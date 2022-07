Everton, the true victims of Russias Invasion of Ukraine, it's amazing how major world events like WW1 and WW2 seem to be deliberately started just to halt the Everton juggernaut.



How did Everton manage to get linked to the most hated regime in the world, Putin is probably more despised than any Oil state now. They really do have a way with them don't they. Which other club in the world has hit the jackpot and gone bust and backwards.