Using that description...to defend Russia because of Uncle Uzzy....

Fucking lunacy

FC Moral High Ground. Breath taking greed and selfishness.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19527 on: July 15, 2022, 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 15, 2022, 10:52:14 am
I believe Davek in particular said that the "Ukraine puppet government" has to be sat down by the west to negotiate the end of the war
Well he would. Seeing as Everton are the real victims of this appalling war.  ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,013
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19528 on: July 15, 2022, 11:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 15, 2022, 09:22:17 pm
Everton, the true victims of Russias Invasion of Ukraine, it's amazing how major world events like WW1 and WW2 seem to be deliberately started just to halt the Everton juggernaut.


How did Everton manage to get linked to the most hated regime in the world, Putin is probably more despised than any Oil state now. They really do have a way with them don't they. Which other club in the world has hit the jackpot and gone bust and backwards.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19529 on: July 16, 2022, 12:10:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 15, 2022, 11:59:23 pm

How did Everton manage to get linked to the most hated regime in the world, Putin is probably more despised than any Oil state now. They really do have a way with them don't they. Which other club in the world has hit the jackpot and gone bust and backwards.

So they get all of the hate the oil clubs get but none of the trophies, couldn't be any more Everton could it
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19530 on: July 16, 2022, 01:51:02 am »
Quote from: blacksun on July 16, 2022, 12:10:01 am
So they get all of the hate the oil clubs get but none of the trophies, couldn't be any more Everton could it


 ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,980
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19531 on: July 16, 2022, 02:12:32 am »
Quote from: blacksun on July 16, 2022, 12:10:01 am
So they get all of the hate the oil clubs get but none of the trophies, couldn't be any more Everton could it

ЕУЭЯТФИ ТНДТ
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,548
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19532 on: July 16, 2022, 08:56:45 am »
Just when you think those turds can't sink any lower.

FC Blue Scum.

That's what they are. Utter scum. Hope Moshi la burns down Goodison for the insurance and they're forced to groundshare with Tranmere Rovers. Hope they get relegated and go bust. These scum don't deserve a football club.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,549
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19533 on: July 16, 2022, 09:45:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on July 16, 2022, 08:56:45 am
Just when you think those turds can't sink any lower.

FC Blue Scum.

That's what they are. Utter scum. Hope Moshi la burns down Goodison for the insurance and they're forced to groundshare with Tranmere Rovers. Hope they get relegated and go bust. These scum don't deserve a football club.
The Moshiri thread on GoT?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19534 on: July 16, 2022, 06:35:57 pm »
It didn't click to me that all these worldwide tours would accidentally expose who got the vaccines or not. Fair enough, your body to do with what you want, but like Djokovic there's consequences to it
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,646
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19535 on: July 16, 2022, 06:44:10 pm »
Quote from: dimwit on July 15, 2022, 09:14:56 pm
Holy fuck, I didn't actually believe that could be true, but he's actually thought, written and posted that on got... the mind boggles..

link to the discussion
https://www.grandoldteam.com/forum/threads/farhad-moshir%C3%AC.85442/page-3590#post-9797021

*surrender to Russia so we can have cheaper Lurpak (and a new football stadium)*
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,478
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19536 on: July 16, 2022, 07:18:03 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on July 16, 2022, 12:10:01 am
So they get all of the hate the oil clubs get but none of the trophies, couldn't be any more Everton could it
Another  first.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline Rafas3leggedtable

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19537 on: Yesterday at 06:47:52 am »
Just seen this after their game today.

"We have to play three at the back because of the group we have on the trip, he said.

I like to be more flexible and to maybe play three in midfield, like Arsenal did tonight. I was relatively happy overall, we lost but Arsenal had already played two games.

We are a bit behind in our fitness and there are a couple of things we can improve. The second half was my favourite half and there were some nice positives in it. The young players attitude is great."

Frankie Lampard - age 6
Logged
The people of Liverpool are workers. This is not a rich town where everyone lives a comfortable life. They work hard for themselves, and this is what we at Liverpool like to do. This is the attitude we must all have.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,465
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19538 on: Yesterday at 09:44:03 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July 16, 2022, 06:44:10 pm
*surrender to Russia so we can have cheaper Lurpak (and a new football stadium)*

Well what did you expect. Peel had them believing that UNESCO was stopping them from having their rightful place on the river. The fact that Peel were trying to remove WHS years before Uncle Joe showed Moshi  the site, but suddenly Unesco were picking on Everton, a bit like the Kaiser invaded Belgium to stop them winning the league, and Chamberlain declared war in 1939 just to bugger up their greatest side everTM and prevent them winning the league. Now, the puppet government in Ukraine is stopping the flow of stolen Russian wealth into the club, because the Western Governments have sanctioned that nice kleptocrat Uncle Uzzy.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,932
  • Seis Veces
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19539 on: Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm »
See they were comfortably turned over by Arsenal last night. Preseason is preseason but at the very least they'll be in another dogfight next season without doubt IMO. They genuinely need loads of players.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19540 on: Yesterday at 12:47:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm
See they were comfortably turned over by Arsenal last night. Preseason is preseason but at the very least they'll be in another dogfight next season without doubt IMO. They genuinely need loads of players.
You can't tell much from the first game of preseason but I've just seen the opening goal and it was classic Pickford keeping  ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,262
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19541 on: Yesterday at 12:58:53 pm »
Is it wrong to point out that our new sponsorship deal has gone up by more than there entire deal.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19542 on: Yesterday at 01:09:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:58:53 pm
Is it wrong to point out that our new sponsorship deal has gone up by more than there entire deal.
Yeah. ;D

The financial gap is just ridiculous, our sleeve sponsor pays the same as their new shirt sponsor, and we'll be looking to double that deal next summer when it runs out.

Makes me laugh thinking back when they went to Villa Park that time when Moshi La had just bought the club and they had the "we are fucking rich banner".
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:11:14 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,848
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19543 on: Yesterday at 01:29:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:04:26 pm
See they were comfortably turned over by Arsenal last night. Preseason is preseason but at the very least they'll be in another dogfight next season without doubt IMO. They genuinely need loads of players.
So the media will now be full of people questioning "Where does Lampard go from here?"

Any new signing that didn't score will now be branded "a flop" as the media and social media go into hysterics?

Surely. I mean isn't that what happens when you lose a pre-season training session?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:31:07 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,903
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19544 on: Yesterday at 03:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:29:02 pm
So the media will now be full of people questioning "Where does Lampard go from here?"

Any new signing that didn't score will now be branded "a flop" as the media and social media go into hysterics?

Surely. I mean isn't that what happens when you lose a pre-season training session?

One would think!
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,980
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19545 on: Yesterday at 03:30:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:44:03 am
Well what did you expect. Peel had them believing that UNESCO was stopping them from having their rightful place on the river. The fact that Peel were trying to remove WHS years before Uncle Joe showed Moshi  the site, but suddenly Unesco were picking on Everton, a bit like the Kaiser invaded Belgium to stop them winning the league, and Chamberlain declared war in 1939 just to bugger up their greatest side everTM and prevent them winning the league. Now, the puppet government in Ukraine is stopping the flow of stolen Russian wealth into the club, because the Western Governments have sanctioned that nice kleptocrat Uncle Uzzy.
Neville Chamberlain: "I hold in my hand a piece of paper....it says 'Everton are shite!'"

Plus: Neville Chamberlain / Oxlade Chamberlain? Coincidence? I think not!
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,465
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19546 on: Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:30:36 pm
Neville Chamberlain: "I hold in my hand a piece of paper....it says 'Everton are shite!'"

Plus: Neville Chamberlain / Oxlade Chamberlain? Coincidence? I think not!

Adolph was a blue, hence his liking for Alsatian dogs
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,243
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19547 on: Yesterday at 06:23:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
Adolph was a blue, hence his liking for Alsatian dogs

Adolph was Effes?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,571
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19548 on: Yesterday at 06:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:29:02 pm
So the media will now be full of people questioning "Where does Lampard go from here?"

Any new signing that didn't score will now be branded "a flop" as the media and social media go into hysterics?

Surely. I mean isn't that what happens when you lose a pre-season training session?

Theyve signed a goal scorer?

That passed me by.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,571
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19549 on: Yesterday at 10:38:46 pm »
The 27 campaign are organising a protest against the shambolic running of their club.

Looking at the responses half of them are happy with current mismanagement.
https://twitter.com/27yearsCampaign/status/1548697610038517760?s=20&t=iktk3OHWvmN3VowIrx38Kw
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,868
  • Indefatigability
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #19550 on: Today at 05:57:13 am »
Does the 27 Years Campaign have an annual name changing ceremony?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 484 485 486 487 488 [489]   Go Up
« previous next »
 